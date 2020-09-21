If you are experiencing slow speed after spending some time on your Mac, sorry to break it to you, you are not new to the club. Even though Mac is one of the fastest machines among the competitors, it too starts crawling with slow speed after a few years. I know what your next question is going to be as it is the most frequently asked question of Mac users “How to make your Mac run faster?”

Now, get your speed back just as new Mac just with a few tweaks to your system. Go through the solutions below to optimize your Mac and say goodbye to frustration and productivity lags that come with slow Mac.

How to Make Your Mac Run Faster

Turn off visual effects

I know that visual effects are the essence of Mac, and they look extremely beautiful. But, what’s the point of aesthetically pleasing effects if the machine is running slow. Turning off visual effects on MacBook or iMac has proven to speed it up. Here is how you can do it:

Go the “System Preferences” and select “Dock.” Then, uncheck the following boxes: Automatically hide and show the Dock and Animate opening applications. Also, click on the “Minimize windows using” option and select “Scale effect” from the drop-down options.

Say goodbye to unused apps

We all have been there, installing tons of applications and never using them after one or two uses. Well, if your Mac is running slow now, its time to say goodbye to those unused apps. When I say “Say goodbye,” I don’t only mean to drag them in the trash bin, it does little to nothing. Putting applications in trash bins leaves behind GBs of junk; therefore, the applications should be uninstalled properly.

For quick cleaning and uninstalling your MacBook or iMac, you can also use Clean My Mac X.

Put an end to resource-hungry processes

There are some applications that are more demanding than others. Those apps consume more power and system resources to run, thus slowing down the iMac. It is better to put an end to these applications if they are not in use. Now the next question arising in your mind must be, “how do I find out what is slowing down my Mac?” You can find resource-hungry applications in the Utilities folder of your Applications folder.

In Activity Monitor details, focus on the applications that are taking a toll on your CPU. Close the applications that consume more percentage of CPU by clicking the X button located on the left side of processes.

Cleanup RAM with CleanMyMac X

Short on time? Or you don’t feel like cleaning your MacBook manually? No worries! You can clean up junk from your Mac through CleanMyMac X in no time. You don’t have to spend hours tweaking settings and applications to boost up your iMac, let CleanMyMac X do the job for you. This tool has a special feature called “Speed” designed for optimizing the slow Mac.

The Speed feature takes the following measures to stop your Mac from crawling:

It turns off extra Login items.

It disables all the Hung applications on your machine.

Disables resource and memory-hungry processes

To optimize the speed of the Mac, it runs macOS maintenance scripts.

De-clutter your Desktop

As much as it is convenient to put all files on the desktop, it comes with a price. You might not know this, but “every icon on desktop takes up RAM.” Therefore, the more the applications and files on your desktop, the slower your Mac is going to be.

Take some time out and move all unnecessary files from your desktop. You’ll be surprised by how big difference does this de-cluttering of the desktop makes when it comes to the speed. Make sure you restart your Mac after cleaning up the desktop and order them for convenience.

Time to clean up hard drive

Often times, Mac users start complaining out of frustration, “but how to speed up my Mac pro?” after using it for years. But, little do they know they have loads of junk on their hard drive that ultimately slows down the performance of the machine.

Therefore, go through your drive and look out for all the unnecessary junk and extra-large files that can be causing the issue. But, wait, what to look for? Everything! Including caches, logs, widgets, hidden trashed files, old data and applications. Creating extra room for your machine to breathe will readily boost it up.

Keep your Mac up-to-date

Its no brainer, keeping software and hardware up-to-date not only gives you access to new features but also helps to optimize your Mac. So if you have been delaying the updates for the longest time, now is probably the time to do it.

You can check the version of your software by clicking the Apple logo on the top left corner of the screen and then go to “About This Mac.” Make sure your Mac is updated to the latest version available, if not then update it right away.

Throw in some extra RAM

Want to know the best solution for how to make Mac run faster? Invest in some extra RAM. For that, first, check the existing RAM installed on your machine if you don’t know this already.

Click the Apple logo on the left corner. Then go to About this Mac section. Find RAM specifications there.

If your Mac has RAM lower than 8GB, you should surely upgrade it! You’ll get an extra 8GB RAM card for around $30-$35, but it is totally worth every penny.

Clean RAM with Terminal

Don’t want to spend on the RAM card right now? No problems! You can try an alternate option of cleaning up your RAM using the terminal.

Open the Terminal app through Launchpad. Then, type following command on the terminal “sudo purge.” Hit enter Now, the terminal will ask you to type the system password. Type that, and your RAM will start cleaning up.

However, if you are not comfortable with freeing up RAM yourself through the terminal, we have a shortcut for you. Download CleanMyMac X and clean your RAM with just a few clicks.

Conclusion

It is normal for a Mac to get slower after years, and the reasons are endless. However, we have mentioned the best possible solutions for how to make your Mac run faster, which will immediately help you. If you have CleanMyMac X software downloaded, do make sure that you run it occasionally to keep your machine optimized.

Do let us know if you have any proven hacks or tips for optimizing the Mac, do let us know in the comments section below.