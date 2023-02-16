Source: Unsplah.com

Have you ever wondered what goes into developing your favorite game? The hours spent on creating an experience that will be everlasting? Think about a game such as The Last of Us or even Uncharted. Game developers start with a very small concept and end up delivering groundbreaking games that we could never have imagined in our wildest dreams. And while we may never think about what it takes to produce award-winning games, we must understand that it is more than a lot. Take graphics as an example, developers are often pushing boundaries to bring us the very best. And with the latest graphic technology available, you are more than likely to play a game as close to real life. Let’s unpack gaming, art and the storytelling involved.

The narrative

Much like physical art and even novel writing, you need a narrative that your reader or art lover can follow just by looking at your art or reading your book. This is also where game developers begin. They need to establish a narrative for a game. A great example to use here is online casino slots. People might assume that online casino games are a simple copy-and-paste exercise without much thought. But this is false. Many online slot games have a compelling storyline. This adds to the experience for the player. If we look at pirate-themed slot games, the storyline could reflect you beating the slot machine so that you can “win” the treasure in the end. Simple but easy to follow and highly entertaining.

Video games work the same way. While games are largely narrative-driven, not all games are, and that is also okay. There is a vintage game we can look at with basic storytelling elements: Donkey Kong. When the game was first released, the game’s hero was nameless and later named Jumpman. But that wasn’t good enough. Then we got Mario, a character most people still know and love. The storyline goes as follows. Donkey Kong kidnaps Mario’s girlfriend, Pauline, which leads to a battle for Mario to get her back. What you see on screen is Mario dodging Donkey Kong’s barrels and goons as he navigates to the top of Donkey Kong’s lair to rescue Pauline. It’s a simple narrative… save the damsel in distress. Today’s games are a little more complex, and storylines are often divided into different stages with one outcome and with some games, such as Until Dawn, have alternative endings based on your gameplay choices. This brings us to the next part…

Breaking creative boundaries

Until Dawn is a great example to use when it comes to creativity. While it might not have been the first iteration of this example, it’s certainly a great one to use. Until Dawn is a 2015 interactive game developed by Supermassive Games; you can control eight characters throughout the game. The outcome depends on the characters you choose since each character tells the game from a different point of view.

A large part of this game is paying attention to the detail, as well as sounds. A significant factor in playing is knowing when to choose the correct character. Sometimes, you choose one that unfortunately meets a premature demise. While in another instance, you choose the final girl. Sound contributes a lot here too. The game is hyperrealistic, making you feel like you are in a horror situation. Fun fact, Hayden Panettiere voices the character of Samantha.

Interactivity combined with storytelling… the real art

With technology today, we are seeing an increase in developers taking interactivity in games to the next level. This includes using your hardware with a game (and no, we are not talking about controllers) to create an interactive experience. Virtual reality headsets come to mind here. Where a storyline cannot exist or work if you are not using the correct hardware to play, one such game that requires a VR headset is Batman Arkham VR.

A chance to play Batman while wearing a VR headset? Sign us right up! You are fully immersed in the world of the Dark Knight. You use his gadgets coupled with your wits to rid the streets of Gotham of its menacing foes. What makes this game compelling is that you feel you are Batman due to wearing the VR headset. This is how creative video game developers have become. To stay on trend, keep up to date with the best 2023 VR games.

What does the future look like?

Augmented reality is the natural choice for gaming, and there are a few success stories, the most popular being Pokémon Go. This mobile game allows you to view and catch Pokémon in the wild, with the background featuring the real world. The in-game screen features real-world locations, including monuments, parks, street names and so much more.

Increasingly developers are pushing the envelope when it comes to AR. So, we know we will see more of this on the cards. Then there is Artificial Intelligence. Some games with advanced AI capabilities include Red Dead Redemption 2, Bioshock Infinite and Alien: Isolation. AI is progressing fast, so we expect to see an influx of games with AI capabilities this year and beyond. AI also forms part of the three disruptive trends the gaming industry will experience in 2023. Who knows what this future will hold for online casino games?