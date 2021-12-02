PDFs are a staple in the modern business world. They’re used for presentations, contracts, and more. There’s also no denying that PDF files can be tricky to edit if you don’t have the right software! Luckily, there are many different tools out there that can help with editing PDF documents. In this blog post, we will go over some of the best PDF editors on the market today so you’ll know how to edit PDF in laptop or mobile when your important document needs an update or two!

Different Ways to edit a PDF file

There are a few different ways that you can edit a PDF file. The first way is to simply open the document in your web browser and make changes right there on the screen. This is great for minor tweaks, but it’s not ideal if you need to do anything more complicated than that.

The second way to edit a PDF file is to use one of the many online PDF editors that are out there such as Smallpdf. There’s a wide range of programs available with different features, so you’ll want to find an editor that suits your needs before choosing which one you’re going to use.

The third way (and our personal favorite) is using software like Adobe Acrobat, Wondershare PDFelement, or Foxit PhantomPDF. These programs allow you to make a wide range of changes to your PDF document and save the file in its original format. They’re both great options, but Adobe Acrobat is generally seen as the more powerful program of the two.

Edit PDF files using EaseUS PDF Editor

EaseUS PDF Editor comes with a lot of editing options! You can edit text and add links. If you have text that you need to change, then click “Edit Text & Image“. You can choose from a variety of font styles too.

With the “Add Image” feature, you can insert images and change their position, orientation and size.

Edit PDF files using Acrobat DC

Step 1: In Acrobat DC, click the “Edit PDF” tool in the right pane.

Step 2: You can add text, edit text, or update fonts using selections from the Format list. You can also add images on the page and move or resize them.

Step 3: You can save your edited PDF at any time by naming it and clicking the “Save” button in Acrobat DC.

Edit PDF files using Wondershare PDFelement

Step 1: Import PDF with PDFelement

You can edit your file with the pdf editor by opening it on your Windows-based computer, then uploading the pdf file that you want to edit. Press “Open files” on the Home window to select and upload your pdf file.

Step 2: Edit the text using the “Edit” button on top of the menu.

Click on “Edit” and then click on the switch icon. This is where you can change modes easily, so click on it and start typing to replace any text or change things like font size and color. When you’re done editing, just use this same button to switch back to Read mode.

Step 3: Add Text.

To add text, click on the “Add Text” button and drag your mouse to draw a box where you want to add text.

Edit PDF files using Soda PDF

Soda PDF is software for computers and other devices. You can use it on anything with a web browser. It has many advanced features like: splitting up the PDF file, editing text and images, and marking it up. Also, you can merge files or store them in the cloud. These are some of the reasons that this tool is so great!

Step 1. Download and install Soda PDF on your PC.

Step 2. Open the PDF file you want to edit, then click on the Edit button in the Soda PDF toolbar. You will see text that has been recognized by the software for easier editing of text in pdf files.

Step 3: Select any text you want to modify and choose from the multiple options that appear on your screen, such as changing fonts or adding more paragraphs. Then make changes based on what you need before saving your edited document and exiting out of it to return to Windows.

Edit PDF files with three online PDF editors for free

No doubt paid software is better if you need professional-level PDF editing. Still, online free PDF editors are a good choice for casual editing. I will mention three reliable online PDF editors that are free to use and have limited features. These three popular online PDF editors are Soda PDF’s Tool, ILovePDF’s Tool, and the tool from PD2GO. Let’s talk about these three tools more in detail.

Soda PDF

The Soda PDF online tool is a great way to edit your files with the wide range of free tools. You upload and drop-in, it opens automatically! There are several helpful features for editing like link insertion or adding page marks so that you can make changes easier than ever before – all from within web browser on any device (PC/Mac).

Price: Free

Supporting OS: Windows, Linux, Mac

Visit Site

iLovePDF

The iLovePDF online tool is a great way to edit PDF files without needing the Adobe software. In just two steps, you can upload your file and make any changes!

A few clicks on their website will get everything done for free – all that’s left now are some creative ideas about how best use this new toy in our arsenal…

Price: Free

Supporting OS: Windows, Mac

Visit Site

PDF2Go

PDF2Go is an online tool where you can upload your PDF and edit it to suit whatever needs. It’s free, easy-to use with lots of features like drawing on the page or zooming in for more precision when editing texts. The undo function makes mistakes a thing of the past!”

Price: Free

Supporting OS: Windows, Mac

Visit Site

How to Edit PDF Files in Mobile?

You can use a PDF app or editor that is made for phones. For example, there is a program called SmallPDF that you can use. SmallPDF provides impressive features like editing, unlocking PDF documents, merging, splitting, and rotating them.

This tool can do a lot of things. It can edit, unlock PDF documents, merge, split, and more. It also has the ability to convert PDFs to other types of files like Word files, Excel files, JPGs and PNGs. The price is free for a trial period but it will cost $11.99/month if you have an iOS device.

Follow these steps to edit PDF files:

Step 1 : Download and install the SmallPDF application. If you’re an Android user, download it from Playstore, and if you’re an iPhone user, go to App Store and download it.

: Download and install the SmallPDF application. If you’re an Android user, download it from Playstore, and if you’re an iPhone user, go to App Store and download it. Step 2 : Once you’ve downloaded it and opened up the app, upload your PDF file that has changes in it. Add text or highlight things in the file by drawing lines on them. You can add pages to your file too.

: Once you’ve downloaded it and opened up the app, upload your PDF file that has changes in it. Add text or highlight things in the file by drawing lines on them. You can add pages to your file too. Step 3: After editing your PDF files, save them or share them with others!

Pros:

Fast, easy to use over the mobile phone, sharing document feature

Exporting from one format to others.

Condensing files.

Cons:

Limited feature for the free trial, limitation on uploading large files

Conclusion

Editing PDF files can be a tricky task if you don’t have the right tools. But with the right software, it’s easy to make all the changes you need without any hassle! In this blog post, we went over some of the best PDF editors on the market today. So whatever your needs may be, there’s sure to be an editor out there that can help you get the job done!