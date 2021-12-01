Choosing gifts for gamers this holiday season can be tricky, especially if you’re not up to date on the world of video games yourself. You might know that gaming is their passion, but do you know what genre of games they prefer? With so many games these days being downloaded or streamed, you can’t even sneak a peek at their library to see which titles they’ve already got. Thankfully, however, there are plenty of gifts you can get that complement their hobby apart from new games.

The latest console

This is a top-end option as far as gifting goes, and good luck sourcing the latest editions of the big two gaming consoles, as both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are sold out everywhere. You might still be able to pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is the new iteration of the classic Nintendo Switch. Featuring a 7” OLED display, this handheld marvel is fully compatible with its predecessors, so existing Nintendo gamers will be able to play all their favorite games on an upgraded device.

Online casino account

For grown-up gamers, why not nudge them in a more sophisticated direction by opening an account for them at an online casino site like King’s Casino? They’ll be able to choose from a wide range of classic, free-to-play casino games, from slots to roulette and video poker, all available 24 hours per day. You could even deposit a bit of cash in their virtual wallet to get them started.

Gaming chair

If they like to play sitting at a desktop PC, then sometimes their enjoyment can be compromised by back pain, muscle aches and general discomfort – that is, unless they’re sat in a purpose-designed gaming chair. Over the long term, playing computer games in an ordinary office chair or something even less suitable can lead to serious difficulties and chronic ailments. Buying them a supportive, adjustable gaming chair with a cushioned headrest, padded back and armrests could be one of the best gifts you’ll ever give.

Gaming headset

If your home constantly echoes with gunshots, explosions, roaring monsters, and strange voices shouting, then buying them a gaming headset could be to your benefit as much as theirs. Choose between wired and wireless versions and look for a set that’s specially optimized for gameplay (as opposed to listening to music). Cushioned, over-ear sets will give more dynamic range and protect their hearing more than in-ear buds.

Virtual reality headset

If they’re ready to take gaming to the next level, why not splash out on a virtual reality headset? Gaming technology has come a long way in the last couple of years, and with the Oculus Quest 2, all you need is a smartphone and a Facebook account to get started. The twin controllers function as your virtual hands, while the headset completely immerses you in a virtual world.

These are just a few of the possible gifts you can get the gamer in your life. Shop around for the best options and tailor your purchase to their personal preferences. Holidays are a time for fun and games, so why not give them a helping hand?