Meet GameMine: A Netflix For Mobile Gaming

Having powerful hardware in a smartphone comes with its own perks. For starters, you get to have the latest software updates and security features before everyone else. Up to date software allows you to enjoy all the latest features and apps from multiple stores and publishers. If you have a smartphone then you will probably have a game or two to spend your free time with. Mobile games are the best way to pass some time and there are a lot of great games developed in recent years.

The smartphone game industry has emerged a lot in recent years. year by year companies are producing powerful devices with great software. To comply with this, game developers are also coding some cool games. Most of the games that are available on PC are now also available for smartphone devices.

All these great games mostly have some features in common. The basic version is free to play for all, it has advertisements and they have in-app purchases. To remove all these advertisements and unlock the locked levels you have to give some of your money to its developers.

Here comes the hard part, if you play a lot of games like me, then buying every new game will cost you a lot of that hard-earned money. But wait, there is a solution for you too. Let me introduce you to GameMine.

What is GameMine?

GameMine is a subscription-based mobile gaming portal. It has thousands of words best games available for your smartphone. You can scroll through all this game catalogue and find the ones you like the most.

Why subscription you ask? Well as a subscriber you will get full access to all these games, without any individual game purchase and there will be no in-game advertisement for you. And the great part is that you don’t have to do any in-game purchases too. GameMine’s game catalogue has games of each category, genre, interest and age range to please everyone’s interests. GameMine likes to think of itself as Netflix for mobile games. The company raised $20 million in fundings.

Features

GameMine offers some of the best features for its subscribers. A few of them are shared below.

With only one subscription, you can have access to 1000+ games of different genres and categories.

There is no in-app advertisement or any kind of in-app purchase.

Depending on the type of game, you can either play online or download it in your phone.

Service is available for both iOS and Android devices.

More than 3 million subscribers.

More than 9 carriers already working with GameMine worldwide.

How does the subscription work?

GameMine works just like Netflix. After getting yourself a subscription, you get access to thousands of games without any advertisement and in-app purchases. Like other purchases, you don’t need any credit or debit card. GameMine works directly works with your career. The subscription fee is charged directly through your mobile phone career so you don’t have to worry about anything.

How can I access the GameMine Service?

As a subscription, GameMine depends on your carrier services. Here is the list of Countries where GameMine is currently working.

Austria – A1 – at.gamemine.com

Austria – Drei – drei.at/de/gamemine

Switzerland – ch.gamemine.com

Czech Republic – cz.gamemine.com

Egypt – eg.gamemine.com

Spain – es.gamemine.com

Kuwait – kw.gamemine.com

Malaysia – my.gamemine.com

Poland – pl.gamemine.com

South Africa – za.playsocialgames.com

By clicking on the respective link of your country, you will be redirected to a new page. There add your mobile phone number on which you want to get the subscription and after following some steps you are good to go with your game subscription.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Carrier-based subscription

No debit/credit card required

No Advertisement in games

No in-app purchases

Premium Game versions available Available in limited countries

Conclusion

As a casual gamer who loves to play games on the go, GameMine is providing a pretty sweet deal. Getting rid of those annoying in-game ads is a relief from a nightmare. Other than that getting access to other premium content in games that are normally locked but in-app purchases is also a plus point as you don’t have to buy games and in-app items every time.