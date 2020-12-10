Free Project Management Apps for Businesses with Remote Teams

As more teams go remote, we need communication now more than ever. According to Atlassian, 59% of workers in the United States consider communication to be the biggest obstacle to achieving success. This, they agree comes even before accountability.

It has been an open secret that adequate communication amongst team members is essential to the growth and success of a business. It is no easy feat to manage multiple projects, assign and coordinate tasks, and then monitor the progress of each task. Collaboration requires transparency. Without this, projects will fall apart, employees will find it difficult to keep up, and clients will end up becoming unsatisfied. This alone can drag down your company’s success and lead to failure in the long run.

To ensure effective project management, you need efficient communication. Fortunately, there are free tools to help with this. These project management apps and programs will make complex projects easier to manage. The best part is, you don’t have to spend a fortune using them.

Productivity Apps for Remote Work

If you are a team leader or an employee, you need these tools to carry out efficient project management work from home:

Project.co

This is a client-oriented project management tool. It connects your own team with your client’s team, bringing everyone in one place. It allows you to set up different projects with subtasks. You can even enable discussion feeds on each project and monitor the time that has been spent on each task.

To have an ideal overview of your team’s progress on each project, you can switch between different view modes. Some of the available views include calendar, Kanban, and scheduler view-modes.

The features of this tool include:

Internal and external users can easily be added/invited.

Discussion feeds for each project have email alerts.

Ability to reply to email alerts without logging into the discussion feed.

Different view modes for all tasks. These can be filtered to give each team, department, and individual user his or her specific tasks for the day or week.

Reporting tools that give you information on your most profitable/efficient projects, as well as the least efficient/profitable.

Availability of a payment integration system. This allows for secure card payment solutions.

This tool is free if you are handling less than six active projects with five internal users.

nTask

This tool works for both individuals and professional project managers. You can create multiple projects. You can also include budgets and milestones for each of the projects. To give project managers the ability to carry out deeper analysis, nTask includes a Gantt chart feature. This has a drag-and-drop tool that you can use to rearrange projects to align with unplanned real-life changes.

Features include:

An efficient in-app collaboration tool.

Ability to integrate with third-party applications such as Slack.

Ability to dedicate multiple workspaces to different projects and tasks.

Availability of resource management tools.

Invite clients to view the progress of each ongoing project.

It comes with a basic plan, which is free for basic users. Advanced plans, which small businesses will find useful, come at a fee.

Freedcamp

Freedcamp is another tool that is suitable for both individual and professional users. It is filled with advanced features that enable users to create multiple projects and assign tasks to each of them. You can also add milestones, files, deadlines, and discussion feeds. It has a dashboard that allows you to view ongoing events within a team for specific projects.

Available features include:

Create and engage in discussions using the message-board-style discussion feed.

Calendar view layout that allows you to have an overview of upcoming tasks and events.

Third-party app integration tool. Third-party apps that you can integrate include Dropbox, Google Calendar, Google Drive, among many others.

It is a free tool. However, to access its additional features, you have to pay a monthly fee.

Toggl Plan

If your team usually collaborates with other departments on different projects, Toggl Plan project management tool is what you need. You can delegate tasks automatically using this tool. Also, it allows users to view the progress on multiple ongoing projects. This includes views on pending and completed projects.

Features include:

Third-party app integration for applications such as Evernote, Github, Slack, etc.

Keep track of important project deadlines with the Gantt-chart visualization tools.

Allows collaboration between different departments using shared task notes and calendars.

Free for a team of up to five individuals and an unlimited number of projects.

Teamwork

Teamwork allows you to centralize your project information in one place while working from home. This keeps every member of the remote team informed on what is going on. An easy-to-use collaboration tool for effective communication, it allows you to chat with team members, assign tasks, fix deadlines, and upload files. This tool eliminates miscommunication problems and prevents missed deadlines.

Features include:

Built-im instant messenger that allows for smooth communication between team members. Ensures productivity and sleek workflow.

A time tracking feature allows you to monitor where the team spends most of its time. You can use this to know what areas need to be improved. This ensures less time consumption on projects and encourages speed improvement.

Allows for easy integration with HubSpot.

It is free for up to two projects. The free version also allows for a team of up to five members. To include more team members and projects, you have to subscribe to monthly fees.

Asana

Asana is among the most popular project management tools out there. With millions of users across more than 190 countries, there is a reason this tool is a favorite. It provides a crisp and refreshing user-friendly interface with project monitoring tools. You can keep track of each stage of every project with the help of visual boards. By keeping you up-to-date on completed tasks and notifying you of the ones that need your attention, you can monitor every member of the team without getting overwhelmed.

Features include:

You can create templates to automate repetitive tasks.

Share information and collaborate with everyone on the team in a secure and private system.

Setup security control and allocate admin privileges to team leaders.

Share files, filter tasks, and set up custom project fields.

Access to more than 100 integrations, giving you a smooth start-to-finish process.

It is free for an unlimited number of projects and allows teams of up to fifteen members. However, to access its advanced features, you have to subscribe to a monthly fee.

Traqq

One of the challenges of managing geographically scattered employees is ensuring that they stay focused on their project during work hours. Supervisors are unable to personally monitor how their workers are spending their time. As such, it is important to have a task tracking system in place. A tool like Traqq will make this process convenient. What’s great about this app is it monitors how much time a person spends on certain tasks, activities, websites, and software. So, managers can easily identify if an employee is struggling with a project or if they are too distracted with non-essential activities.

Features include:

Free-to-download app with a user-friendly interface.

Takes screenshots and monitors activity levels without infringing a person’s privacy.

Easy-to-use stopwatch that is available online or offline.

Automatically generates detailed reports, timesheets, and invoices.

Offers manual editing or adding of recorded time and screenshots.

As of this writing, the beta version of Traqq is available for free with no feature limitations.

Conclusion

Managing a remote team can be a pleasurable experience if you have access to the right tools. These free tools will boost your team’s productivity and efficiency, allowing you to keep your clients satisfied.