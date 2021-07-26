Tiktok has become an emerging entertainment platform for many. With different trends and challenges that came out during quarantine, users created captivating content for their audience.

One such trend for which TikTok is known is making viral duet videos. A duet video is a collaboration video with a fellow TikToker where both videos play side by side at a single time. Duets can help you create viral sensations by making a video with an already viral clip. In this article, we discover the top ways to make a duet TikTok video with sound that is surely going to make you popular.

Part 1: How to Duet on TikTok with Sound?

Tiktok users sometimes find it difficult to make the perfect duet video. There are two ways in which you can make a duet clip in the TikTok app i.e., using the original video’s sound or your own sound. Here are some easy steps in which you can achieve a duet video.

The first thing is that you make sure you have enabled the Duet feature from the Privacy Setting of TikTok’s application setting options. It is also important that the person whose video you want to duet with has enabled this feature too.

Duet on Tiktok with Original Video’s sound

Here’s how to duet with the original song:

Open the TikTok app. Find the clip you find best to make a duet with. Click on the Share button present on the right side of the screen. If it’s available in gray, then unfortunately you cannot do a duet because the person has disabled it. Now that you have been successfully selecting the Duet option, the split-screen will appear. Here you will find the original video at the right and your screen on the left. Use the recording button to record your desired clip. After you are done recording, you can use filters and effects to your clip, making it attractive. You can now choose to either upload the video, save it as a draft or import it to the gallery.

Your duet is ready! Post it with trending hashtags and get viral in no time.

Duet on Tiktok with Voiceover Sound

Wondering how to duet a TikTok with your own voice? Follow the steps below.

Open the TikTok app and select the video you want to collaborate with. Click on the Share Arrow at the right side of the screen. Choose the Duet option. The recording screen will appear. Click on the Mic option present on the right and record your video. After you’re satisfied with the recording, tap on the tick mark. You will find the Volume and Voiceover options at the right. Select the volume button first and slide it down to mute the original sound of the video. Then select the voiceover option and tap Next. You can add other sounds using the Voiceeffects option to make the video engaging. The edit screen will appear. Here you can move the slider and record your voice that matches the video. After you’re done, click on Save, and your duet is ready!

Part 2: Tips for making Duet videos on TikTok

If you want your duet videos to stand out but don’t know how to achieve it, try using the following tips:

Follow TikTok trends and Challenges

Following trends and challenges that are currently famous is the easiest way to make your content recognized. Try finding popular TikTok users and use those viral videos in your duets.

Use Effects and Filters

TikTok has several amazing features allowing you to create mind-blowing videos. Try adding effects and filters to your duets that increase their engagement but don’t overdo it.

Using Trending Hashtags

Hashtags play a great role in making your videos viral. For a duet, try navigating a video through these trending hashtags. Moreover, when posting the video, make sure you include popular hashtags in your video. This will help your clips reach out to more masses.

Lip Syncing

A key to a perfect duet video is perfect lip sync. When adding voiceover, preview the video to make sure your voice fits the video perfectly and there aren’t any glitches.

Recreating scenes

Another idea of making a duet is recreating famous dialogues and scenes. Play the original scene and act it out or reenact the dialogue. If your acting skills are good enough, you can become famous too soon.

Part 3: How to make a duet on TikTok with iMyFone Filme?

If you want to create a duet but it is disabled on the TikTok app, then the best option is to use a video editor. iMyFone Filme is one of the best video editing applications, especially for TikTok users. It is an easy-to-use, user-friendly software that helps you create enthralling videos in a few easy steps.

With Filme, you can combine two clips to form a duet without the need to record it side by side. This makes editing a lot easier and allows to create longer videos. Besides that, it has several advanced editing features essential for a worth-watching video.

Here is how to duet on TikTok with sound using iMyFone Filme:

Download and launch the software. Luckily, it is available for both Mac and Windows. The next step is to record your individual video using your camera or TikTok. It is preferred to use the TikTok app as it gives you the perfect frame for the video. Select your video and the video you want to collaborate with and import it on the Filme Media Library. Adjust the time duration of the videos and add them side by side on the timeline. Make sure to place them correctly on the left and right sides of the screen. Now you can add effects, transitions, and other filters available in Filme. Click on Okay, and your video is ready. You can preview it and save it to post later.

Final Words

Duet videos have become a popular trend ever since TikTok users started creating them. If you want to grow and become viral as a TikToker, you need to make sure you create the best content. Duet videos are the way to go! Although you can make them in the TikTok app, it restricts you from using some features videos of people who have disabled duet options. In this case, using a video editor like iMyFone, you can create a more captivating duet video. We hope this article answered your questions regarding TikTok duets and helps you in future creations!