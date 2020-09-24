Five Tips For The Ultimate Relaxing Gaming Experience

Gaming can be an entertaining pastime or real sport that is not only fun but known to improve your decision-making skills, memory, and person’s attention span and make you a better leader. On the other hand, when your teammates are doing a very bad job, or you can’t reach the next level for a few days, it can certainly be tough to keep yourself calm and enjoy your gaming experience.

If things get too intense, it’s better to find effective methods to manage stress and avoid hurting others and yourself or throwing your equipment at the wall. De-stressing is one of the essential healthy gaming habits and also a part of gaming wellness that stimulates physical, mental, and nutritional balance. With a relaxed and focused mind, you can perform your best capacity and have a relaxing experience while gaming. Whether you are a beginner, professional gamer, or a gamer for fun, check out these five tips on how to have less stressful gaming experiences to keep ahead of your game.

Choose The Right Game

Gaming isn’t always a great way to relax. This means that if you are really keen on chilling out during a gaming experience, the type of video game you choose has a massive impact on your level of stress while playing.

Instead of playing high intensity, violent, or fighting style games, which raise your heart rate and increase feelings of stress and tension, consider taking breaks from high stakes games and opting for casual games. Such types of games are challenging enough but cause less anxiety and frustration. Luckily, there are various casual games on the market for different platforms so you can do some research and find the right one that fits your interests and provides a relaxing gaming experience.

Turn Your Microphone Off

Even though playing with your mic on can help to maximise communication and make your experience more fun and interactive, in some cases, it’s better to refrain from its use. Most gaming web servers have rules against cursing, shouting, or using inappropriate language, so turning off your microphone can eliminate taking out anger on other players and saying something that you might regret. This is especially useful if you are experiencing issues maintaining your composure and filtering out all extreme language.

Set Regular Breaks

Playing a video game for too long might be pretty detrimental to your wellbeing for numerous reasons. Aside from the obvious implications that come alongside sitting in the same position for extended periods, playing video games for a long time can also increase blood pressure and heart rate levels, likely due to the high involvement in the game.

While gaming can sometimes be pretty addictive, it is crucial to either limit your playing time or take extra breaks to prevent these negative physical and mental health consequences. When you are glued to your gaming chair for the whole day, it is only natural that it may start to take over your life. Also, as you get more engaged in a game, characters and their journey, you can begin to take your gameplay more personally, making you overthink things and feeling more anxious when you face hurdles. It can be stretch exercises, a few push-ups, or a short walk every half-hour to recharge your brain, restore energy, and keep you from getting too stressed.

Try Out CBD Oil

CBD oil, or cannabidiol, is a natural supplement known to be beneficial for most mental and physical disorders. CBD is able to interfere with the body’s endocannabinoid system to promote relief and ensure all processes are in balance. Since this complex system involved in vital functions such as memory, sleep, appetite, stress, pain, concentration, etc., intake of CBD can help to alleviate stress and levels, soothe pain, improve focus and awareness, boost energy and mood, provide better quality sleep – all of which might be beneficial for enhancing gaming experience. Also, a variety of products allow users to choose the perfect item for his or her needs, for instance, CBD capsules, tea, gummies, vape pen, and many others.

Remember To Have Fun

Gamers all around the world play games because they want to win and enjoy being on a team. But on a more fundamental level, many gamers are playing because they love to do it and want to have fun. In the high obsession to succeed all the time, many gamers tend to forget that if you are having fun, you shouldn’t be stressed.

As playing a video game is supposed to be fun and entertaining, you need to think positively. If you are failing at something or up against a worthy opponent, try to embrace it as a challenge that you need to face. When you can view your game as enjoyable, it will do a great deal to conquer your fear.