How does a Bitcoin exchange work? This article will help you understand Bitcoin exchange and how it works.

Bitcoin intends to enable peer-to-peer value exchange in the digital realm, similar to cash. It means you can trade Bitcoin for anything you want, without the need for intermediaries such as banks or payment apps. For example, if you hire someone to paint your house, you could potentially agree to pay the person in Bitcoin. And this would essentially be the same as exchanging money for the house-painting service.

If you want to buy Bitcoin, you could offer the seller a predetermined amount of cash (or any other good or service) in exchange for the predetermined amount of Bitcoin.

Understanding Bitcoin Exchange

A Bitcoin exchange is any service that connects buyers and sellers of Bitcoin. Crypto exchanges make Bitcoin a liquid asset for large-scale traders. A centralized cryptocurrency exchange, by definition, takes custody of your Bitcoin. And this has some security and freedom implications when you want to use your Bitcoin as you see fit. Cryptocurrency exchanges, like stock trading platforms like Robinhood and Charles Schwab, also connect buyers and sellers.

Bitcoin exchange platforms bring buyers and sellers together. Traders can purchase and sell Bitcoin like in a traditional stock exchange. That means they can enter either a market order or a limit order. When a trader selects a market order, they authorize the exchange to trade the coins at the best available price in the online marketplace. A limit order instructs the crypto exchange to change currencies at a price lower than the current ask or higher than the current bid, depending on whether the trader is buying or selling.

To transact in Bitcoin on an exchange, you should first register with the crypto exchange and then go through a series of identity verification processes. After successful authentication, the platform creates an account for the user, who must transfer funds into this account before purchasing coins.

Different exchanges accept various payment methods for depositing funds, such as bank wires, direct bank transfers, credit or debit cards, bank drafts, money orders, and even gift cards. A trader can make money from his account through the exchange’s options, which may include a bank transfer, PayPal transfer, check mailing, cash delivery, bank wire, or credit card transfer.

How Centralized Exchange works

These exchanges work in three steps. First, sign up for the crypto exchange and bring your identification documents. Then fund your newly created account with Bitcoin and finally set a buy order to make a trade.

Buy and sell orders are consolidated into an ‘order book’ that the exchange maintains to efficiently and automatically match buyers and sellers. The Bitcoin exchange will automatically match you with the sellers offering the best price at the time and execute your trade. Market orders’ completion is typically instant, meaning you will receive your Bitcoin in your exchange wallet/account the moment you submit the order.

When you place a limit buy order, you’re telling the market how much Bitcoin you want and how much you’re willing to pay. If and when sellers are ready to accept the price you’ve set, the platform will complete your order, meaning your Bitcoin will appear in your exchange wallet, and your money will vanish.

The Bottom Line

Before you settle for any Bitcoin exchange, conduct your research. Please do not depend on any information you get without confirming its credibility. There are many Bitcoin scams, and not using a legit exchange might make you a victim. Stay vigilant and have the trading experience.