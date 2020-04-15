Why Using E-wallets For Online Purchases Has Almost Become Mandatory In 2020

One of the pleasures of going online in 2020 is the speed at which one can get things done. Be it shopping for stuff, finding a movie or series to watch, or playing video games, everything is available.

And with the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic gripping the world, online shopping has gained even more importance. With many of us caught up in home quarantines and lockdowns, online purchases become a necessity, not just a convenience.

E-wallets are the best way to spend money online

The rise of electronic wallets or e-wallets is a story that is inextricably linked with the rise of the internet and online commerce. Using internet banking or credit cards online was a cumbersome process. Paying with cash on delivery feels practically ancient.

With multiple passwords, authorization keys and more, cards and online banking remain cumbersome to use to this day. But e-wallets are the opposite of this – they are fast, convenient, and easy to use, without jumping through many hoops.

They can be used to send money to friends and family, pay for products and services online, and of course, receive money from others as well.

A Brief History of E-wallets

There have been several early examples of services that behaved similarly to e-wallets. But the modern e-wallets that we know truly evolved with the rise of smartphones. Google Pay and Apple Pay were the two main proponents of this revolution, in 2011-12.

Soon, others also joined the fray. Important names worth mentioning include Paypal, Samsung Pay, GrabPay, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe, Trustly, and Boku. There are many other names in this fast-growing industry, particularly in China and the rest of Asia.

Understanding the Basics of E-wallets

Electronic wallets are software (apps) that reside on our mobile phones and computers. They securely store the different payment information we own. This includes credit cards, debit cards, and our online banking details.

To make full use of an e-wallet, you will need at least a bank account with support for internet banking. Once you download and install an e-wallet, it will ask you to enter your payment details. The app will securely store your net banking and credit/debit card details.

The app itself is secured using a password, PIN, or biometric data like your fingerprints. The next time you want to make an online payment, you can just use any of these options. It saves you the time and effort needed to memorize different card login details and banking passwords.

Using an E-wallet Online – Basic Steps

Once you have properly set up your e-wallet app, using it for online purchases is a breeze. Just follow these steps –

Visit the website, e-commerce platform where you wish to make a purchase

Check the site to ensure that it supports your preferred e-wallet (look for the logo)

Initiate the payment process by adding the product/service to your “cart”

Go to payments, and select your e-wallet brand from the available options

Complete the payment by providing the authorization password/pin/fingerprint

The Other Advantages of E-wallets

Speed and convenience are not the only perks that you can enjoy by using an e-wallet instead of credit cards/net banking. Thanks to the high level of encryptions used, your online payment details are kept safe and secure all the time.

The e-wallet software acts as a barrier between the web and your payment details. This means that the website where you shop does not get your card details. If you directly use a credit card on the site, that data gets saved.

This can be risky, especially if you do a lot of online shopping at many different sites. The same goes for online casino players. If hackers gain access to these sites, the credit card details can get misused.

With e-wallets like Paypal, Neteller, and Skrill, you get additional security and online privacy for your financial information. This is why casinos with PayPal deposit and support for other e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller are very common.

Final Thoughts

Even in a world without the virus, e-wallets always had a bright and exciting future in store. The advantages they bring are many, and the disadvantages negligible at best. There are many great options to choose from, depending on your mobile software, hardware, and location in the world. If you haven’t yet made the transition to an e-wallet, the time is now to download one for your phone, along with these other awesome apps for a lockdown.