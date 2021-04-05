2020 was a record-breaking year in eSports, even with most LAN competitions going online because of COVID19. Due to the lockdown policies worldwide, traditional sports suffered a blow, but eSports tournaments saw bettor and viewership participation skyrocketing.

Besides the excitement and entertainment, pro-level gaming is also attractive because you can use your knowledge to gain profit. Typically, the most lucrative choices in the yearly events schedule include some of the most prominent tournaments. Among these competitions, we recommend focusing on the Big Three of eSports: CS:GO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

By far, the most exciting tournaments in 2021 include:

VALORANT Champions Tour 2021

CS:GO Major Championships

Dota 2 Pro Circuit

The behemoth of eSports Tournaments: LoL Worlds 2021

The Overwatch League

Fortnite World Cup

VALORANT Champions Tour 2021

As previously mentioned, the Big Three of eSports include CS:GO, Dota 2, and LoL. As of recently, VALORANT has also become a competitive category across numerous events worldwide. Despite borrowing multiple elements from equally successful competitive games, VALORANT is most similar to Counter-Strike as a five-a-side tactical shooter.

2021 will see the game featured in several regional tournaments. On the one hand, the regional events will take place online, but the VALORANT Champions 2021 will be a LAN event scheduled for November.

The event will last two weeks and host 16 of the world’s best teams in matches that will crown one team as world champion. The game’s creator, Riot Games, mentioned that the first-person shooter game should rise to match League of Legends as a competitive category.

CS:GO Major Championships

During most of 2020, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive eSports tournaments went online. However, the 2021 event will go back to LAN in October. Announcements from PGL reveal plans for a $2 million prize pool in an upcoming Counter-Strike Major.

CS:GO is one of the most action-packed and exciting tournaments on the circuit. The 2021 tactical shooter championships will bring together the best teams worldwide to compete against each other.

Interestingly, Valve’s 2021 gaming tournaments plan shows slight favoritism of Counter-Strike over Dota. The announced $2 million gaming contests do not occur regularly, in addition to the fact that CS:GO will have a new record thanks to such an enormous prize pool.

2021 will also see numerous other CS:GO events besides the PGL Major. The Electronic Sports League, DreamHack, and several other famous gaming competition hosts are currently preparing a wide variety of tournaments this year.

Dota 2 Pro Circuit

2020 saw the return of Dota’s premier professional league. Each of the six regions participating in the Pro Circuit competes in one of two divisions. The Majors’ prize pools go from $500,000 and upwards, and the Upper Division prize pools generally hover around $225,000.

Dota Pro Circuit eSports tournaments take place twice a year, and each event provides a host of professional Dota matches ideal for wagering. The pandemic lockdown forced most Dota tournament providers to go online for much of 2020. However, the Majors will see the scene slowly returning to its former LAN glory.

The International 10 will set a record as having the largest prize pool to date in all of eSports history. This year’s tournament features more than $40 million in prize money, though the distribution structure is still unknown. As a result, the summer of 2021 will be one to remember among all Dota fans.

The Uncrowned King Of Esports Tournaments: LoL Worlds 2021

By far one of the most significant and popular pro-level competitions of 2021, LoL Worlds is based on the globally widespread free-to-play League of Legends. This tournament is also one of the longest in history and treats fans to more than a month of top-level gaming.

The end-of-year Riot Games event is a competitive and very rigorous process motivating pro-gamers with lucrative rewards. For instance, the prize pool at the 2020 Worlds was just shy of $6,45 million, and the best part was that the crowd partially funded the pool.

It is impossible to understate the popularity level and fans’ fanaticism when it comes to LoL. More than one million viewers attended the 2020 Worlds group stage battles alone, which no other game or category has been able to match. Over 3.8 million spectators observed the 2020 LoL Worlds grand finals, a staggering figure considering the pandemic circumstances.

The Overwatch League

Ever since its 2016 official release, Overwatch has won the hearts and minds of countless gamers worldwide. It stands to reason that the game has also found its way into professional eSports tournaments with the Overwatch League.

On April 16, 2021, numerous teams will come together to start battling it out and learn where the world’s no.1 title will go this year. Overwatch is famous for bright colors, astonishing graphics, and ample entertainment and excitement among the community’s top games.

The best part? Pro-gamers go all out when competing in tournaments, making the Overwatch League perfect for wagering.

Fortnite World Cup

The Fortnite World Cup has come a long way in recent months and is an excellent example of a competitive and thrilling eSports league. Before its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID19-related restrictions, the 2020 World Cup had a $3 million prize pool. As a result, the FWC would have been among the most significant eSports tournaments of the year.

Luckily, the World Cup is an annual event, and the 2021 competition promises to make up for its 2020 absence from the calendar. This pro-level event is highly anticipated thanks to more than 350 million players globally and upcoming qualifier rounds.

Final Thoughts

2021 promises to bring numerous exciting tournaments and a much brighter outlook on the eSports industry’s future. Fans worldwide are burning with anticipation, and be it streaming or in-person competitions, there will be more entertainment this year than ever before.

This industry is one of the rare sectors that endured the pandemic lockdown and thrived in the process. The future holds guaranteed growth and prosperity for eSports tournaments and leagues regardless of the game in question. We wholeheartedly recommend you attend any of these events and witness the making of history.