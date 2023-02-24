The gaming industry is gradually recovering from the pandemic, which substantially impacted release delays and production crises in late 2019 and early 2021. Only in the second half of 2022 users wait for AAA game projects and many long-awaited titles.

Some statistics:

The video game market was worth almost $185 billion at the end of 2022. This figure is 4.3% lower than in 2021. Mobile gaming captured 50% of the market, consoles – 28%, PC – only 21%. Studios’ revenue from digital game sales was $173 billion (down 4% year-over-year), and physical media purchases were even rarer, at 10%, than in 2021. Revenue from disc purchases was just $10.7 billion. On PC, digital copies were bought more often than on consoles – 98% of users, and on consoles, digital copy purchases were only 72%.

What about iGaming?

It is impossible not to mention online slots, cards, and table games. Everything is at the peak of activity and growth. New services, platforms, slot machines, and exhibitions appear regularly. This is due not only to the popularity of online gambling but also to its availability on mobile devices.

According to statistics, in 2022 the industry has grown strongly, as well as revenues:

From 2021 to 2022, gambling returns in the UK increased by 10.9%.

The number of land-based casinos decreased by 2.5%.

Turnover for slot machines has risen to 1.8 billion pounds.

The online casino sector received 3.9 billion pounds, and 3 brought slot machines.

The trend to popularize online gambling will continue, and the number of new slots, machines, and game options will only grow.

What Can Gamers Expect in 2023?

Forecasts for 2023 are pretty optimistic. Since the production crisis is over, companies have already adapted to all the difficulties, and most titles are released on schedule.

In 2022, companies and brands were slow to hold outdoor gaming events and exhibitions due to the residual effects of the pandemic, restrictions, and special rules. But in 2023, everything will change, and gamers, and fans of geek culture are waiting for several bright events:

GTI Asia China Expo 2023 will be held on 03.03.2023, which is dedicated to slot machines; Dublin Comic Con 2023 Tauranga Armageddon Expo 2023 will take place on March 25, 2023; 04/07/2023 Puerto Rico Comic Con 2023 will open its doors for guests; Reboot Develop Blue 2023 international gaming conference will be held on 24.04.2023; On May 10, 2023, the long-awaited A Maze Berlin 2023 will take place – an exhibition of games; 05/15/2023 Poles invite to Digital Dragons 2023; On 06/07/2023, an important conference for business and gaming companies will be held in Istanbul called “WN Conference Istanbul 2023”; 06/13/2023 – the famous E3 exhibition, or Electronic Entertainment Expo 2023, for which every gamer is waiting.

And that’s all – only the first half of the year, excluding various conferences from developers and closed events. What does it mean? At such exhibitions, developers let users play demo versions of their projects and announce new titles or sequels.

Remasters or remakes from significant companies also may be disclosed. Yes, the remake craze that Resident Evil 2 started has been going on for the fourth year and quite successfully. The recently released Dead Space is a prime example.

Regarding PC, PS5, Steam Deck

From announcements and assumptions, let’s move on to the news that gives hope for new hardware and its availability, which is essential.

Let’s start with the fact that components for gamers will become more affordable. Because the hype around cryptocurrency and mining subsided, video cards became available to gamers. It’s hard to believe, but players can freely buy even top models like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4090 Ti. This will have an impact on the popularity of the PC as a gaming option.

As for consoles, the fight between Sony and Xbox will continue. None of the giants will give way. When the first batches of the PS5 consoles were released for sale, it was impossible to buy them due to logistics disruptions, production problems, and a shortage of components. The situation began to improve, and in 2023 there will be no deficit at all.

Here it is impossible not to say about the exclusives that Sony is proud of. It’s no secret that the company has problems with them. Recently, almost everything that came out under the tag “exclusive” was ported over time to the PC. But Sony has a few tricks up its sleeve in the form of Spiderman 2 (a direct sequel to the original) and the announced Wolverine title. Comic book fans will be willing to buy a new console for these two next-gen titles.

But Xbox still promises its “long-term” Starfield. If the project is successful, there is every chance for the console’s return to mass popularity.

As for the Steam Deck. Valve is gradually increasing production volumes and popularizing its portable console.

Long Awaited Releases 2023

The year started pretty well. Games that have been released since the beginning of 2023 have received good reviews from both critics and users themselves.

Dead Space Remake;

Hogwarts Legacy;

Atomic Hearth.

All AAA projects are already on sale, and out and deserve the attention of the public:

Ремейк Resident Evil 4;

Suicide Squad;

Diablo IV – there will be open beta testing in the spring;

Street Fighter 6;

Dead Island 2 (another long-term construction, which will finally be released);

Minecraft Legends.

Ubisoft continues the theme of assassins and wants to make the new part of Assassin’s Creed look like the first one. Electronic Arts will present Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (A direct continuation of the first part). Square Enix is releasing another numbered Final Fantasy (already 16 if anyone has lost count).