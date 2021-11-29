A lot of analysts believe that the online segment will be the main driver of the gambling industry’s growth: “The pandemic has only accelerated the influx of users to online casinos and bookmakers, this transition from classic offline studios has been smoothly happening in recent years. Online casino, certain mobile casinos has been under active development for over a decade, and as long as regions with a weak presence remain, such as Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe, their growth will continue.”

Online games platforms offer the opportunity to play and make money online. But in addition to real ones, there are a lot of untrusty websites on the Internet. As a result, users lose not only money but also their private data. What are the characteristics of an honest casino?

Brand recognition

Thousands of online casinos pop up every day, but the reliability of each site is not guaranteed. In order not to be mistaken when choosing, you should first take a close look at the casinos that seem familiar.

The best online casinos and games on the Internet are represented by trusted brands, trusted software providers, trusted law licenses. Every player has heard and encountered these established brands, for example, Betwinner apk. When an online casino tops the rating of independent resources, it is controlled by large corporations and visited by millions of users. It is safer to gamble than to risk a private and unknown website created a week ago.

Official website only

Many scammers use the names listed above. There are hundreds of spellings, different domains, and corporate recipients.

To find a safe casino, you need to check the official website. But how do you find it? Official websites often contain original domains with correct spelling and no additional characters. Their professionally designed websites are of high quality.

Visiting the owner’s website is another way to find the home page. These are mainly foreign companies that own casinos. Curacao/Malta/UK eGaming jurisdiction is the most striking example of this. The originality of the sites indicated on the resources of the owners is a real guarantee.

Verified subdomains

This needs to be fixed: official sites may temporarily not appear on the first pages of search engines and have unattractive domains. These are not master pages, but mirror pages or subdomain pages.

These are the names of additional websites that are created by developers when they block the main ones. Online casinos are illegal in many countries and are very often blocked.

With the previously copied address of the mirror page, you can access the official website and continue the game, even if the previously used domain is blocked.

Certification for slot machines

The whole concept of online casinos is mainly focused on slot machines. There are thousands of them in modern casinos. Everybody knows them: Book of Ra, Major Millions and especially Crazy Monkey.

There are other slots as well. However, you must determine their certification before starting playing for real and spending your money.

Each slot machine has a specific win rate and works according to the system set by the developers. However, the owners of fictitious clubs can change the program in slot machines by adjusting the coefficient and changing the algorithms.

The originality of the game scripts is checked by eCOGRA, IGC, etc. They evaluate the compliance of software in online casinos so that nothing differs from the developer’s settings. When the honesty of the slot machines is officially confirmed, you can trust it.

SSL certificate

In addition to the technical characteristics of slot machines, it is necessary to assess the security of the site. The online casino must have a secure SSL certificate. In order to regularly deposit and withdraw funds, users must provide personal information, including payment details. This can be dangerous, so make sure it’s a serious project.

Third-party validation with an SSL certificate is a clear guarantee that your website is secure and that your data is protected from being viewed by third parties.

If the certificate is missing, the domain name is marked in red instead of green, and the browser warns the user that the page is not secure. You should not enter any information and just leave the page.

There is information on game forums

Every online casino website can also be checked on gaming forums. People often write about well-known and reliable casinos on various forums. They write about the games they have played, as well as how reliable the site is, how the registration takes place, etc. In addition, you can chat with other players, and also ask to rate the site on which you are going to play. If you have any doubts about the casino platforms you have chosen, start by checking up the forums and you will maybe find some reliable information.