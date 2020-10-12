Fantasy Sports platforms are there to help sports fans get involved with fantasy games. These are on the rise in popularity, and they allow the fans to share their knowledge and really become a part of the game that they are interested in. If you don’t know what fantasy games are, they are an online gaming platform that allows fans to create a team out of real players competing in a contest. There is a fee, and then the teams will compete based on the statistical information of the real players.

If you want to know more about this growing entertainment niche, Baazi King lists the top fantasy sports games in India. We have provided a summary below 0f these popular fantasy sports games:

Halaplay

This is a daily fantasy sports game for enthusiasts. The player can win cash prizes because it is a money-based game. It offers fantasy leagues for Kabaddi, Football, and Cricket, so fans can choose which of these they would like to partake in. This company launched back in 2017 and has recently become one of the top platforms in the fantasy sports industry.

Dream 11

Dream 11 is actually the biggest fantasy sport game. It has more than 60 million users, and it’s still on the rise. As of April 2019, it was the first Indian gaming company to enter the Unicorn Club. This company was founded in 2008 and wanted to redefine the way Indian sports fans engage with sports.

The growth saw a massive period when it first launched Freemium single-match fantasy sport back in 2012. It was constantly growing but at a steady rate, and there are currently over 80 million users now in 2020.

Some of major investors in this company are Capital Think Investments, Multiples Equity, Kalaari, and a couple more big names.

Fanfight

In 2016, Fanfight was launched and is a fantasy league sports platform that hosts cricket and football leagues for fans. You pick a fixture from a game center and then choose a cash contest from the contests that are listed. The goal is to pick the best 11 and win. Fanfight is a silver member of the Federation Of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS).

Mobile Premier League (MPL)

Based in Bangalore, this e-sport platform was launched in 2018. Players win rewards and prized by showcasing their gaming skills, and this can be done in more than 30 different games. It’s a simple platform that allows you to choose a game from a list, and then you can join a live tournament or register for an upcoming event. You can then participate and win your prizes. Every time you win a tournament, the win is added to the wallet of your account. With over 35 million users, it’s a very popular platform.

Some of the games that are included are pool, fruit chop, go ride, and pro cricket.

Fancy 11

Fancy 11 is another silver member of the FIFS, and is the fastest-growing fantasy sports site. The platform has more than 100 thousand downloads and offers three major sports: Cricket, football, and Kabaddi.

Sport Junki

This is the most recent cricket fantasy sport app in India. Founded in October 2019, the app was launched in March 2020, dedicated to cricket with plans to add more sports in the future. It is a bronze member of the FIFS, and is expected to continue to grow over the next couple of years.

Cricplay

Times Internet Limited launched Cricplay, and it is one of the fastest growing fantasy league games. It has more than 6 million app downloads and has its own website. There are three elements to Cricplay, and these are ‘Fantasy Leagues’, ‘Challengers Leagues’, and ‘Daily Predictions’.

You can win coins as rewards and join plenty of fun contests. There are also special promotions if you invite your friends where you can get more coins!

My 11 Circle

Another Silver member of the FIFS, this is a platform for cricket fans who love to showcase their knowledge and skills with analytics when it comes to this sport. It is owned by Play Games 24×7 who are known for their other games such as Ultimate Teen Patti and Rummy Circle.

We hope that you have found this article helpful and now know some of the top fantasy sports games in India! The Federation Of Indian Fantasy Sports regulates all fantasy sports games in India, which is why they all have some kind of rating. Dream 11 is a founding member of FIFS because it was the very first fantasy gaming start-up in India.