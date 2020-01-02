The Top 7 Free Cricket Streaming Sites

With cricket being one of the world’s most popular sports, there’s no shortage of sites where you can watch live cricket online. There’s a plethora of options available where matches from around the world, from major international tournaments to national competitions, can be watched in real-time. Thanks to live-streaming, you don’t have to be at a match or watch on TV – you can keep up through your desktop computer, or even keep up while on the go by watching on your smartphone or tablet. On this page, you’ll find a selection of the best sites where you can stream cricket matches for no cost at all.

Cricket World

The name says it all. Cricket World is a large website that offers just about everything to do with cricket, from news and updates to fixtures, betting tips, competitions and much more. Since coming online in 1996, the site’s continued to offer visitors a wealth of cricket-related content and has established itself as one of the top online destinations for cricket fans. On top of all this, the site offers free live streaming. The site partners with Bet365 and UniBet to offer live streaming; in a typical year, around 70,000 events are streamed through the site in real-time. And on top of that, they can give you cricket betting tips online.

Bet365

Bet365 is a very well established company that specialises in online gambling. The UK-based company was set up in 2000 and has gone from strength to strength. The website offers a wide range of online gambling services, including casino games, poker, bingo, and sports betting. Here you can place bets on a wide range of sporting events from around the world, including cricket matches. Live streaming is available and is technically free of charge. However, in order to watch live streams, you need to have a funded account, or you need to have placed a real-money bet within the previous 24 hours.

UniBet

UniBet is another large online gambling destination similar to Bet365. It’s been around for two decades and is a popular site not just for sports betting, but also for taking part in lotteries and playing casino, bingo and poker games. As well as offering a wide range of online gambling opportunities, UniBet lets you live stream sports matches and events. Like with Bet365, if you want to live stream through UniBet, you’ll need to have placed a bet in the previous 24 hours, or you’ll need to have some funds in your account.

LMI Sports

This is a straightforward website that’s dedicated to offering live streaming for multiple sports. In fact, there are more than 20 sports listed on the site that have live streaming available for their events and matches – you can also watch highlights. Cricket is one of the biggest sports supported by the site. The site offers up-to-date schedules and news, so you can keep up with all the latest goings-on in the world of cricket. LMI Sports isn’t as well established as some of the other options on the list, but it’s still worth checking out, nonetheless.

MyLiveCricket

MyLiveCricket is a very basic website that concentrates on offering live cricket match streaming. The site’s laid out in a straightforward way and has links to major matches with several servers supporting the streams. It’s a no-frills option that doesn’t require you to sign up or anything like that. The downside is that’s not an established brand, though having said that it’s a quick and easy option you may want to consider for convenient access to live cricket streams.

WatchLiveCric

This website promotes itself as the right place to watch live streams of cricket matches for free online. It’s quite a well-developed site, offering not only streaming but also plenty of cricket-related content, such as match reports, articles, player rankings, results, analyses, and live scores. The design is straightforward and if you decide to visit, you should be able to find everything easily enough. There’s no registration required to be able to watch live streams.

WebCric

This site is another simpler, more basic site that focuses on offering live cricket streaming. Since coming online in 2010, it’s been dedicated to live-streaming and has continued to offer users a reliable service. There are some ads on the site, though they don’t get in the way. The site covers a wide range of matches and the quality of the streams is quite high. There’s no need to create an account and sign in – simply visit the site, find the match you’re after and start watching live.

How To Decide Which Site To Go For?

The sites ion this list are just some of the many options for watching live streams of cricket matches online. If it’s a quick and hassle-free service you’re after, you may want to consider some of the more basic sites, such as WebCric, WatchLiveCric or MyLiveCricket. On the other hand, if you prefer sites that are more established, you should check out sites such as UniBet and Bet365. Whatever your preferences are, it’s a good idea to at least look at a few different options, compare what they have to offer and settle on the one that you think would suit you best. When comparing sites, take things such as streaming quality, mobile compatibility and match coverage into account. You may also want to think about any cricket-related content the site offers.

Conclusion

These days, if there’s any sort of major sporting event you want to watch, you don’t have to miss out. There are countless websites that let you watch matches live, no matter where you are. For fans of cricket, there are plenty of options to choose from, including some sites that cater to cricket only and others that offer streaming for a large number of sports. Try out some of the sites on this list and you’re bound to find a free live streaming site that lets you watch all the latest cricket matches as they take place.