Are you wondering how to bypass activation lock on iPad? Perhaps, you need to know whether it’s even possible to recover your iPad from the activation lock. Either way, we’re here to answer your queries!

The activation lock is basically a “Find My” app feature that locks your device in case if it gets lost or stolen. In order to get past this activation lock, you need to know the credentials of the iCloud account used to enable the activation lock on your iPad.

However, there are some cases where you might’ve bought the iPad in second-hand condition or been gifted the iPad by someone. Here, there is a possibility that the previous owner failed to remove their iCloud account causing the activation lock to enable on the iPad. Today’s article will enlist the simplest, most effective, and most efficient methods that you can use to instantly get past the activation lock on your iPad. So let’s not waste any more time and get straight into the guide!

Part 1. How to Remove Activation Lock on iPad (Most Effective Method)

If you’re trying to know how to unlock iPad activation lock, the simplest answer would be to use a third-party tool to do this job for you. This method is highly recommended as you don’t have to put in any effort, instead, you just have to let the software take care of your issue. For this purpose, you are recommended to use Tenorshare 4MeKey. 4MeKey will effectively and instantly remove the activation lock on your iPad. Furthermore, this tool is easy to use, partially thanks to the highly intuitive user interface that it provides.

With that said, here is how you can unlock the iPad activation lock by using Tenorshare 4MeKey.

Step 1 – First of all, you need to download and install Tenorshare 4MeKey on your Mac or Computer.

Step 2 – Launch the software as soon as the installation finishes and connect your iPad with the computer with the help of a reliable USB cable.

Step 3 – From the interface shown below, hit “Start”.

Step 4 – For the next step, you are required to jailbreak your iPad. The software will do this for you! Simply hit “Next”.

Step 5 – Wait for the jailbreak to complete. Afterward, verify your device information shown on the screen and hit “Start”.

Step 7 – 4MeKey will now automatically remove the activation lock from your iPad. You can set up your iPad as a new device afterward.

Part 2. How to Get Past Activation Lock on iPad With Previous Owner

Another pretty common case is that you have received your iPad second-hand implying that it was used by a previous owner. Here, you need to contact the previous owner in order to get past the activation lock. Mostly, the previous owner forgets to remove their iCloud account from the device and this causes the activation lock to automatically enable when the new owner tries to activate the iPad. However, this method isn’t possible if the previous owner is unreachable.

With that said, the steps below illustrate how to bypass iPad activation lock by contacting the previous owner of your iPad.

Step 1 – Initially, you need to know the credential to the Apple ID of the individual who previously used the iPhone. In most cases, the person might feel unwilling to provide such sensitive information; therefore, you might need to physically meet the person and ask them to enter the relevant information.

Step 2 – Power on your iPad and wait for the activation page to load up. Afterward, enter the Apple ID username and password of the original owner or the individual that sold you this device.

Step 3 – After doing so, your iPad will continue booting up. Patiently wait for the iPad to load the Home screen. Now, you must sign out of the iCloud account currently used by the iPad.

For iPadOS 10.2 and earlier devices: Go to “Settings”, select “iCloud” and hit “Sign Out”.

For iPadOS 10.3 and later devices: Go to “Settings”, select [your name] and hit “Sign Out”.

Step 4 – You will be asked for the Apple ID username and password of the original owner once again. Enter the required information.

Step 5 – Now, you might feel the need to remove any data of the previous owner. You can do this easily by going to “Settings”, then “General”, press “Reset” and hit “Erase All Content and Settings”. Patiently wait for the factory reset to complete.

Step 6 – Afterward, your iPad will restart. This time, you will not encounter the activation lock. You can now set up your iPad as a new device.

Part 3. How to Get Around Activation Lock on iPad Using iCloud

This is another method that you can use to bypass the activation lock if the iCloud account of the previous owner is still locked in the iPad. In some cases, the previous owner isn’t physically unreachable and cannot enter their account information on the iPad. In this case, you need to ask the previous owner to remotely remove their iCloud account from this iPad.

Simply ask the original owner of the iPad to follow the steps listed below.

Step 1 – Go to iCloud using a web browser and sign in with your Apple ID. This Apple ID must be the same as the one which was originally used to activate the iPad. This is also the one with which the iPad is locked.

Step 2 – Go to “Find iPhone”.

Step 3 – Select “All Devices”. Now, you will be able to see all the devices currently logged in with your Apple ID.

Step 4 – From this list of devices, select the iPad that needs to be unlocked.

Step 5 – Press “Erase iPad” and hit “Remove from Account”.

Step 6 – As soon as you complete the steps listed above, the iPad will automatically be removed from the iCloud account. All you need to do now is restart the iPad. The iPad should now restart like normal without showing the Activation Lock screen.

If the other methods failed to resolve your issue, then your last resort is to contact the Apple Support team and let them evaluate the problem. This is necessary if the previous owner of the device is unreachable and unable to help or fix your issue. The Apple Support team might try to contact the original owner themselves or make changes to their Apple ID in order to remove the activation lock from the iPad.

However, in order for Apple to resolve your issue, a few legal documents will be required to prove your ownership of the iPad. Apple Support might ask you to provide the following two pieces of information.

A receipt of your best buys to prove that you legally bought the iPad.

Emails or other records of transactions to prove that the previous owner transferred the device to you.

Once you’ve gathered the required proofs, don’t hesitate to contact Apple Support. Initially, Apple will check to see if the iPad is stolen by closely observing your provided documentation. Once they’re fully aware of your ownership of the device, they will remove the activation lock on your iPad.

Part 5. Which One Will Be Best for You?

After going through all the possible methods to bypass the activation lock on your iPad, you must be wondering which method is most suitable for you. To aid your judgment, here is a fair comparison of all the methods listed in this guide.

Final Words

By now, you must’ve understood how to bypass activation lock on iPad. Honestly, it’s actually not that difficult to do so. You simply need to find the solution that works best for you. You are highly suggested to use a reliable third-party tool, such as Tenorshare 4MeKey, to help you get past the activation lock. Such tools reduce your effort to a minimum by taking care of the complete issue themselves.