If you have an iPhone that is currently locked with a Mobile Device Management (MDM) lock, Screen Time passcode, or iTunes encryption, then Foneazy Unlockit is the tool for you! This powerful software can remove any of these locks in minutes, and it’s incredibly easy to use. We highly recommend Foneazy Unlockit if you need to unlock your iPhone screen.

What is Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker?

The Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to remove a Mobile Device Management Lock, Screen Time Passcode, or iTunes Encryption settings without a password. With just a few clicks, you can bypass MDM and disable iTunes backup encryption settings, all without data loss. The Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker supports all iOS and iPadOS versions, including the most recent iOS 16 /iPadOS 16, making it the perfect solution for anyone who wants to bypass content restrictions on iPhone or needs to unlock their iPhone or iPad.

Key Features

Let’s have a look at their key features in detail.

Bypass MDM Lock without Losing Data

With Unlockit, you can quickly and easily remove Mobile Device Management from your iPhone or iPad. Using our simple three-click process, you can bypass the MDM lock without risk to your data. Our software is compatible with all iOS and iPadOS versions, including the latest iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. So if you’re looking for a way to remove Mobile Device Management from your device, Unlockit is the perfect solution.

Remove Screen Time Passcode on iPhone/iPad

Screen Time is a feature that lets you see how much time you spend on your iPhone or iPad, and set limits for certain apps. If you have a Screen Time passcode set and forget it, don’t worry! Unlockit can help you remove the Screen Time passcode without losing any data. Just follow the easy steps on their user-friendly interface, and your device will be unlocked in no time. Best of all, their service supports all iOS and iPadOS versions, so you can use it even if you’re running the latest software update. Whether you need to remove a Screen Time passcode for yourself or someone else, Unlockit has you covered.

Disable Backup Encryption Settings without Password

If you’ve forgotten your backup encryption settings password, you can use Unlockit to remove the encryption settings without losing any data. Unlockit is a user-friendly program that helps you remove the encryption settings in just a few clicks. Once the encryption settings are removed, you can back up your data without worrying about losing it. Unlockit is an essential tool for anyone who needs to keep their data safe and secure.

Supported iPhone and iPad models

As of iOS 10.0, the Remove MDM Lock and Screen Time Passcode functions are compatible with the following iPhone and iPad models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13 models, iPhone 12, 12 Pro, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, iPhone X, XS, XR, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 5S; iPad Air series; iPad Mini series; iPad Pro series; and other iPads. To remove the locks from these devices, you must first switch off Find My iPhone.

How to Remove iPhone Screen Lock?

Using the Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker is incredibly easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1 – Download and install the Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker on your computer. Now you need to activate the software with the provided license at the time of purchase or simply order the license from their official website.

Step 2 – Launch it and connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer using a USB cable.

Once the device is connected, you will see the interface as shown in the below screenshot.

Step 3 – Turn Off Find My iPhone

Step 4 – Now start to bypass the MDM lock by clicking on the “Start” button.

Step 4 – Once the process is done, you will see the confirmation as shown in the below image.

For more detailed guides, check out their official tutorials.

Here is a detailed video tutorial to bypass MDM on iPhone using Unlockit.

Pricing

The Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker is available in three different pricing plans:

Lifetime plan : $49.95

: $49.95 1-month plan : $29.95

: $29.95 1-year plan : $39.95

Conclusion

The Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker is the perfect solution for anyone who needs to unlock their iPhone or iPad. With its simple three-click process, you can bypass the MDM lock without risk to your data. Additionally, the service supports all iOS and iPadOS versions (from 10 to 16), so you can use it even if you’re running the latest software update. Whether you need to remove a Screen Time passcode for yourself or someone else, Unlockit has you covered. And at just $49.95 for the lifetime plan, it’s an affordable solution for anyone who needs it. So if you’re looking for a way to unlock your iPhone or iPad, the Foneazy Unlockit iPhone Screen Unlocker is the perfect solution.