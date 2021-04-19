Ping sweep tools help you detect which devices are using your network. In most situations, you’ll find that having too many will slow down the internet speed or cause a conflict. You can use a program to sweep all network addresses and provide you with a report that you can analyze. We’ll show you how to scan for IP addresses using Advanced IP Scanner.

Enter the address range

To begin using Advanced IP Scanner to scan for IP addresses, you’ll need to enter the range of addresses you want it to analyze in the network. If you look in the toolbar, you’ll see there’s an IP button that can help you with setting the correct information. Using the incorrect details or information will void any potential results.

Select ‘Scan’

Next up, you’ll need to press the large ‘Scan’ button. Advanced IP Scanner will then proceed to scan for IP addresses on your network, producing a list in the ‘Results’ tab. You can then sort them according to your preference.

Add to favorites

It can become annoying checking the network for the same IP address over and over again. To prevent this from becoming a recurring experience, you can right-click on any device you found and select ‘Add to favorites’. You’ll be able to find the computer, printer, or scanner much quicker next time.

Find your favorites

If you’ve followed the previous step when learning how to scan for IP addresses, finding the device you saved is a piece of cake. To the right of the ‘Results’ tab is a ‘Favorites’ tab. When you click on it, you’ll see all the devices you’ve added as favorites before. If there’s one that’s not part of this list, you’ll need to scan the network again and add it as described above.

Add a new device to favorites

You have the option to manually save a new computer to the favorites list instead of scanning for it. In the main menu, click on ‘Actions’ and head to ‘Add computer.’ A new window will appear asking for the IP address. Please note that you can only use this method if you already know the device’s address.

Save your results

Finally, you can save your network scan results in HTML, CSV, or XML format. To do so, highlight the selection and right-click on it. You’ll need to select ‘Save…’ before choosing a name and location for the file. Alternatively, you can click on ‘File’ in the main menu, and then ‘Save as…’

Neither option is better, but the first one is faster if you’re in a hurry.

Advanced scanning at its best

There are plenty of other features that Advanced IP Scanner offers, but at least now you know how to scan for IP addresses using this simple software solution. Once you have the results, you can export them in a preferred format, or save them on a drive. Your admin team will also be able to resolve any network conflicts.