Protect Your Kids Online by Famisafe Parental Control App

As much as internet has served to be a hub for everything lately, it can be a scary place sometimes too. It is filled with all sorts of content and people, and at times that can be overwhelming for teens. Children can be easily influenced without thinking much about wrong or right.

As parents, the concerns regarding the misuse of the internet can be the reason to keep them up at night. To overcome the distress, parents can use the spying apps to keep an eye on their online activity and apply some parental controls on their devices. When I say spying apps, you might be having second thoughts concerning the privacy and security of data. But don’t worry, I have tried and tested a safe application named Wondershare FamiSafe Parental Control App and would like you to know about it too.

FamiSafe Features

There are tons of features that FamiSafe holds that makes is one of the best parental control apps for Android as well as iOS. Here are some of those mentioned:

Real-time Location Tracking: One of the biggest parent’s concerns is about the location of their kids. FamiSafe allows real-time location tracking to know the whereabouts of your children. You can also keep track of your kid’s battery life through this feature.

App Blocking: There are plenty of applications on PlayStore and AppStore that are not made for teenagers. But, with FamiSafe, you can put a block on such applications and restrict access.

Alerts for Explicit Content: Parents have to keep an eye on what their children do on the Internet. Keeping that in mind, FamiSafe has a module that keeps all adult content websites blocked. When the kid accesses them, the parental app will be alarmed, and parents can take action. It also has another detection module where kids’ messages will be filtered, so if there’s harmful content, parents will be alerted

Geo-fencing: You can also create an imaginary boundary for your little ones in case you want to restrict them going to any specific location. FamiSafe will notify you immediately when your kids will trespass that location.

Activity Monitoring: Curious about what your kid is doing on the phone throughout the day? FamiSafe will reveal all your child’s activity on the phone. You can easily know which apps are they using along with the usage time.

Screen time tracking and limiting: FamiSafe also allows you to know for how long your kid uses his or her device. It gives average screen time information. Moreover, if you want to limit their screen time, you can also set time for that, and once that time exceeds, your kids’ phone will stop responding.

How to download FamiSafe App on your device?

FamiSafe is available for almost all kinds of devices. Whether you want Android parental control or iOS parental control, FamiSafe has got you covered. However, in order to download the application, you have to follow different steps for each of the platforms.

Android or iOS Devices

Head to the Playstore (Android) or Appstore (iOS) to search for the Famisafe app and download it. Or, you can also visit the official website of FamiSafe Parental Control App and scan the QR code for downloading If the above two options aren’t convenient for you, there is another way to download the FamiSafe app. Navigate to the download page on the official website and enter your email in the requested column. A download link will be sent to your email.

Desktop (macOS or Windows)

Unfortunately, there is no way to download the FamiSafe software for the desktop. However, if you want to keep your kid protected on desktop, you have to log in to the official website of FamiSafe every time you want to use it, be it either macOS or Windows.

How to setup FamiSafe Parental Control App?

Now that you have downloaded the FamiSafe application on your and your kid’s device, it is time to configure it.

Parent’s Device

To set up the FamiSafe app as a parent, access the FamiSafe application through the desktop. Then, navigate to the login option provided on the homepage. Then, click “SignUp” if you are using the FamiSafe for the first time and make an account. If you already have a FamiSafe account, simply login to it by entering your credentials.

Kid’s Device (Android)

If your kid is using an Android device, open the FamiSafe app on that device and log in using the same credentials as before. Now, you’ll be given two options to select from. Select the option “Kid” for the kid’s device. Now you’ll be prompted to enter the name and age of the kid. Enter that and click on the Next button. FamiSafe App will ask permission of activate the accessibility. Click the “Enable Now” button on the app and also turn on the accessibility from the phone’s settings. In the next step, you need to enable user access. Click the “Enable Now” option on the app, also turn on the user access from the phone’s settings. Moreover, enable the Notification access as well as Device administrator permission. Now, FamiSafe will ask for your permission to access the location. Click allow to give access. Similarly, allow contacts access too by tapping “Allow.” Also, give access to photos, media, and files. In the last step, click “Done” to complete the setup.

Kid’s Device (iOS)

The process for setting up the FamiSafe app for iOS is similar to the Android. However, you only need to do a few more steps on iOS devices that are listed below:

Follow all the steps as for the android device and allow all the permissions. After doing that, you will be asked to download and install the iOS profile. Click the “iOS Profile” on the prompted screen Now, FamiSafe will download a configuration profile from the website. Therefore, make sure you are connected to the internet. Click on the “Allow” option to download the profile After downloading, it is time to install the profile. For that, Navigate to Settings, then General and then to Profile. Then, tap “Install” to install the FamiSafe profile. Then, a prompt will pop up for Remote Management. Click on “Trust” to proceed Now, you need to enable content blockers for Safari. To do that, go to settings then navigate to Safari. Then select content blockers from the given list and turn on the toggle for the FamiSafe. Now you’re done.

Price Plans

You must be thinking a parental control app with a long list of features might cost you an arm and a leg. But, you will be surprised with the price plans as they are super affordable considering what you are getting. FamiSafe has three pricing plans:

Monthly plan for $9.99 per month (5 devices per account)

Annual plan for $4.99 per month (30 devices per account)

Quarterly plan for $6.66 per month (10 devices per account)

Also, there is a cyberbullying campaign going on on the official website of Wondershare FamiSafe. You can win an iPad Pro and other exciting gifts by just submitting any cyberbullying words that you know. This will help FamiSafe and parents identify any signs of cyberbullying. Don’t miss out on this amazing offer ending on July 3rd. You can also purchase it via Amazon.

Conclusion

Keeping in mind the features and affordable price, it is safe to say that the FamiSafe Parental Control App is one of the best parental control apps. It allows you to monitor and track your kids’ activity thoroughly so that you can put your mind at ease. If you are still running your brains and can’t decide, you can take a 3-day trial anytime and try it out for yourself.

Official Website