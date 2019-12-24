Gaming is beyond the shadow of a doubt experiencing a golden era. Attracting an immense number of gamers across various genres ranging from casual mobile puzzle titles to elaborate MOBAs played by millions of people across the globe, video games have gained a stronghold as one of the most popular forms of entertainment nowadays. But since cybercrime has also shown signs of an unprecedented rise in the past couple of years, could this mean that online gamers run a higher risk of being targeted by hackers? Let’s take a look at the evidence.

The Rise of the Global Gaming Market: An Enhanced Target Pool for Hackers?

The global gaming market is on the rise thanks in large part to technological developments that have rendered gaming gear affordable and to developer studios that are launching one meticulously designed video game title after the other, capturing the attention of mainstream audiences. It is estimated that gamers worldwide amount to between 2.2 and 2.6 billion individuals, while the gaming software market value will reach $137.9 billion within 2018 and is projected to reach over $180 billion by 2021. The top 5 markets in 2017 in terms of consumer spending were China, the US, Japan, Germany and the UK, with video gaming firmly established as a widely popular and profitable sector.

Source: Pexels

In fact, Grand Theft Auto V has been the most profitable entertainment product ever, with 90 million copies sold all over the globe and a staggering $6 billion in revenue until April 2018 – surpassing even films like Star Wars at $4 billion and Avatar at $2.8 billion or games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that reached 26.5 million units in sales. The boost in video games revenue is set to continue climbing with the rise of eSports and gaming professionals, with players like KuroKy (Kuro Takhasomi), Miracle (Amer Al-Barqawi), UNiVeRsE (Saahil Arora), Scarlett (Sasha Hostyn) and BaiZe (Wang Xinyu) earning millions and attracting large followings.

Research Shows Gamers Are Targets

However, as the spotlight turns on gamers, so does the attention of hackers. With so many players sharing their credentials and payment information online with providers, it is only natural that cybercriminals will try to find a way in. How can gamers stay protected? Unfortunately, there is no single way that can guarantee 100% safety. Web applications and logins are one popular leeway for hackers to get unauthorized access, so making sure that a web application firewall is in place to filter out malicious traffic is essential – as is setting a strong password that is hard to crack and never using the same password across services like email and web banking.

If you’re pursuing a career as an online betting expert and looking to follow trustworthy betting sites, designed to track and find the safest places to conduct online betting. BetNJ.com, for example, a site dedicated to news about online sports betting new jersey, where you can find the safe betting guides and reviews about popular platforms. All sites there are SSL-encrypted and serve as pillars against high-level hacking attempts.

Source: Pexels

According to research published on BleedingCool.com on January 24th, 2018, 16% of people who have had online accounts hacked or attempted to be hacked have pinpointed their gaming profiles as the targeted account – and this goes up to 21% for male gamers. 55% of respondents also stated that they cannot restore their gaming credentials fast after an attack, which could lead to devastating results. What is even more concerning is that 27% use their smartphone for gaming – which means that they are accessing their accounts through less secure mobile devices, while 56% have stated that they do not beef up their security safeguards when they log into public networks to play, and just 5% have identified their online gaming profiles as being on the top 3 of accounts that need the strongest passwords.

Gamers are in more danger than they realize – and this vulnerability is further enhanced by their apparent unpreparedness to take adequate safety measures to protect their gaming accounts.