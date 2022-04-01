Source: Pixabay

Over 60% of the world’s population has access to the internet these days. It means that cybersecurity concerns us all. No business is above a cyberattack, especially lucrative ones like online casinos. So, the best online gambling platforms take cybersecurity very seriously. After all, they store a wealth of personal and banking data. What are online casinos doing to safeguard their players then?

Digital Fences

The frequency and audacity of recent cyberattacks have pushed online businesses to take action. Online casinos follow a strict preventive protocol. This protocol reinforces every corner of their platforms to provide a safe gambling experience. Here are some steps online casinos take to protect your privacy and their own business.

ID Verification

ID verification can be a lengthy process, but for an excellent reason. Online casinos must ensure no fraudsters or underage gamblers will be allowed in. It involves sending copies of documents such as driving licence, ID, and passport. Only after validation of such documents the player is allowed to join the casino. This protocol is known as KYC, an abbreviation for “Know Your Customer”.

Independent Software Audits

Online casino software must be tried and tested by independent auditing companies. All casinos operating under Estonian gambling license have their RNG and security systems tested. Such audits aren’t mandatory but are highly desirable. Usually, online casinos take pride in owning them and display them at the bottom of their homepage. So, when visiting a new casino, always pay attention to the icons at the end of the homepage.

Two-Factor Password Authentication

This kind of authentication adds an extra layer of security to the average login. Having a person’s username and password isn’t enough to access their accounts with this method. Once one tries to log in, another message is sent to the user to validate the operation. This way, no one can invade your account without you knowing it.

Restricted Banking Operations

Every online gambling platform has clear limits for deposits and withdrawals. This limitation is protection against payments made via fake credit cards. It also works as a barrier against hackers, who won’t be able to steal a lot of money at once.

Data Encryption

Financial institutions worldwide have invested a lot of money in data encryption. The 128-bit encryption systems and SSL certificates can generate one trillion keys per second. They keep your data away from prying eyes while encrypting it beyond interception. Both systems combined to make a sturdy security array.

A Well-Trained Staff

Customer services shouldn’t ever ask a player for personal details that could jeopardise one’s privacy. So, when it happens, you already know it’s time to jump out. Likewise, customer service agents aren’t allowed to disclose any personal information to anyone. No one could get in touch with them pretending to be you and succeed.

Trustworthy Payment Methods

Always prefer platforms with a decent range of well-known payment methods. Companies like PayPal and Boku only work with pre-approved partners. It means they run a background on a business before allowing them to use their payment methods. So, ill-intended websites would never have such options.

What You Can Do

Players can also do a lot to protect themselves during their gaming hours. Check below for some simple tips for shielding yourself from predators. Getting a free VPN adds more protection to your navigation. It encrypts your communication, creating a Virtual Private Network.

Also, never play using public WiFis. Yes, free stuff is great, but no one knows who else is there with you. Hackers can have easier access to your device by connecting to the same network. Additionally, consider getting an exclusive device for gambling.

Digital Fortresses

Source: Pixabay

Online casinos have invested heavily in cybersecurity, and it shows. There are hardly any attempts to attack them, as hackers often look for easier prey. You can also take some cautionary steps yourself and enjoy a bullet-proof fun time.