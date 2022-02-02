The gaming industry has undergone huge changes over the last few decades; but none as drastic as those which have occurred in recent years. Technology has rapidly advanced since the 1990s and, with it, the face of gaming has changed substantially. New technologies, such as better animation graphics, the rise of smartphones, the emergence of eSports, and the invention of virtual reality software, have all combined to enhance the gaming experience for players.

Image source: Pixabay

Graphics technology

Children of the 80s and 90s will recall the old-style two-dimensional video games that were not unlike cartoons on the TV. By the late 1990s however, gaming graphics were starting to look more realistic, with slickly-designed games such as Grand Theft Auto emerging onto the market. The invention of 3D graphics and special effects has created games that look more realistic, enabling players to completely immerse themselves in the animated realm.

Investment in eSports

There is no doubt that the rise in eSports – regional and international video gaming events – has completely changed the world of gaming. According to the latest statistics, the eSports worldwide audience is estimated to be 474million. Furthermore, the global eSports market was valued at almost $1billion in 2020 and is expected to rise by 23% every year until 2025. This is a phenomenal increase and is thanks in part to a multitude of investments from organisations and individuals from all over the world. Just some of these investors include Jens Hilgers, the founder of BITKRAFT Ventures, the entrepreneur Tej Kohli, who runs the global charity the Tej Kohli Foundation, and social media gaming sensation Vikram Singh Barn, known by his YouTube moniker Vikkstar.

Mobile technology

It’s reasonable to suggest that the world has undergone a mobile phone revolution within the last decade. No longer are phones merely devices for making calls and sending the occasional text, they are instruments which we use for every part of our daily lives – reading the news, shopping, watching TV, playing games, and so much more. Mobile technology has had a massive impact on the gaming industry in particular. Gone are the days when amusement arcadesdominated busy tourist resorts. More and more people are getting their gaming fix right at their fingertips via their mobile devices.

Virtual reality

A step up from 3D graphics is virtual reality – or VR – and there is no doubt that this is changing the face of gaming. VR software allows players to experience their game as an authentic 3D metaverse, where they can interact and enjoy a fully immersive gameplay. Earlier examples of VR technology in the gaming industry consisted of 3D images that could be explored interactively by using a mouse, keyboard, or touchscreen. Now, however, VR headsets are becoming more mainstream. Even the world’s biggest social networking platform, Facebook, has jumped on the VR bandwagon, with its latest Horizon Worlds game.

Conclusion

New technologies have changed the face of gaming forever. As technology advances, it can be assumed that so too will the gaming experience. Only time will tell exactly how far online games can be enhanced even further.