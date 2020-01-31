The Most Anticipated Game Sequels That Are Coming In 2020

2020 is bound to be an exciting year for gamers around the world. Dozens of new games are about to drop, which means more fun and more exciting adventures for gaming enthusiasts. The new releases will include games for different platforms such as PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

There are also a lot of game sequels planned this year. Here’s a list of the eight most anticipated ones yet.

#1 Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The fourth take on Zombie Army is finally here, and it will be available for PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Titled the Zombie Army 4: Dead War, this game will surprise you with amazing graphics and an adventure-packed storyline.

Battles against the undead creatures have been one of the biggest gaming trends for decades. As of February 4th, you will get a chance to save humanity from a zombie attack once again.

Besides the sheer horror and rebellion, you will get to experience enhanced combat features too. And there’s going to be expanded battle modes for the first time.

#2 Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Ori and the Will of the Wisps is an excellent choice for those who like more peaceful games. It can be your short break from the zombie apocalypse. The sequel to the original Ori and the Blind Forest will be released on March 11th. It will feature stunning hand-painted backdrops and enchanting effects.

The game will take you into a whole new storyline with new worlds and even more mysterious creatures hiding in the forest. What’s most striking about this sequel is the attention to detail in each scene and character.

The game will be available for PC and Xbox One platforms only, so I must say I’m sorry for the PS4 users!

#3 Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is another sequel with a scheduled release on March 20th. Gamers waited a long time for the sequel of the original 2016’s Doom, and the game is finally here. With such a long gap between the original and the sequel, you will be able to tell the vast difference in quality and game design.

Doom Eternal will be far more advanced. It will have contemporary game features and indulgent storytelling. If you’re not familiar with the original Doom story, the game revolves around an epic battle against demons and the monsters on the underground.

Get ready for all hell to be loose when this game launches for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch platforms.

#4 Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal will appear briefly after Doom Eternal — on March 31st. The game will only be available for PS4 users. But it will be worth your time.

The sequel will represent an improved version of the original Persona 5 game. With Phantom Thieves making a comeback, you can expect lots of new and exciting features.

Besides new challenges and game design, Persona 5 Royal will also introduce a new era with characters you haven’t seen before. If you’ve been a fan of the original Persona 5, you can be sure this sequel will keep you busy for a while.

#5 Resident Evil 3 Remake

Here’s the game that everyone has been waiting for. The brand new take on the 1999 version of Resident Evil will be available on April 3rd. The latest chapter will hold exciting and unexpected stories while the battle against the villain Nemesis continues.

Fans are expecting the Resident Evil 3 Remake to be a real zombie fright fest. After all, Resident Evil 2 Remake set the bar pretty high when it comes to storyline and graphics expectations. We will see if this sequel is good enough to take its place.

The game will be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One platforms.

#6 Half-Life Alyx

The new Half-Life sequel will be full of action and excitement!. As you embark on this new adventure, you will be playing Alyx Vance. The character is responsible for saving humanity from an alien race known as Combine.

Besides having the fate of humanity in your hands, you will get to experience advanced graphics and solve puzzles along the way.

The game should be available on PC in March of 2020. If it gets released later in your country, you can access it on the earliest release by using a virtual private network. (It allows you to change your IP address, and thus, your virtual location.) Opt for a reliable VPN service — NordVPN — to avoid reduced internet speed that can impact the gaming experience.

#7 Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Fans have been waiting for another Final Fantasy remake for a while, and now it’s almost here. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake will finally come out on April 10th this year.

The game will be available on PS4, featuring modern visuals and slick details and transitions. There is no doubt that Final Fantasy will make an outstanding comeback. This action-packed sequel should have real-time combat features. And rumor has it that the game is going to be split up into full game-sized episodes with exciting storylines following each sequel.

#8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Another relaxing and peaceful game to end this list. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is going to be available from March 20th. It is the long-awaited sequel to the relaxing life sim game on the Switch console.

The sequel will bring new adventures set on a deserted tropical island with colorful backdrops and summer vibes.

Are you ready to take a tropical vacation? Then wait for March to dive into the Animal Crossing adventure. You will get to experience all the new characters and customization features.

Exciting Year Ahead of Us

2020 is about to bring us some of the most exciting video games ever created. It would be a shame to miss out on any of them, especially those action-packed first-shooter games that everyone has been waiting for!

From the Resident Evil 3 Remake to the calming Animal Crossing life sim, 2020 will bring many new adventures. Every gamer, regardless of their favorite genres style, or preference, will find something for their taste.