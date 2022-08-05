Online casinos have millions of fans from all over the globe, but there is no arguing that sports betting is the thing that drives this industry forward. This explains why numerous top-tier gambling brands always have a sportsbook that lets people bet on sports. Speaking of top brands, FrankCasino in Bulgaria is a well-known operator that provides local gamblers with an abundance of options. As its name suggests, this place is mainly known for its leading casino section. However, since Bulgaria is a place where punters love sports, the company also provides a sportsbook.

You can find all sorts of information about FrankCasino’s incredible selection of slots and other games. However, there isn’t much about the site’s sports section, which is why this article will go over everything it has to offer. Since FrankCasino has already made a name for itself in Bulgaria with its top-tier sports section, it is just a matter of time before the company decides to offer its services in other jurisdictions.

After sharing some basic info about the company, let’s dive into its sports betting category and everything you should know about it.

The site’s sportsbook has a lot of things users can bet on

Since Bulgaria is one of the few places in the world where online betting companies can advertise their services on TV, it shouldn’t be surprising that punters are picky. Every bettor wants to have access to as many options as possible, which explains why FrankCasino had to provide its customers with a wide range of sports.

Like most European countries, Bulgaria loves football, which means that FrankCasino offers tons of leagues and competitions for this sport. Of course, punters can wager on the popular soccer championships in the country, but most bettors are interested in the top European leagues. For example, the English Premier League is extremely popular in Bulgaria because players like Dimitar Berbatov were a part of Manchester United a couple of years ago. Many people are also fans of clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and more.

Speaking of sports, we also have to remember that Bulgaria is home to one of the best tennis players in the world. Grigor Dimitrov is yet to win a Grand Slam event, but he is always among the top. Unsurprisingly, he greatly impacted sports betting because many people started punting on tennis. The latter is a trendy alternative for live bettors because the markets and odds are attractive.

FrankCasino has plenty of other sports that Bulgarians can choose, but eSports is the last option that deserves some attention. Those things are slowly becoming the new go-to option for many people worldwide because the markets and odds are higher than usual. Some eSports like CSGO and Dota 2 have become way more popular in the last years because Bulgaria is home to some of the best players, such as bzm and MinD_ContRoL.

Frank Casino’s Sportsbook offers better live betting options

Although it was a luxury, live betting became a must-have for every online bookmaker that wants to make a name for itself. Whether the gambling site is available in Bulgaria or other countries, it has to have an In-Play option because this lets people have a better betting experience.

Since FrankCasino already had a live betting category in multiple jurisdictions, most punters in Bulgaria were not surprised that the operator offered this option in the country. It may seem like this In-Play section is like those offered by other brands, but this is not the case. FrankCasino knew that it had to go up against some of the biggest names in the business, which is why it wanted to make sure its product stood out.

For starters, sports bettors can check the number of live events without opening the subcategory. Once people select “Sport”, they will see the two main categories. The “LIVE” option has a number that shows how many live events people can put to the test. What’s even more impressive is that this menu has a few additional subcategories. For example, they allow you to check things like live graphics, as well as live streamings.

If you decide to use FrankCasino’s live category, you can expect to find an abundance of live betting markets and good odds. What’s interesting about the odds is that they change every couple of seconds and depend on the in-game action. In other words, punters who pay close attention to the given event could find great odds that are not available elsewhere.

Frank Casino offers Live Streaming and Cash Out

Sports bettors in most countries worldwide want to find a bookmaker that will provide them with some of the most popular sports betting features. Some options stand out, but most punters in Bulgaria and those interested in gambling in other European countries want to use Cash Out and Live Streaming. Although there are many bookmakers that offer one of the two, most brands do not have both.

FrankCasino always researches a given market before it starts operating in it, so we are not surprised that the company decided to provide both. Since iGaming fans in Bulgaria can use both options on the same platform, FrankCasino quickly became among the preferred sports betting sites.

Live Streaming is the option that will let you watch some sports events directly from the betting platform. The feature may not seem impressive on paper, but it has a massive impact on every punter’s success because it allows people to keep an eye on important details. Needless to say, they can use this information to place bets using some of the popular markets.

Cash Out is another must-have feature that sports bettors in Bulgaria and many other countries are interested in. Some sites provide a different version of this feature, but FrankCasino offers the classic one. In other words, people can use it to close their bets in the middle of the match.

One of the important things to know about these two features is that there might be cases where they are unavailable. Fortunately, you can check that in seconds and decide whether to bet on the given event.

FAQs

Is FrankBet available in Bulgaria?

Yes, FrankBet is available in Bulgaria and people can bet on all sorts of things.

Can Bulgarians use FrankBet to bet on football?

Yes, Bulgarians can use FrankBet to bet on football.

Does FrankBet have any bonuses?

Yes, FrankBet has loads of bonuses.