Go ahead, open up the Apple App Store for iPhone and search the finance section for crypto trading apps. You’ll immediately be brought to Robinhood, Coinbase, and a handful of others barely worth mentioning.

The two mentioned represent some of the most popular and longest-available apps in the industry today, yet they are eclipsed by a brand-new app released by the award-winning PrimeXBT.

Here is a closer look at how PrimeXBT’s new killer iOS app crushes the rest of the competition out there.

The Two Top Titans Of Trading: Coinbase And Robinhood

The two trading apps we’ll put PrimeXBT up against toe-to-toe and head-to-head are Coinbase and Robinhood. The two apps are among the most widely used and discussed today. Robinhood traders are regularly in the news for driving some type of meme stock or meme coin to new all-time highs, while each new cryptocurrency released on Coinbase leads to a surge in price and buying frenzy.

However, when it comes to crypto, Robinhood is seriously lacking. When you place a buy order for crypto, it is really an IOU or a piece of paper that says you own the crypto through Robinhood. But Robinhood actually owns and custodies the crypto, and you are merely buying a share that represents the asset.

The company has pledged to introduce a wallet where users can then withdraw any cryptocurrencies they purchased, but there is no telling when that may arrive. Robinhood also provides access to stocks, ETFs, and other investment opportunities. However, trust has become an issue with the company’s leadership after controversy surrounding the GameStop shares and WallStreetBets saga.

Coinbase is admittedly better for crypto investors and traders, because they do allow the self custody of assets and the ability to move coins off the platform. Coinbase, however, lacks professional features such as margin, technical analysis, and it only focuses on crypto. There is no way to also manage positions related to other traditional markets. For example, there is no way how to trade stock indices.

Despite the clear lack of options and features, these two apps dominate the world of finance in the Apple App Store today. They are a force to be reckoned with, because most other apps out there fail to beat these two at their own game. The all-new native PrimeXBT iOS app is the first app to come along to give the two top apps a real run for their coins.

How PrimeXBT Makes The Current Champs Look Like Yesterday’s Tech

The reason for the bold challenge to the current champions of finance apps, is due to the wide range of features and the even larger list of assets – both digital and traditional. Only with PrimeXBT, can users access stock indices, commodities, and forex, on the same platform they can trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Cardano, Polkadot, Solana, XRP, Uniswap, and more.

The stylish app provides a watchlist with easy access to any of these global markets while on the go. Users can open, close, modify, or otherwise manage positions to their liking, all across their entire portfolio of diverse assets. Long and short margin positions offer traders the leverage they desire to make the most gains possible with the least amount of capital at risk.

Tools are offered to help manage against risk, such as stop loss orders, and even built-in technical indicators directly into the chart to help with signals and more. Swiping and tapping back and forth through the app is swift, slick, and simple – even easier to use than the desktop experience the platform is known best for.

At the center of the experience is a secure wallet system where users can deposit BTC, USDT, USDC, or ETH to open up margin accounts and begin trading. A home screen is where deposits and withdrawals are made, and where users can check balances and more. Here, users can also monitor their Covesting followings.

What To Expect Now And In The Future Form The App

In the future, PrimeXBT will add more of the Covesting feature set to the native iOS app, such as the ability to create a new strategy, manage followings, and much more. For now, being able to monitor performance is a valuable and needed addition. Other Covesting products and services, such as the recently released Covesting yield accounts should also make their way onto the app, further cementing it as a one stop shop for all things finance, and putting the nail in the coffins of competitor apps.

Covesting copy trading is a one-of-a-kind peer-to-peer trading community where followers can copy the trades of strategy managers who have been reported to make up to 100,000% in total profits, which means millions for the followers who were lucky enough to find the trader in the fully transparent Covesting leaderboards.

The PrimeXBT native iOS app is new, and although the company is known for a high level of quality and a commitment to excellence, bugs can be expected. However, PrimeXBT has also simultaneously announced a bug bounty program to help reward the community for helping track down any post-launch bugs to be eradicated by the dev team.

More than $10,000 in rewards are up for grabs, paid out in the order reports were received and based on the severity of the bug. If you don’t experience any bugs, the company asks for a five star rating to help support the trading community and raise awareness about the value the app provides.

Conclusion: Download The Free PrimeXBT App Today

The app is entirely free, available immediately for download for iOS devices able to access the Apple App Store. Using the app, users will have full access to global markets, their portfolio, and the largest list of assets and features around, all from anywhere in the world they happen to be.

As long as there is an internet or cellular connection and a phone in your hand, you can always rely on the PrimeXBT app the same way you could the always reliable and powerful desktop experience.