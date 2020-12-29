Wondershare Filmora X Review – Features, Pros, Cons

For anyone who is exploring the software market for good video editors, you will run into many options that you can choose from. However, if you are a beginner, you might want to look for something that satisfies your requirements and is not too difficult to learn.

This is perhaps one of the most common issues with most modern-day video editors is that they happen to be difficult to use for beginners. Take the Premiere Pro for instance; it is one of the more difficult options there are.

With that said, in today’s Wondershare Filmora X Review, we are exploring the software itself, the features, tutorial, and in the end, giving you guys a conclusion about what we think of this video editor for Mac.

Wondershare Filmora X Features

Without the right set of features, software is not nearly as good, and most users will not even bother using it.

Thankfully, such is not the case with this video editor as it comes with all the important features that most editors would require from it.

Motion Tracking: Filmora X lets you append an element to the moving object without any hassle.

Filmora X lets you append an element to the moving object without any hassle. Zooming and Panning: If you have ever watched a Ken Burns movie, you would know just how amazing the smooth zooming and panning looks. With Filmora, you can easily achieve that.

If you have ever watched a Ken Burns movie, you would know just how amazing the smooth zooming and panning looks. With Filmora, you can easily achieve that. Color Matching: This feature is developed you to match chosen clips’ colors to another frame from another clip.

This feature is developed you to match chosen clips’ colors to another frame from another clip. Keyframing : Easiy customize any animation by joining keyframes to change the position, scale, opacity, rotations of a clip.

: Easiy customize any animation by joining keyframes to change the position, scale, opacity, rotations of a clip. Stabilization: Having a smooth, stabilized video is something that you should never take for granted because it looks wonderful, and with Filmora, you can achieve that with ease.

Having a smooth, stabilized video is something that you should never take for granted because it looks wonderful, and with Filmora, you can achieve that with ease. Audio Ducking : With this feature you can fade away background music to assure clarity while listening monologues or dialogues.

: With this feature you can fade away background music to assure clarity while listening monologues or dialogues. Colour Grading: The video you shoot from your camera does not always look the way you want it to look. If you really want a better-looking video, go ahead and color grade with Filmora.

The video you shoot from your camera does not always look the way you want it to look. If you really want a better-looking video, go ahead and color grade with Filmora. Green Screen: If you are a streamer on YouTuber, or just someone who loves to make short skits, or clips, the green screen can help you superimpose the subjects with ease.

If you are a streamer on YouTuber, or just someone who loves to make short skits, or clips, the green screen can help you superimpose the subjects with ease. Tilt Shift: Tilt-shift effect is something that requires a proper lens that can be a bit expensive and Filmora X can do it with great efficiency.

Tilt-shift effect is something that requires a proper lens that can be a bit expensive and Filmora X can do it with great efficiency. Picture in Picture: If you want to give your project a futuristic vibe, you can do so by using the picture in picture feature.

If you want to give your project a futuristic vibe, you can do so by using the picture in picture feature. Shortcuts : You create keyboard shortcuts via new hotkey commands.

: You create keyboard shortcuts via new hotkey commands. Effects Library : Filmora X comes with 30 new elements and 9 callout titles included.

: Filmora X comes with 30 new elements and 9 callout titles included. Dark Mode : Filmora X new dark mode permits you edit videos while being pleased with your eyes.

: Filmora X new dark mode permits you edit videos while being pleased with your eyes. Basic Features: Filmora X comes with a host of basic video editing features such as splitting, rotating, cropping, trimming, brightness controls, as well as volume controls.

How to Use Wondershare Filmora X?

The good thing about using Filmora is that the process is rather easy and straightforward. There are not many nooks and crannies that could cause issues either, so easily using it is the way to go. Still, for those interested, we have a detailed tutorial below.

Step 1: Once you have gone through the process of downloading, installing, and registering Filmora, the first step is to launch the software.

Step 2: You will be welcomed by a simple interface that will ask you to create a new project, or open an existing one. If you choose to create a new project, you will be taken to the video editing interface.

The interface will give you the following options that you can use.

Media Library: This one is for importing media files that range from videos, photos, as well as audios, and add them into the library. This window also serves to display function icons like effects, titles, and transitions.

This one is for importing media files that range from videos, photos, as well as audios, and add them into the library. This window also serves to display function icons like effects, titles, and transitions. Toolbar: The second part is the toolbar, here you will be able to access editing tools such as cut, speed, delete, and edit. The purpose of this is to make things easier for the editors.

The second part is the toolbar, here you will be able to access editing tools such as cut, speed, delete, and edit. The purpose of this is to make things easier for the editors. Timeline: The timeline itself serves as a storyboard. It is used to assemble different parts of your project into one, cohesive video. With the latest update, you can add up to 100 tracks in the timeline.

The timeline itself serves as a storyboard. It is used to assemble different parts of your project into one, cohesive video. With the latest update, you can add up to 100 tracks in the timeline. Preview: The preview section is super handy, especially when you realize that you can actually see all the changes that you are making to the video on the go.

Step 3: Once you are done with these things, all you need to do is start adding or simply drag drop the media files into the project.

Step 4: The added media files can be worked on in batches, or you can edit them individually if you want to have separate control over them.

Step 5: Once you are done with the editing, simply click the Export button above the timeline, and make sure you check all the parameters that you want and click on Export.

Once you follow these steps, you will be able to use the Filmora video editor with ease. However, the software is full of features that you can use, so experimenting is something that we always encourage because that often brings out the best possible creativity.

Verdict

Finding the best video editing software is not difficult at all. As a matter of fact, it is more or less the easiest thing you can do. However, the difficult part comes when you cannot find a good editor to begin with.

The market is filled with a huge number of editors that you can use but the one that provides all the functionality to a beginner can be a difficult one to get for different reasons. Do not get me wrong, the Adobe Premiere Pro is a wonderful software, but it comes with a few factors that are steep, the first one being price, and the learning curve. Additionally, the software also requires pretty powerful hardware to effortlessly run.

Thankfully, none of these issues plagues Filmora X as the software is not steep with any of the issues that we commonly face. In my opinion, it is one of the few video editing software solutions that give a definitive experience.