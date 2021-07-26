There are sometimes when we have to speed up our video to save our time. It can be used for promotional purposes or advertising campaigns or social media pages. Several tools are available in the market to speed up a video. Premiere is one of these tools and in this article, we will be discussing how to Speed Up Video on Premiere and if there are any alternatives available in the market.

Keep scrolling to get your answers.

Part 1. How to speed up video on Premiere Pro

Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the best tools to speed up your videos. This is an easy-to-use tool that is perfect for both newbies and experienced video editors. The following are some methods of speeding up a video on Premiere Pro.

Method 1: Speed/Duration Command

Start the program and open the timeline panel.

You can choose a single or multiple videos.

After selecting the video, click on “Clip” and tap on “Speed/Duration.”

A bar will open on the screen where you can select the required percentage. Increasing the percentage will result in decreasing the total duration of the video.

Click on “Maintain Audio patch” to synchronize the audio and video.

This is the easiest method to speed up a video on Premiere in no time. If the speed percentage is less than 100%, the video will be slowed down. If the speed-up percentage is more than 100%, the total duration of the video will be decreased.

Method 2: Rate Stretch too

This method involves changing the total duration of your video to speed up or speed down a video. The video can be shortened down to the desired duration with a couple of clicks.

Start Premiere Pro on your desktop and select the Rate Stretch Tool at the main timeline.

Now, bring your cursor to the edge of your video and drag it to the center of the video. The total duration of your video will be shortened and it will speed up the video.

Method 3: Use the Time Remapping tool

Start Premiere Pro on your desktop and select the video.

Right-click on it and choose “Show Clip Key Frames.”

Now find the button “Time Remapping” and click on it.

Now more to the option of “Speed” and click on it.

Soon after this, you will see a horizontal line on your video. Select this line and drag it towards the upper section of the screen to speed up a video. The total duration of the video will be available on the screen in the form of a percentage. This method of changing the speed of your video on Premiere Pro doesn’t synchronize the audio and video.

Part 2. The best alternative to Premiere Pro for speeding up videos

iMyFone Filme is a multi-functional video editing tool for your pc that can be used by anyone. Users can start using this software to edit and create video content from images by using a variety of effects, colors, soundtracks, artwork, and themes to improve the end result.

iMyFone Filme is a powerful video editing tool that is available for users of both Mac and Windows. Filme is also one of the best tools to speed up or speed down your video. This tool is recommended for both newbies and professional video editors who want to improve their video editing skills.

How to speed up a video using iMyFone Filme?

The first should be downloading and installing iMyFone Filme on your device. Visit the official website and get the latest version. After downloading the software, tap on it to install. The installation process may take a few minutes.

Now follow the given steps to complete the procedure.

Open this tool and click on the button “Import media here and apply it to the multiple projects.”

This will lead you to the media library on your device. Search the video that you want to speed up and double click on it to bring it to the main screen of Filme.

Select the toolbar and find the icon of “Speed.”

Click on it and move it towards the left side of the screen to the right to speed up the video or move it words left to slow down a video.

You can also enter a specific number to get the required video speed. The speed of the video will change its total duration. After getting the required speed, select “Ok’ to complete the procedure.

In the menu bar, there will be a button of “Export.’ Click on it and select the name, quality, file format, and other details. Click on the “Export” button again to get the final output.

Conclusion

Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the best software to speed up your video with only a few clicks. This is an easy-to-use software that enables you to change the speed of your clips at any rate. If you are looking for the best alternative to Premier Pro, iMyFone Filme is the best option to consider. Users who are inexperienced in video editing can use this tool to get the best results. This tool also allows includes the option of speeding down a video.