HappyMod – Android Game Mod Downloader

At long last, Android users have another option for downloading apps and games. Its another app store, but it is not like the official one. Called HappyMod, the store is stuffed with more than 30,000 modified and tweaked APK files, all offering unofficial versions of apps and games.

How to Install HappyMod

You can only install HappyMod on your Device in one way – by directly installing the APK file to your Android device:

First, go to the HappyMod download page and download the APK onto your Device Do not open at this stage – first, open your Android Settings app Tap on Security and enable Unknown Options Now go to your Downloads location and tap the HappyMod APK file Follow any on-screen instructions and wait for it to be installed When you see the icon on your home page, it’s all done

How to Use HappyMod

When you open HappyMod, you will see it is set up similar to any official app store, with all the content in categories. On a separate window, you can see a list of all the recently added tweaks too. Simply pick an app or game, tap it and download it to your Device.

Be aware; everything in this store has been uploaded via the internet, either by the developers or by users. You are free to find modified apps on the internet and upload them to the store, and you can even request specific ones from the developers.

HappyMod Features

HappyMod offers users plenty of features:

Modded Games – modified versions of thousands of apps and games

Super-fast downloads and all apps are tested for viruses and exploits before they are allowed into the store Support for Many Languages – HappyMod supported lots of languages, including both Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Thai, English, Italian and lots more

Fixing HappyMod Errors

HappyMod is pretty stable, but like any app, there are some common issues. All are simple to resolve, though.

Problem Parsing the Package

When you download an APK file, the parser accesses a string of characters, digits, and/or symbols from the app code. If it can’t read it, for whatever reason, then an error message is thrown. Why might it not read it? It could be that the package is corrupted; it didn’t properly download; it might not be compatible with your Device, and so on. There are a few things you can try to solve the problem:

Method 1: Look at the Manifested HappyMod APK File

This is a customized app file – you may have customized the App to remove ads, for example. If you made any changes to the App, you need to follow these steps:

On your device, find and open the andriomanifest.xml file Reset it to default Also, check the app name – if you changed it to anything else, that could also cause the error

Method 2: USB Debugging

Launch your Android Settings and tap on About Device Find Build Number and tap it seven times quickly – a message opens telling you that you are a developer Go back into Settings and tap Developer Options Tap to enable USB Debugging

Try installing HappyMod again, and you should find it works.

Method 3: Corrupted File

The only thing you can do here is to delete the file and start over. Do only use the official links to download the app store as they have been checked.

HappyMod Not Installed

Again, there could be several reasons for this and several solutions:

Method 1: Clear Cache and Data for Package Installer

Launch Settings and go to Apps or App Manager Tap on System>Package Installer Tap on, in turn, Clear Data and Clear Cache options – in Storage for Android 6 Marshmallow users

Method 2: enable Unknown Sources

Open Settings and go to Security Enable Unknown Sources If HappyMod still doesn’t work, delete it and reinstall it, making sure this option is enabled beforehand

Method 3: Rooted Devices Only

Launch your browser and download a working root explorer app Open it, copy the APK and open Settings Tap on App and ensure the App has permissions enabled Close Settings, you should find HappyMod works

Method 4: Clear space, Set Path

One of the primary reasons for an app to not work is a lack of space on the Device. Do some housekeeping – clear off unused apps, files you don’t need, clear the cache, move media to external storage, and so on. Also, if you are trying to install to an SD card, it must be properly mounted. If you can avoid it, don’t use an SD card; the package installer sometimes struggles to reads the APK from it.

Try HappyMod today; it offers a huge amount of choice, and it could become your only way of downloading apps and games.