When comparing online casinos with each other in order to find a good one to play at, you´ll notice that many of them offer welcome bonuses to their new customers. The bonus offers might read, “100% up to £250 + 100 Free Spins” or similar. But what exactly does that mean for you as a potential new customer? The concept of bonuses can be hard to understand for those, who are new in the field of online casinos. In the following sections, you´ll learn everything you need to know about casino bonuses and what to pay attention to before registering with the online casino of your choice.

What Is a Welcome Bonus?

Online casinos offer welcome bonuses as a special kind of promotion for new customers. Of course, most online casinos also offer promotions for recurring customers, but the welcome bonus is usually what tips the scales and turns prospective customers into customers – that’s exactly what the concept of welcome bonuses is aimed at:

By offering attractive bonus packages, online casinos can attract attention. As you can benefit from a fair bonus, you´re likely to choose a platform that offers the allegedly best one. Beware that there can be pitfalls – some bonuses might not keep what they promise. That’s why we´ll explain to you what to look for in a good online casino bonus. There is a Casinomeister review of N1 casino, which also analyzes the N1 bonus package and comes to a positive result – keep that in mind when you compare welcome bonuses.

If you´ve found a casino with fair bonus conditions, you can benefit from the welcome bonus in various ways:

Benefits of a Welcome Bonus

A good bonus allows you to get comfortable with the casino without having to deposit a lot of money. You´ll be able to go through the selection of games and test some of them without having to worry about losing your money. No matter how perfect an online casino may look at the beginning, you need to start playing in order to find out whether it’s really good or not.

While taking your first steps on the platform, you´ll realize if it´s complicated to make a deposit or to withdraw money. You might even get in touch with customer support, which allows you to tell whether the staff members are competent and friendly. If your online casino experience causes you to change your mind about your choice, you haven’t invested much money yet and can feel free to sign up somewhere else.

If a welcome bonus includes free spins with popular slots, you can even play for free until your free spins are used up. But the list of benefits goes on: When playing with bonus money, it’s possible to win real money. If you fulfill the so-called bonus wagering, you´ll even be able to cash that money and to withdraw your first winnings. The best thing about it? Using bonus money doesn´t bear any risks: If it’s gone, it’s gone. That means you have the same chances of winning real money as recurring customers do, but the risk you’re taking is a lot lower.

Why Online Casinos Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Even though welcome bonuses hold many benefits for new customers, online casinos don’t offer them for purely unselfish reasons, of course. Offering promotions is a type of marketing. Supermarkets do it, too: They offer you a discount for apples, which you benefit from. But when buying the apples, you might also buy pears – that way, the store benefits as well. The same goes for casinos: As soon as you sign up and make a deposit in order to activate your bonus, you´re a paying customer and help the casino with its solvency. And again: It´s you and the other customers that benefit from that solvency – at least if you´re playing in a licensed online casino.

How Do Casino Welcome Bonuses Work?

In order to understand how a specific bonus works, it’s crucial to read the terms and conditions. You should also be able to tell a deposit bonus from a cashback bonus, a free spin bonus or a VIP bonus. With deposit bonuses, you usually have to pay a set minimum deposit – the online casino then doubles or even triples your deposit and allows you to gamble with the total.

Let’s say, the welcome bonus promises “100% up to £250” and the minimum deposit is £20: Once you deposit £20, the online casino will add another £20 and you can use up £40. If you deposit £250 or more, you´ll receive £250 bonus money. But what seems to be too good to be true, sometimes really is. That’s why you should continue reading the following sections.

How Do I Know What I´ll Get?

There are three important parameters: the percentage of your deposit that the online casino is willing to add, the amount of money you´re planning on depositing and the maximum bonus amount. The following stipulations can limit the effect of your welcome bonus, though, which is why you shouldn’t activate any bonuses without educating yourself on the conditions first.

Wagering

Most casino bonuses are contingent on so-called wagering requirements. That means you´ll have to use the bonus money over and over again until you reach a certain number. If the wagering is stated as x20, you´ll have to bet what you receive 20 times. Only then can you withdraw any winnings.

Forfeitable

A forfeitable bonus can come in handy for you. If you use up your own money first, it gives you more flexibility: If you lose, you can use the bonus money for a second chance. If you win, you can forego the bonus money and simply withdraw your winnings.

Cashable

Cashable bonuses are also referred to as non-sticky bonuses. That means, you get to withdraw the bonus money, too, not just the winnings generated by them. Make sure whether your online casino offers a cashable bonus, because it holds more benefits for you.

Reloads

A reload bonus doesn’t just include bonus money on your first deposit, but also on the following ones – sometimes the first three or four deposits. Reloads aren´t always declared as such, but high maximum amounts are a good indicator that a bonus spreads across various deposits.

Are Online Casino Bonuses Worth It?

A good welcome bonus holds many advantages. If you consider registering with an online casino, choosing one that offers a welcome bonus is definitely worth it – as long as the bonus conditions are fair and realizable.