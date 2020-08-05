FileWhopper: How I Transferred a 40 GB Folder Online

With the nature of my job, I’m not the type to regularly send large files online. It’s either I have a small document to attach via email or there is a bite-sized folder to share via Google Drive. Since I was familiar with how to send tiny files, I assumed it was going to be easy with larger ones too.

However, it was a shocker when I had to send a 40GB folder to my mum. Her cat took ill, and she needed new movies to keep her busy. Just as anyone else would do, I decided to use Google to find a quick and easy way to send this folder. Trust me, it was a really frustrating night.

I spent hours reviewing a ton of options that didn’t make any sense. Why should I sign up for a monthly subscription to transfer a 40GB folder? It’s outrageous! Most platforms had tight limits on the size of data I could send (5GB – 10GB), and the plans were overly expensive. So, I decided to transfer the folder to a spare hard drive and ship via courier instead. However, as the folder was transferring, I came across a Reddit thread about a new transfer platform — FileWhopper.

I quickly checked FileWhopper’s website and found almost all the features I needed. I didn’t have to compress folders, there were no file size limits, and I didn’t have to pay for a monthly subscription. You needed to see the smile on my face!

How I Initiated My First Transfer With FileWhopper

As I landed on the homepage, the user interface made it quite easy for me to use the platform without any prior experience.

Although I had a 40GB folder to send, it felt great to see that I could make a free transfer (of up to 5GB) as a first-time user. Instead of committing to a monthly subscription plan, I could send files of any size for a one-time fee.

While on the homepage, I used the price estimator to confirm the charge I was meant to pay: I only needed to pay $8.99 for my 40GB folder. It only took a few clicks for me to choose a folder and create an account. Mind you, this process took only a few minutes.

After picking the folder, I was shocked to see that the price estimator didn’t deceive me. No additional fees were included, and my charge was still the same $8.99 shown by the price slider.

Although FileWhopper had an area for additional services, I wasn’t forced to pick from them. I could either check or uncheck the boxes for any extra service I needed to use or not.

In my case, I only needed to send movies. So, I left the boxes unchecked because there was no need for any of the additional features. You can always check filewhopper.com/faq to confirm if you need to use any of the extra services or not.

I made a quick payment via PayPal, and it was completed in a couple of minutes. Afterwards, I was redirected to my personal account to see the complete details of my transfer.

To start my transfer, I was asked to download a bite-sized FileWhopper desktop app. However, this wasn’t a big deal for me because the app was meant to auto-delete after my upload was finished. It was also meant to make my upload happen faster, so I had no worries whatsoever.

As my folder began to upload, FileWhopper automatically created a unique ID for my transfer and encrypted it with a password. Instead of the folder name, this unique ID was used to identify my transfer in order to protect privacy. I was allowed to create a custom password that was different from the generated one. So, nobody was ever going to view my transfer without getting the password from me.

The uploading process started fast, and my mum could start downloading the folder without waiting for the upload to be 100% complete. She didn’t even have to pay any extra charges to download the folder. I only had to send her the download link and the password.

From my personal account on FileWhopper, I was able to monitor both the upload and download processes at the same time. So, I could tell if she ran into any issues. Since my mum isn’t tech-savvy, it was surprising that she could manage the process from her end without any help.

Conclusion

FileWhopper saved me the stress of sending my hard drive on a journey of over 4,500 miles. I didn’t have to pay for any subscription plan, so it was an ideal solution.

Was FileWhopper worth it?

Hell yeah!

Are there specific features that stood out for me?

Yes! I have highlighted them below:

There were no complicated steps, and the interface was easy to navigate. I didn’t have to use any tutorial videos, and neither did my mum.

I didn’t have to waste much time with this tool. I created my account and made payment within 120 seconds.

FileWhopper’s one-time payment option is a no-brainer. I didn’t have to waste cash on a subscription plan I wasn’t going to use.

Transfers are cheap. It’s still hard to believe that I sent a 40GB folder for $8.99. There are no size limits, and the charge depends on the file size.

Transfers are protected with a unique transfer ID and password. Nobody could gain access to my data without my permission.

With FileWhopper’s multi-threaded data transfer technology, uploads and downloads can happen simultaneously and really fast. My mum didn’t have to wait for the folder to finish uploading.

Even if your connection is lost and your transfer is interrupted, when your connection is back up and running, the process will resume from wherever it stopped.

The only part that got me sad is that FileWhopper isn’t available for Mac users. I recommended the platform to some of my buddies, but only those with Windows PCs were able to use FileWhopper.