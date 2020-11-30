Forex Day Trading Tips and Strategies for Beginners

If you find scalping too rapid and distressful, you should consider day trading as an alternative style for short trading. Day trading can be described as the buying and selling, or vice versa, of a particular security in a margin account. Forex day trading’s key issue is to discern at least one investment opportunity and target huge profits, instead of the conventional 10-20 pips scalping strategy.

The general aspect of the day trading strategy is that many traders close their positions before the day is over. This helps them curtail the risks involved in forex trading and cuts off rollover charges. Day trading is considered a risky strategy, and novice traders are advised to use demo accounts before engaging in real cash trading. In this article, we will give simple tips and techniques that will help beginners grasp day trading.

Opening a demo account

For traders looking to dive into forex day trading, a demo account is something that you should put under massive consideration. Most novice traders blunder by depositing large amounts of money and opening positions before they have accumulated enough knowledge and experience. The outcome is always clear, and in most situations, it ends up in substantial losses, which makes them despise forex trading for the rest of their lives.

In reality, you do not have to undergo such an expensive loss to learn from your common mistakes. You can accomplish without cost by using the demo trading accounts to enhance your knowledge and trading experience. Most brokers provide their users with demo accounts, which utilize virtual currency instead of cash. One of the most significant advantages of using demo accounts is that traders can learn and accumulate trading experience without losing a dime.

Close all positions at the end of the business day

In all fairness, there is no perfect forex day trading technique that exists. Some techniques may effectively function for some investors than others. Nevertheless, some forex day trading methods may come in handy for a lot of traders. As such, why do most traders choose to close all their trades at the end of the day? Traders benefit from this day trading strategy in two ways:

First of all, if the trader leaves open positions throughout the night, there might be significant changes taking place before the trader comes back to the trading platform. The majority of trading in the Asian and Australian markets are already finalized before trading begins in the United States. During this time, their news events might occur that might significantly impact your trade. Closing positions at the end of the day can help minimize all these risks.

Lastly, unlike in scalping strategy, day traders don’t need to open multiple positions like scalping strategy. In truth, most day traders limit their positions to one trade each day. This affords them enough time to evaluate the market and determine the day’s most profitable trades. You can always check live forex signals from authoritative companies like lern2.trade that updates their Telegram all the time.

Trading forex news reports

One crucial tip for day trading in the foreign exchange market is to pay close attention to economic news. Learning the basics of forex trading, such as technical analysis, comprehending charts, indicators, etc., might consume a lot of time. All these aspects make learning technical analysis for beginners a challenge.

In forex day trading, traders avoid opening trades before the announcement of a major economic news event. Major news reports such as GDP growth rate, interest rate decisions, CPI, unemployment reports, etc., could result in massive price volatility. Traders are advised to have patience and watch the market reaction to such news before opening trades.

Final thoughts

Day trading strategy is among the most popular among beginners but least popular among seasoned traders. Establishing the perfect day trading system in the forex market can be challenging. It takes multiple experiments but can be handsomely profitable as well. Some other tips to keep in mind include the following trend and pattern trading method and setting the right profit/loss ratios.