It is observed that people quit using software that was reputed but useful long ago. Because, in the course of time, no development in the software has been done to make it efficient as per what user want nowadays. Similarly, this is the case with the HandBrake DVD ripper which lacks many advanced features that are available in its alternatives.

Therefore, users migrate to Handbrake alternatives to utilize the features that Handbrake lacs. The objective of this article is just to point out the limitation of the HandBrake DVD ripper and the features being offered by alternatives.

HandBrake DVD Ripper

HandBrake is the free open-source DVD ripping software but it lacks some advanced features and having a user interface complication. For instance, the process of converting DVD to MP4 is easier.

Some limitations of HandBrake DVD ripper listed as;

DVD to MKV and MP4 only – Despite that HandBrake rip DVD entirely free of cost, but it’s not sufficient for users who want to convert videos to other than MP4 and MKV formats.

– Despite that HandBrake rip DVD entirely free of cost, but it’s not sufficient for users who want to convert videos to other than MP4 and MKV formats. Outdated User Interface – Beginners can’t get done their job done easily until they have a grip on using it.

– Beginners can’t get done their job done easily until they have a grip on using it. HandBrake only rip part of the DVD – Due to the copy protection issue, HandBrake is unable to convert the entire DVD to MP4. and it remains incomplete.

To see how it works, click here for the HandBrake tutorial.

Best HandBrake Alternatives 2021

As the HandBrake limitations are discussed, here we picked the alternatives that come with all the important features.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum – Editors’ Choice

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is considered the industry hallmark for DVD ripping needs and the best alternative to HandBrake which comes with all the features that are limited to HandBrake.

Let’s discuss the main offerings of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum.

Quickest DVD to MP4 Conversion – Unlike HandBrake, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum allows you to rip a full DVD to MP4 in just 5 mins.

– Unlike HandBrake, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum allows you to rip a full DVD to MP4 in just 5 mins. Multiple Formats Support – WinX DVD Ripper Platinum allows multiple formats conversion including ISO image or DVD to MP4 (H.264/HEVC), MP3, FLV, MOV, MPEG, AVI, WMV, etc. On the contrary, HandBrake is limited to MP4 and MKV only.

– WinX DVD Ripper Platinum allows multiple formats conversion including ISO image or DVD to MP4 (H.264/HEVC), MP3, FLV, MOV, MPEG, AVI, WMV, etc. On the contrary, HandBrake is limited to MP4 and MKV only. User-friendly Interface – Users can easily get their job done with no hassle due to its intuitive interface.

– Users can easily get their job done with no hassle due to its intuitive interface. Extraordinary Video Audio Quality – The “Yadif Double Frames” De-interlacing Engine helps you to improve the output quality of DVD videos. Moreover, you can adjust the quality and size of the output file.

– The “Yadif Double Frames” De-interlacing Engine helps you to improve the output quality of DVD videos. Moreover, you can adjust the quality and size of the output file. Add Subtitle for DVD Videos – As opposed to HandBrake subtitles, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum assures the safe and smooth addition of an external subtitle.

Price

Regular 1 Year License – $29.95

– $29.95 Family License – $69.95 (Bonus: iPhone Manager and Video Converter)

– $69.95 (Bonus: iPhone Manager and Video Converter) Lifetime License – $47.95 (Bonus: DVD Copy Pro)

Freemake DVD Ripper

Freemake DVD Ripper has surpassed HandBrake in terms of interface as well as performance. Over and above that it makes converted files able to work across many devices. Freemake DVD Ripper is only available for Windows.

Therefore, we are discussing those features that eliminate HandBrake limitations here as;

20+ Formats – Freemake DVD Ripper entitles 20+ video formats for conversion. It includes; MP4, MKV, MPG, WebM, AVI, WMV, FLV,3GP, SWF.

– Freemake DVD Ripper entitles 20+ video formats for conversion. It includes; MP4, MKV, MPG, WebM, AVI, WMV, FLV,3GP, SWF. Decode ANY types of DVDs – This tool can extract all types of files from the disc.

Price

Free

Official Site

Wonderfox DVD Ripper

Wonderfox DVD Ripper is another HandBrake replacement with approximately the same price as that of WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. This DVD ripper is available as both free and premium with some differences in features.

Some valuable outcomes of this HandBrake alternative are as follows;

Faster DVD-to-digital files Conversion – With the zero-quality loss, this tool can convert the file of 150 minutes in just 20 minutes.

– With the zero-quality loss, this tool can convert the file of 150 minutes in just 20 minutes. Multiple Formats – Besides MP4 and MKV formats, WonderFox DVD Ripper can convert DVD files to AVI, MOV, and WMV.

– Besides MP4 and MKV formats, WonderFox DVD Ripper can convert DVD files to AVI, MOV, and WMV. File Compression – WonderFox allows you to compress 7.5 GB to digital video (0.5-1)GB, with lossless quality.

– WonderFox allows you to compress 7.5 GB to digital video (0.5-1)GB, with lossless quality. Intuitive Interface – WonderFox DVD Ripper comes with a clear and eye-catchy interface.

Price

Single License – $29.95 (1 PC Lifetime)

– $29.95 (1 PC Lifetime) Family License – $69.95 (3 PCs Lifetime)

DVDFab DVD Ripper

Considering the feature set DVDFab is a great alternative to HandBrake. With regards to price, it is pretty expensive. DVDFab DVD Ripper is precisely developed with a complete set of users’ demands. Take a look at what are the best offerings of DVDFab.

Rip Any DVD to Video/Audio Formats – It allows such file conversion that can playback on iPhones, TV, Android Devices, etc with original quality.

– It allows such file conversion that can playback on iPhones, TV, Android Devices, etc with original quality. AI Enlarger – This feature can enhance the video quality by enlarging its dimension from 480p to 1080p.

– This feature can enhance the video quality by enlarging its dimension from 480p to 1080p. Quick and Comfortable – By the use of multi-core CPUs, NVIDIA CUDA, and Intel quick synch, DVDFab helps in quick file conversion.

Price

1 month – $39.99

– $39.99 1 Year – $54.99

– $54.99 Lifetime – $79.99

Final Words

I have tossed around the best possible alternatives to the HandBrake DVD ripper. The purpose of this write-up is to give appropriate settlement to HandBrake’s users so they can quickly finish off their tasks.

Despite if you don’t have technical knowledge about software, you can easily rip DVD. Select the best HandBrake alternative by considering the main features includes software performance, formats support, interface, and price.

Let us know about how was your experience with these alternatives to HandBrake via commenting.