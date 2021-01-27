Hiring Your First iOS Developer: What You Need to Know

Apple is one of the leading names in the mobile app business, and so it stands to reason that in order for your app to succeed, you need to get on Apple’s good side. Now, the first step to ensuring success is to develop and optimize an iOS app, and to do that, you need to hire iOS developer. In this article, we’ll talk about how to do that and what are some things you need to look out for when hiring your first iOS developer.

Should you hire an iOS developer?

While the debate between iOS and Android rages on, there’s no denying that iOS has become a huge fan favorite with an impressive fanbase of its own. In 2020, the number of iOS users passed a billion people, and for that alone, it’s worth making sure that your iOS game is strong.

And sure, Android still manages to beat that, but whichever way we look at it, there is one area in which iOS excels – app development.

Skills to look for

You need to take good care when hiring an iOS app developer, or indeed when building your in-house team. We live in an age where pretty much everyone knows some coding and app development basics, which makes your job a tad more difficult. You need to make sure your future iOS developer has the skills and the knowledge to help your app succeed.

Technical skills

In your interview, be as hard-hitting and as merciless as possible. Remember, you want to find someone who knows which steps to take to develop the best possible app. So obviously, the first things you want to look for are experience level and hard knowledge.

If possible, have someone who is knowledgeable in app development assist you on your interview, to ascertain how well (or how poorly) the candidate knows their stuff.

Learning skills

While it is vastly preferable to hire someone with experience and a glowing set of references, that’s not necessarily the only way you can go. In your interview, you might also look for the candidate’s learning skills. If someone is, say, a fast learner and has the desire to grow, that can easily make up for any potential lack of hands-on knowledge.

Furthermore, in your search for the most skilled candidate, you want to make sure you don’t overlook other vital skills. For example, you want to make sure your iOS developer is a team player and will work well with the rest of your development team. You also need someone who’s permanently on the lookout for emerging technologies and trends. This will keep your company at the top of its game in the long-run.

If this all sounds too complicated for you, you can always outsource the development of your iOS app to a freelancer (or a remote team). In doing this, you of course need to still be careful about who you hire. But all in all, outsourcing can also be a great, less stressful option for app development.