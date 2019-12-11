How To Hack Amazon FireStick Easily

Are you desperately looking for a way to hack a brand new Amazon Fire Stick? Well, the methods mentioned below should help you download and install any media streaming free app on Amazon Fire Stick.

There’s always a way that helps individuals to Jailbreak Fire Stick. Also, there is no legal action taken against anyone who wants to jailbreak his/her Amazon Fire Stick. So, without wasting time, let’s quickly jump into the tutorial, which shows How to Hack FireStick easily.

Step 1: Connect Fire Stick with VPN to Secure IP

One has to secure its IP address to restrict there Internet Service Provider from seeking into the activities done on the personal Firestick of an individual.

To secure IP on a Fire Stick here are simple steps:-

Open an account on IPVanish and launch Amazon Fire Stick. Enter ‘Apps’ located onto the home screen. Tap on ‘Categories’ under the ‘Utility’ section. Now, select the IPVanish App and select the preferable VPN server.

Step 2: Hack Fire Stick with Kodi

One of the most popular ways of Jailbreaking Amazon Fire Stick is by setting up Kodi and if you don’t know what Kodi is, you can look at this jailbreak tutorial and learn it from scratch.

To install Kodi on Fire Stick, one must have to follow the given below steps:-

Install ES File Explorer on Fire Stick

Go to Settings >> System >> Developer Options. Enable ‘Unknown Sources.’ This will allow users to install apps. Now search ‘ES File Explorer’ from the main menu of Amazon Fire Stick. Download and install ES File Explorer and wait until the installation process is done.

Once the ES File Explorer is successfully installed, now, look at the install Kodi on Fire Stick via ES Explorer.

Install Kodi on Fire Stick via ES File Explorer

Open ES Explorer, go to the Download Manager from the menu. Tap on ‘+New’ from the menu. Enter the https://www.firesticktricks.com/kapk URL in the path. Click ‘Download Now’ and wait for the ES file Explorer app to download the Kodi 18 Leia APK. Tap on Open File and tap on the install button.

A notification will confirm that Kodi has successfully installed the Fire Stick. Please wait for some time because it takes a couple of minutes to open for the first time.

Step 3: Jailbreak Fire Stick using Downloader

The next step which no one can afford to skip is Jailbreaking the Fire Stick using Kodi (Downloader).

Open the downloader app from the home option. Enter the URL of the latest Kodi 18.4 Leia or there is a hack to use it via link Cloaker. The downloader will automatically download the APK file. Wait for the download process to complete. Open file and tap on ‘Install’ and again wait for the Kodi app to install successfully. Again, a notification confirms that the installation of Kodi is successful.

As soon as the whole process complete, the Amazon Fire Stick is successfully Jailbroken. Now, to run Kodi, click done and open it from your App list. The application will take time to open for the first time. Don’t worry; it usually takes time only when open for the first time.

Final Words

Jailbreaking Amazon Fire Stick is not an illegal task. However, it is a little bit hectic to do so. Today the guide mentioned above will definitely help you in Jailbreaking your Amazon Fire Stick quickly and effortlessly.

Now, if anyone got stuck during the Jailbreaking process, enlighten us in the comment section. Also, tell us what’s your experience of hacking Amazon Fire Stick — in three steps.