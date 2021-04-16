Are you looking for the ideal method to remove watermark from photo? Perhaps, you’re in search of software that can be used for this job? We’ve got you covered!

So what really is that annoying watermark on your picture? A watermark is basically a logo, text, or pattern which is intentionally superimposed onto another image to prevent individuals from copying or using the image without permission. Watermark is the copyright tool that companies use to protect and secure the integrity of their images.

You usually encounter watermarks on images after processing them through third-party software. For example, you may have used the free trial of a photo editing software to make your picture look good, but on exporting, you realize that small watermark logo highlighting the software that was used to edit the photo. So how can you remove this annoying watermark from your photo? We’re here to guide you about that! Stay tuned as we give you an overview of all the possible solutions that you can use to instantly remove watermark from your photo.

Part 1. How to Remove Watermark from Photo by Paying?

First of all, let’s start with the most reliable paid methods that you can use to remove watermarks from images. In this case, you are highly recommended to try out third-party software to help you get this task done. With that said, below are the two simplest and most preferable tools that you can use to remove any watermark from your photo.

Method 1. The Easiest and Most Cost-Effective Method to Remove Logo from Picture

If you want to get rid of watermark on photo, then you must ensure that you are using the best available tool for this purpose. The HitPaw Watermark Remover is, arguably, one of the best watermark remover tools available on the internet. More importantly, the HitPaw Watermark Remover is much more cost-effective than most other alternatives with similar purposes. Specifically, you can purchase the HitPaw Watermark Remover with different packages – namely $4.99 for 1 month, $6.99 for 1 quarter, or $9.99 for 1 year. Furthermore, removing watermarks from images on HitPaw Watermark Remover is incredibly simple, partially thanks to the highly intuitive user interface that it provides.

With that said, the steps below illustrate the complete process of how you can use the HitPaw Watermark Remover to remove the watermark from any photo.

Step 1 – Initially, you need to download and install HitPaw Watermark Remover on your computer.

Step 2 – Launch the software and select “Remove Image Watermark”.

Step 3 – Browse the image file that you want to edit. Drag and drop this file into the HitPaw Watermark Remover.

Step 4 – Chose a suitable option under the “Select Watermark”. Press and drag to mark the entire area of the image that is covered by the watermark.

Step 5 – Hit “Remove Now” and the watermark will be instantly removed from the image.

Step 6 – Once the watermark is removed, hit “Export” to finalize the changes.

Method 2. The Most Professional Method to Take Watermark Off Photo (2 Ways)

The second paid tool that you can use to delete watermark from photo with ease is Adobe Photoshop. Generally, Adobe Photoshop is known as the most professional photo editing software popularly used all across the globe because of the countless professional editing tools that it contains. However, Adobe Photoshop also consists of numerous hidden features that are typically hard to find. To ensure that you don’t feel any inconvenience, we’ll guide you on the two different ways that you can use Adobe Photoshop to remove watermarks from your photos.

Way 1. Using Content-Aware Move Tool

Launch Adobe Photoshop and import the desired photo to edit it. From the Tools menu, select the “Content-Aware Move Tool”.

In the property panel, select a Remix mode. Chose “Very Strict” while defining the strictness of the preserved regions. Now, click and hold to select the area of the image which is occupied by the watermark. Hit the “Delete” button from your keyboard. Next, select “Content-Aware” from the content to use region. Set Mode to “Normal” and Opacity to “100%”. Hit “OK”.

Way 2. Using Clone Stamp

Launch Adobe Photoshop on your computer and import the image with the watermark. Select the “Clone Stamp Tool” from the left-hand toolbar.

Right-click on the image and set the brush size and hardness. Now, place the cursor near the watermark and hold “Alt” from your keyboard. While holding the “Alt” key, left-click on the image to extract sample pixels. Leave the “Alt” key and use left-click to paint over the watermark. Lastly, select the “Healing Brush” from the toolbar and paint with small clicks on the image.

Part 2. How to Remove Watermark from Image Without Paying?

Now that you’re fully aware of the best paid methods to erase watermark from photo, let’s also discuss some of the most reliable and free methods that you can use for the same purpose. The methods listed in this section are typically web-based tools, so you don’t have to download any software to be able to remove watermarks from your images.

Method 1. Remove Watermark from Picture Via Watermark Remover

The best free method to remove watermark in image is with the help of an online watermark remover. Apowersoft Online Image Watermark Remover is an outstanding online watermark remover that you must try! Furthermore, the process is incredibly simple and takes little time.

The steps below illustrate how you can use the Apowersoft Online Image Watermark Remover tool to instantly rid your photo of any watermark.

Use your web browser to go to the Apowersoft Online Image Watermark Remover. From the home page, select “Remove Watermark from Image”. Next, you must browse and open the image that you wish to edit. Use the highlighting box to select the area of the image that is occupied with the watermark. Afterward, hit “Erase” and the tool will automatically remove the watermark from the image. To finalize the changes, hit “download files” to save the image without a watermark on your computer.

Method 2. Remove Logo from Photo Via Photo Editor (3 Ways)

Pixlr is a great online photo editing tool that is generally used for most basic as well as advanced editing tasks. Pixlr is popularly known for its highly user-friendly, yet professional user interface. It is easy to navigate around the tool and try out the various features that it offers. You can perform all sorts of photo editing with the help of Pixlr.

With that out the way, here are the 3 main ways you can use Pixlr to erase watermark from photo.

Way 1. Using Crop

Use your web browser to go to the Pixlr online editor. Press the “Open Image” button and select the image that you wish to edit. Select “Crop & Rotate” from the side menu. Adjust the corners of the image to remove the part of the image covered with a watermark. Lastly, Hit “Save” to finalize the changes. Select the required image quality and hit “Download”.

Way 2. Add Image/Logo

Use your web browser to go to the Pixlr online editor. Press the “Open Image” button and select the image that you wish to edit. Select “Add Element” from the side menu. Select “Shape” or “Sticker”. Chose any shape or sticker and place it over the watermark to make it less visible. Lastly, Hit “Save” to finalize the changes. Select the required image quality and hit “Download”.

Way 3. Using Clone Stamp

Use your web browser to go to the Pixlr online editor. Press the “Open Image” button and select the image that you wish to edit. Select “Retouch” from the left tool menu. Select “Clone Stamp”. Click and drag over the watermark to remove it. Lastly, Hit “Save” to finalize the changes. Select the required image quality and hit “Download”.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for the very best method to remove watermark from photo, then your best bet is to use third-party software for the process. This is much recommended because it incredibly reduces your effort and removes the watermark efficiently. When comparing top watermark removers, the HitPaw Watermark Remover takes the number one spot solely because of its user-friendliness and incredible functioning.