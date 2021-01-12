Gaming Apps to Go For in 2021

The world of smartphone gaming is growing at an exponential rate. Google play store adds 10-15 games every day, and Apple’s app store is similarly overflowing with gaming apps. There is a huge amount of both Indie game developers and big companies constantly developing gaming apps. This means that sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming and hard to track new games. On the other hand, even though the world of gaming apps is huge, we can often see that the prominence still revolves around a few games only.

Here is a little list we prepared for you, to help you keep track of what to play on your phone in 2021:

Among Us

In 2020 Among Us remained one of the most popular games. It was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide with approximately 74.8 million installs in October 2020, which represented a 50-times increase from October 2019.

Among Us is a multiplayer social deduction game developed and published by Innersloth and released in 2018. The game takes place in a space-themed setting, in which players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors.

The goal of the Crewmates is to identify the Impostors, eliminate them, and complete tasks around the map; the Impostors’ goal is to covertly sabotage and kill the Crewmates before they complete all of their tasks.

While initially released in 2018, it received an influx of popularity in 2020 due to many well-known Twitch streamers and YouTubers playing it. And, yes, it gets you hooked.

Subway Surfers

Another big hit of 2020 was Subway Surfers from Sybo Games, which is the most downloaded game in the decade. In October 2020 it was the second most installed mobile game worldwide with 19.8 million installs. This is an older game, first released in 2012. In 2017 it was the most downloaded game across the globe.

It’s an endless runner game developed in Denmark and available on Android, iOS, Kindle, and Windows Phone platforms. In the game, players take the role of young graffiti artists who, upon being caught in the act of “tagging” a metro railway site, run through the railroad tracks to escape from the inspector and his dog. As they run, they grab gold coins, power-ups, and other items along the way while simultaneously dodging collisions with trains and other objects, and can also jump on top of the trains and surf with hoverboards to evade the capture until the character crashes on an obstacle, getting caught by the inspector or getting hit by a train, at which point the game will be over.

Casino Mobile Games

Some of the most popular games offered by online casinos are slots and they come in various versions, themes, and topics. Whether you are a sports fan with an enthusiasm for playing slots, or you are more into movies, there really isn’t a better option for satisfying your combined passions than with playing some of the most popular online slots out there. And the list doesn’t stop there. Include ever played Poker, Roulette, and Blackjack here. Casino game providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, or Evolution Gaming are really leading the way in game design.

Moreover, in recent years, online casinos around the world have been turning more and more to full mobile compatibility. One good example is SkySityOnlineCasino that offers not only Slots and Jackpots, but also Live Dealer Casino Games (such as live dealer Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, or Roulette) with full mobile compatibility, powered by Evolution Gaming. Definitely a thing to go for in 2021.

Diablo Immortal

An upcoming game that we are especially anxious to play in 2021! It still doesn’t have an official release date, but you can pre-register for it on the play store.

The super famous gaming series, running for the past 23 years, is getting its first-ever version for mobile users! This game is based on the main Diablo Universe and the teasers have shown that the storyline will be similar to the ones in Diablo II and Diablo III.

Players will have the option to fight the evil forces alone or to team up with other members and fight together. Also, you will need to build the strength of your character by fighting with different monsters.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Another legendary PC game that is getting its first mobile version. League of Legends is often cited as the world’s largest eSport, with an international competitive scene. The 2019 League of Legends World Championship had over 100 million unique viewers, peaking at a concurrent viewership of 44 million, with a minimum prize pool of US$2.5 million.

As in League of Legends, players will control a champion with unique abilities and battle against a team of players or AI-controlled units, with the goal of destroying the opposing team’s “Nexus”. Each League of Legends: Wild Rift match is discrete, with all champions starting off relatively weak but increasing in strength by accumulating items and experience over the course of the game. The champions are influenced by a variety of genres, including high fantasy, steampunk, and Lovecraftian horror.