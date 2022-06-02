Despite the many technological advancements and the convenient automated services available in today’s digital world, customers still prefer to talk to an actual person when reaching out to support and customer-related concerns. That’s why giving your clients the best experience when contacting your company is a major competitive advantage. Doing so allows you to create efficient encounters, form valuable insights, and support productive teams that could significantly boost overall business performance.

If you’re planning to improve the way you provide customer service to your clients, it might be time to consider looking for a Contact Center as a Service or CCaaS solution that can help you make it happen. However, with the many options available, you’ll most likely find it tricky to pick the right software. To help you out, here are seven features that you should look for when choosing efficient contact center software for your company:

1. Adaptability

Call center technology is rapidly evolving. The industry’s priorities have changed dramatically as a result of new forms of communication and increasing client expectations. This means that when looking for tools you can use for business, you should consider two things—what you need now, and what you’ll need in the future.

Adaptability can help avoid unnecessary costs and expenses in the long run since you won’t need to completely change the process as your business scales. For now, you may only be dealing with a volume of calls, but in the future, it’s possible there may be the need for a multi-site center. In such a scenario, you need call center software that can scale and adapt to your growing needs. (1)

2. Omnichannel integration

A call center’s ability to deal with different forms of communication is vital. Some customers spend more time engaging via SMS, chat, or email than talking directly on their phones in today’s fast-paced world. (2)

Customers should have the same seamless, responsive experience when contacting your company, regardless of the channel they use. Voice calls, chats, SMS, and email services can all be optimized by your contact center software, and it should be able to manage large volumes of queries, especially during peak times.

3. Auto-dialer

Auto-dialer is a feature that uses pre-programmed data to make automated calls to your client. This eliminates the need for manual dialing, freeing your agents from the monotonous, mindless task of dialing numbers. An auto-dialer also eliminates dead leads or incorrect phone numbers that do nothing but waste your agent’s time. (3)

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and bots

Many CCaaS solution capabilities employ AI to support predictive capabilities and other automated actions that assist organizations in increasing productivity and providing a more streamlined customer experience. Chatbots are an important component of contact center software and can help improve workflow; however, call center supervisors must have thoughtful transition rules in place for bot-to-agent transferring. (4)

This type of AI functionality enables agents to handle customers more quickly and accurately. Furthermore, your team can better automate and streamline most of their tasks, thus saving time and making the process more efficient for the customer.

5. Automatic Call Distributor (ACD)

Lengthy hold times, overwhelmed agents, and irate callers—if this is a common occurrence in your contact center, you should consider implementing a solution that includes an automatic call distribution system (ACD). It won’t completely solve your high call volume issues, but it significantly improves queue management.

ACD basically works like an answering machine that answers incoming calls and directs them to a specific agent or department within a company. It is commonly used in conjunction with computer telephony integration (CTI) systems and interactive voice response (IVR) systems to intelligently route incoming calls to the most appropriate agent. It serves as the foundation of a call center and helps to streamline the communication process. (5)

Calls can be forwarded to the representative or department best suited to handle the customer’s needs.Calls can also be routed to specific agents or departments based on the phone number dialed. If a customer dials the technical support phone number, they will be transferred to the technical support department.

6. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

IVR is an automated menu system that can be used to identify, segment, and route callers to the most appropriate agent on your team. It is a simple and effective method for significantly reducing costs and increasing efficiency in any business. (2)

Through the IVR feature, your customers can speak with an automated system before reaching your support team. Although such automation may not be something that the customer expects upon calling, the feature can help with gathering information from the caller, which will allow your team to better serve them.

7. Call reporting and monitoring

Your call center managers need to keep an eye on crucial metrics such as incoming call volume, call trends, and agent efficiency. It’s a struggle to manage scheduling and plan for the future unless you know how your team handles traffic fluctuations. Reporting can help you identify common customer issues, identify gaps in your support coverage, and highlight potential training opportunities. (2)

In the same sense, a contact center’s monitoring features enable it to track, assess, and analyze customer interactions, behaviors, words, and documentation in real time. A good monitoring program can cut training time, increase productivity, supervise agent activity, and reduce customer service issues.

Monitoring data and other information can be used as input for quality assurance programs by organizations. Monitoring features, for example, can assist organizations in easily assessing agent performance to ensure that quality standards are met.

Final words

Choosing the best contact center software solution for your company can be a real challenge. Depending on your business needs and size, determining which features to look for can significantly help improve customer access to agents, increase loyalty, drive revenue, and create overall positive customer experiences.

The modern customer expects excellent customer service across all channels, including live chat, email, and phone. This, however, can overwhelm your support team, especially if these channels are on different software systems that do not communicate with one another. Your support team can integrate their omnichannel service efforts into one tool with call center software, resulting in a better experience for both the customer and your frontline representatives.

