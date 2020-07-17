Gamban Vs Blocking Gambling Transactions

Although Covid-19 is affecting the sportsbook and casino market, these areas continue to thrive in the United Kingdom. With the growth of this field and especially encouraged by the coronavirus lockdowns, the demand for online gambling is increasing. Based on data from Pi Datametrics, online gambling in the UK has shown significant growth during the period of quarantine.

The Virtual Grand National has shown the highest increase and it is followed by the poker online and online slot games. The harms related to gambling are, therefore, on the rise, and today more than 2 million UK-based players are either problem gamblers or at risk. That is the reason why protecting the players from compulsive gambling is foremost in this sovereign state.

Apart from the stricter regulations enforced by the UK Gambling Commission, several self-exclusion schemes were released in the goal to minimize gambling problems. Gamban and Blocking Gambling Transactions are the recognized names when it comes to self-blocking programs as both are reputed to offer effective services. If these two schemes can be compared, which one will win the coveted Golden Cup?

Gamban

Gamban is a gambling blocking software application launched in 2015 by the popular not-for-profit organization called GambleAware. In fact, GambleAware is a leading national charity established to enhance public awareness of gambling as a health issue. This independent organism is mainly responsible for funding projects linked with gambling such as education, treatment, and research. Gamban aims to help the gamblers to block themselves on gambling sites and applications.

One of the reasons to make Gamban convincing is its policies to reduce the damages related to gambling. This software was awarded different prizes thanks to its effective initiatives to prevent gambling problems. Even though this renowned app for blocking gambling sites requires the consumers to pay charges, this fee is not very costly.

How does Gamban work?

The first step the players have to do is to install the software on their chosen devices since it works on android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS. As this app can be easily installed on computers and mobile devices, it will be quick and easy to install. Once this software is installed, the punters will no longer be able to access gambling operators and apps. With Gamban, thousands of gambling platforms and apps that have chosen this scheme will be blocked and thus the gamblers will be banned from these websites.

Unlike other self-blocking schemes, once this app is successfully installed, it cannot be uninstalled anymore. Despite paying a fair and reasonable fee charged by Gamban, this program offers support and treatment to the consumers.

Gamban Duties

Gamban is among the programs created to prevent gambling harms and support the compulsive gamblers in the UK. It could increase the Gamstop betting self-exclusion scheme effectiveness as it can help to avoid gambling not on Gamstop and possible behaviour of Gamstop registered customers. This software enables players to ban themselves from gambling websites and apps. The users will, hence, prohibit themselves from their chosen platforms after installing the software.

Today, since many gambling operators have collaborated with Gamban, this app has become the most chosen in terms of blocking gambling websites. Moreover, Gamban also offers support and treatment to the gamblers who need help. The service is packed with different packages suitable for each gambler. With the main purpose to promote responsible gambling, Gamban is surely among the reliable and effective blocking services.

Blocking Gambling Transactions

“Blocking gambling transactions” option was launched to prohibit vulnerable players from spending a lot of money on gambling. This program was introduced by the group of financial institutions in the UK to allow the gamblers to block their gambling transactions.

As gambling addiction affects gamblers’ financial status, this program is created to minimize this gambling problem. One of the effective options is the Blocking Gambling Transactions project released to block the punters’ transactions. The players who use credit and debit cards when gambling can use this method but there are other options suitable to other payment solutions.

How to Block Gambling Payments?

As previously mentioned, the Blocking Gambling Transactions system is released for the punters who use credit and debit cards. The process can be up to two days but it depends on the bank the gamblers have chosen. Firstly, the players must make a request and choose the period of time they want to be banned.

Then, the bar will be approved immediately. Furthermore, some financial institutions introduce a mobile application meaning convenience and flexibility to the users. With the application, the players are able to control their financing anywhere and anytime. They can, thus, manage their spending by just using their mobile phones. To use this app, the users have to download the app on their mobile devices.

Once this app is installed, they have to click on the button ‘Lock card settings’ and then, ‘Gambling transactions’ to turn off their gambling transactions. After receiving a notification reminding that their card has been locked, they no longer use their card for gambling transactions.

“Blocking Gambling Transactions” Duties

Since gambling awareness is paramount for many nations, several agencies and institutions are established to reduce gambling problems. The Blocking Gambling Transactions program is one of these projects. This effective option is created to avoid the possibility of being a degenerate gambler.

As a matter of fact, when the bettors and gamblers feel worried about their spending on gambling or betting, they just block their credit card from being used on gambling. With this solution, various features are available to block their gambling transactions.

Unlike Gamban, the Blocking Gambling Transactions project is created especially to bar the account used on gambling and betting. Since the financial institutions such as HSBC bank work with the UKGC to promote responsible gambling, they have the duty to establish this Blocking Gambling Transactions program.

Final words

Gamban and Blocking Gambling Transactions are the schemes responsible for minimizing gambling-related harms in the United Kingdom. Gamban allows the players to block themselves on their chosen gambling operators whereas Blocking Gambling Transactions program is specified on blocking their account used on gambling. Both are effective solutions to help addicted gamblers and to reduce gambling problems.

Since they have the same objective to encourage responsible gambling and help compulsive gamblers, these two options cannot be compared. Although Gamban is bundled with a very competitive fee, it comes with effective supports and treatments.

As for Blocking Gambling Transactions, their applications vary depending on the banks or financial institutions they choose. Some companies have opted for mobile applications meaning more convenience for the users. All in all, these two methods are among the keys to prevent gambling harms and help those who are affected by problems related to this field.