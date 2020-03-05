Evisort: AI-Powered Contract Management

A contract management system is a central hub for the content of contracts. Many companies use contract software to locate large amounts of data more efficiently and generally minimize the potential for contract disputes.

This advanced management enables businesses to meet precise demands and increase efficiency to fulfill legal obligations.

There are many contract systems out there. However, not all are created equal.

Evisort wants to make life easier for attorneys, finance professionals, and operations managers. They believe a contract management system should merge contract data across all platforms into a single, “source of truth” using AI automation.

Although they are relatively new to the game, global organizations and Evisort articles already claim more agile workflows thanks to their proprietary automation technology.

But what exactly are the features and functions expected from a contract management software? Here are the 8 common expectations to consider.

Contract clause library — Sort clauses by type based on predefined templates. Conception workflow — Benchmark process steps and swift turnaround times. Incorporation of 3rd party systems — Easy integration with a wide range of external data sources and SaaS systems. E-signature features — Contract generation from front to end. Reporting — Clear reporting that can be customized by any metadata field combination required. Parent-child hierarchies — All levels of contract relations update when any metadata changes. Identify agreement concerns — If two or more contracting parties conflict, a system can recognize rank. Contract categorization or tagging — Organize metadata fields through the review process.

Structurally, a competent system should streamline the entire lifecycle of contract management. There are many implementations unique to each organization, but a simple overview of all processes at any given time makes an ideal workflow.

What happens when you introduce AI to contract management? Let’s take a look.

AI-Powered Contract Management System

Recent technological developments have improved AI capabilities to lighten contractual challenges.

Common challenges include:

A large number of contracts

Lack of organization

Decentralized information

Complex outsourcing agreements

Hundreds of hours of renegotiation terms

Inefficiencies among administrative tasks

Several related issues including compliance and regulation violations

Using AI contract management software can greatly lessen the aforementioned contract hurdles with dynamic solutions.

The possibilities are virtually unlimited since new patterns can surface when creating, editing and finalizing contracts.

While software for document management isn’t new, machine learning allows Evisort to train the AI to identify key clauses or provisions in contracts based on business-specific criteria. AI software can adapt to changes quickly and easily, which may sound threatening to lawyers but that’s not always the case. If AI can do most of the heavy lifting, legal professionals can focus more on their role as counsel and let AI facilitate the review process.

What does Evisort Do?

Evisort wants to close the information gap between software and contract obligations with a specific type of AI.

While many contract management systems propose effective solutions through their platform, Evisort takes it up another level by implementing Machine Learning.

AI usually depends on a user to program what it needs to know to complete tasks. But Evisort’s proprietary software uses pre-trained AI so it’s ready to use right out of the box — via Machine Learning.

This advantage helps parties reduce the learning curve and spend more time on business-moving metrics.

Using a new solution means transferring all existing contract data (usually a slow process). But in Evisort’s case, almost the most popular cloud data storage solutions are already supported so there’s no need to adjust anything. For everything else, there is an easy to use upload feature with character recognition.

With just a few keystrokes, Evisort’s software grants full access to all data and metadata by range, date, keywords, clauses and more.

This unique proposition makes it easy to create custom templates for a wide range of contracts. This means predicting the success or failure of crucial agreements is more accessible.

Evisort recap:

Implements existing IT platforms.

A secure and accessible central repository.

Learns the content of a contract and suggests improvements with Machine Learning.

Virtually unlimited sorting parameters.

Substantial risk mitigation tools.

Large selection of pre-built templates.

Analytical insights based on relevant patterns.

A new generation of talented drafters can now meet legal obligations at a faster rate thanks to modern technology. It’s important to consider the real purpose of contracts — to protect all parties and ensure fairness.