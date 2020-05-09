How to Free Convert 4K and HD Video on Windows 10

Windows 10 built-in media player doesn’t support several video formats that is why a lot of people search for a solution to cope up with this problem.

If you’re looking forward to playing HEVC (h.265), VP9, PLCM files in 4K 60 FPS, or 1080P recorded by iPhone, iPad, DJI drones, Canon/JVC DSLR, etc on Windows 10, you came to a right place. There are several software programs available in the market that can help in this regard but finding the right one is a difficult task. The most common problems with those programs are that they stop working during conversion, sound issue, shuttering problems, slow speed, doesn’t support 4K HEVC, etc.

To make things easier, we reviewed a few industry-leading Windows 10 supported video converters for this purpose. After this thorough testing, the best video converter we found is WinX HD Video Converter, a single program to meet all your video conversion needs on Windows 10.

Let’s discuss this in detail.

WinX HD Video Converter

If you’re searching for a good video converter for Windows 10, you will see that there are a lot of options available. But one main problem with all of them is that they drop the video resolution instead of compressing it down. But WinX HD Converter Deluxe is taking a different approach from all those junky software.

It packs a lot of features and advantages over the other converters available that you don’t have to download any other software for your conversion needs ever. Here I describe some of the main eye-catching features of WinX Hd Video Converter Deluxe.

Supports All 4K Videos: 4K resolution videos come in many types of file formats depending on the source of media. Many converters only support one or two file format types but not all of them. But WinX HD Video Converter supports all the 4K video file formats whether it is HEVC, MKV or any other. It does not matter what is the source of video or on what device you shot that video, but support will be there for that video.

Catagory Supported Formats Video 3G2, 3GP, ASF, AVC, AVI, DIVX, DV, FLV, H264, HEVC, M4V, MKV, MOV, MP4, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, MTS, NTSC DVD, PAL DVD, SWF, WEBM, WMV, WMV2, XVID Audio MP3, AAC, M4R, AC3, WMA, AIFF, CAF, DTS, OGG, AU, RA, WAV, FLAC, ALAC HD TS HD, MTS HD, MOV HD, AVC HD, MKV HD, MPEG-2 HD, AVI HD, WMV HD, 2K MP4, 4K MP4

Presets: WinX HD Video Converter supports 45+ multimedia formats. On these bases there are 480 different conversions presets available. By the word “preset” we mean that there are sets of specific settings for specific format or devices. The advantage of preset is that you can avoid errors during file conversion and get optimal bitrate/codec settings for your device.

Still not convinced? See, how easy it is to use this amazing software.

How to Use WinX HD Video Converter on Windows 10?

Now you have read many of the great features offered by WinX HD Converter, and probably are impressed by that, let’s see how you can convert video effortlessly. Following these steps, you can convert any video in just a few clicks.

Step 1: Launch the software and click on the “Video” icon on the left upper side or just drag and drop the video.

Step 2: Next you have to choose the file format you want to convert video into. You can select an output profile based on your device too. This will give you the best results as the software will automatically set all the conversion parameters for optimal file conversion for your device.

Step 3: After selecting the profile, just click on the “RUN” button and the process will start. Keep in mind that the conversion speed and time for conversion will depend on the input video size, the number of videos, and your system hardware.

Once the process is done, you will get the message of completion and you would be good to go.

Pricing

With all these benefits, WinX HD Video converter is freely available for personal use. Surely it has some limits to the free version. To get all the premium features, it will cost you $45.95. But at the time of writing, WinX is available at a discounted price of just $29.95 with some premium features like

Trail limit removal and instant file conversion.

SSL and https secured purchase

free major-minor updates and upgrades

A dedicated UHD/MP4 video converter. Stable, zero-quality loss

Worry-free money-back guarantee in 30 days

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Multi-lingual User Interface

Building setting presets

Multiple File Format support

Available for all versions of Windows User Interface a bit outdated

Conclusion

As someone who downloads a lot of high-resolution content, and usually converts it to play them on other devices, I have used a lot of video conversion software on Windows 10. But one this I felt is that no other software satisfied my needs like WinX HD Video Converter. With all its built-in presets for devices and support for any file format I threw on it gave me no chance to complain about anything.

Share your queries regarding video conversion and thoughts about this software with us in the below comment box. We’d love to hear from you.