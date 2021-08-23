With the release of recent iOS versions, many users have complained about their iPhone getting stuck on the Apple logo. This is a frustrating and time-consuming issue that can be fixed with Tenorshare Reiboot. Read this post to learn more about what causes your phone to get stuck and how you can fix it!

What causes your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo?

Out of all the things that can go wrong with your iPhone, getting stuck on an Apple logo screen is probably one of the most frustrating. What could have caused this problem? The most common explanations are malfunctioning apps or corrupted software. The common catalyst for this issue are these five possible causes:

iOS Upgrade issue : iOS updates are always crucial for your iPhone. These upgrades can include new features and bug fixes that might be the cause of a problem with the old software or app.

: iOS updates are always crucial for your iPhone. These upgrades can include new features and bug fixes that might be the cause of a problem with the old software or app. System issue : The problem could be caused by corrupted software or hard drive errors and these can sometimes cause your iPhone to freeze and need to be restarted.

: The problem could be caused by corrupted software or hard drive errors and these can sometimes cause your iPhone to freeze and need to be restarted. Improper shutdown : If you unplug your iPhone while it is on, or if the battery dies when it is still using power

: If you unplug your iPhone while it is on, or if the battery dies when it is still using power Faulty hardware : If your phone has been dropped or have water damage and some of your hardware is no longer working

: If your phone has been dropped or have water damage and some of your hardware is no longer working Malware : If you’ve installed a virus on your iPhone, or someone has hacked you and installed a virus

: If you’ve installed a virus on your iPhone, or someone has hacked you and installed a virus Improperly configured app : If an application was not properly updated to work with the latest iOS version

: If an application was not properly updated to work with the latest iOS version Corrupted software : If your phone has been damaged by overusing certain features, it is possible that the battery drain can lead to a corrupted operating system

: If your phone has been damaged by overusing certain features, it is possible that the battery drain can lead to a corrupted operating system Hardware Damages: If the phone has been dropped, the screen might be cracked or it’s possible that a cable was damaged

The quick fix to this problem is to use reputed tools built for the same purpose such as Tenorshare Reiboot. With Reiboot you can fix an iPhone that gets stuck on the Apple logo without data loss, restoring factory settings, or wiping the data.

What is Tenorshare ReiBoot and why should I use it?

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a professional iOS system recovery tool that can help you fix an iPhone getting stuck on the Apple logo without data loss, restoring factory settings, or wiping the data.

Tenorshare ReiBoot Features

Repair and fix your iPhone without data loss Restores factory settings without restoring the phone to its original state (factory) Fits all iOS versions including the latest iOS version, supports iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and other models of iPhone

Some of the many impressive features include:

iOS System Repair

Tenorshare ReiBoot can fix 150 of the most common iOS system errors without causing any data loss. Once your device has rebooted, all previous data will be protected and you’ll have an optimized iPhone!

Enter/Exit Recovery Mode (Free)

Tenorshare ReiBoot is a fast and easy-to-use recovery software that will allow you the option of entering or exiting iPhone recovery mode in one click. This tool also doesn’t have any cost associated with it, so anyone can access this feature without having to spend money on Apple’s latest products for an alternative fix.

Reset iOS Devices

We have two modes of reset with ReiBoot that will be perfect for your needs. The General Reset is great if you’re experiencing network problems or notifications issues, while the Factory Reset can help when you’ve forgotten your password and need to factory reset without a passcode or iTunes.

Repair iPhone/iTunes Errors

Tenorshare ReiBoot is an advanced iPhone repair tool designed to fix common iOS issues like connection timeout, downloading error, and update-restore errors. Standard repairs are useful for fixing minor system glitches without losing any personal data; deep repairs can help you save your device from a stuck restore if standard fixes don’t work.

Downgrade iOS Beta to Published Version directly

After you upgrade your iPhone to the latest iOS 14 Beta version, it’s just not as good. You want your phone back to its original state and iTunes can’t do that for you, but with ReiBoot you can downgrade iOS Beta and also create backup data of all those photos on Facebook!

Method #1 – Try Force Restart iPhone To fix iPhone stuck on the Apple logo

One quick and easy way to fix iPhone stuck on Apple logo is by performing a hard reset. It’s faster, easier, and maybe more effective than what you’ve been led to believe!

iPhone 6s or earlier model – To perform a hard reset on an iPhone 6s or earlier model, simultaneously press and hold the home button and top buttons until the Apple logo appears. It takes about ten seconds for this to happen so be patient!

iPhone 7 or later – You can now quickly restart your iPhone 7 or later by simultaneously pressing and holding the power button, volume down button, and then releasing both buttons.

iPhone 8 or later – You may need to reset your iPhone if it keeps showing the Apple logo and turning off in iPhone 8 or later. Press and hold the volume up button, then press down on volumes buttons until you hear a beep as well as see an arrow pointing upwards with two circles next to each other. Finally, press and hold the side button which will turn back on again!

Method #2 – Fix iPhone stuck on the Apple logo via ReiBoot

Using Reiboot is relatively easy to use because of its simple steps and only takes a few minutes to fix your iPhone.

Step 1 – Download, install and then open ReiBoot and connect the device that needs a fix. Get to the main interface by clicking on the “Start” button.

Step 2 – Select the “Standard Repair” tab and start the process by clicking on the “Standard Repair” button.

Step 3 – In this step, you will be asked to download the required firmware package by clicking on the “Download” button.

Step 4 – Once you’re done with downloading the firmware, click on the “Start Standard Repair” button

Step 5 – Simply wait until the process is done and you will be prompted with a message on-screen “Standard Repair Completed“.

Looking for a video tutorial? Here you go

Tenorshare ReiBoot Pricing

ReiBoot comes with three different plans:

$29.95/month.

$35.95/year.

$59.95 for a lifetime.

Final Words

Tenorshare ReiBoot is software that will allow you to fix all your iOS issues with just one click. It’s compatible with every iPhone, iPod, and iPad model out there! The company also released Tenorshare pro ReiBoot which even supports the latest version of iOS 13 and other iPhones models like XS Max/XR/Xs etc. And most importantly it comes at a very reasonable price too so get yours now before it’s gone forever!!