How to Stream Your Online Gaming Sessions?

“I think it could be me, the world’s too small for me. My face up in your face, my face on every screen. Feeling like a boss, and staring at the stars, it doesn’t matter the cost, because everybody wants to be famous…” – Superorganism

Is it true? Everybody wants to be famous. Well, it appears so in this day and age. And hey, we can’t all have the body of an Instagram influencer, but some of us do have the gaming chops to be able to play and chat about our gameplay while streaming and garner an audience. An audience of one grows to an audience of 10, then 100, 1000, and suddenly you’re a bonafide streamer.

Want to be an online gaming streamer?

There are plenty of games you could play, from League of Legends or Fortnite to online casinos. The difference between streaming playing regular video games and gambling games is that you can actually get more money from the casino houses if you stream playing their games.

If you are a popular streamer, casinos will start offering exclusive bonuses just for the publicity. Even if you are not so popular, expect to start seeing bonuses given exclusively to streamers. You can look at NoDepositKings.com for a list of sites that already allow you to play with the casinos’ money for free, if you’re a streamer or not.

Games like Fortnite and League of Legends no longer need to sponsor players on streaming services or YouTube; they attract plenty of new players in their own right and have plenty of luck pursuing other advertising avenues, such as Louis Vuitton partnering with Riot Games for the League of Legends World Championship.

This is in stark contrast to online casinos and slots houses, where you can slap some affiliate links and bonuses in your channel to directly have an outcome on your profitability.

Choose a platform

There are a number of streaming platforms you can use to broadcast your gameplay. The biggest name in the game is still Twitch, although YouTube Gaming Live and Mixer are other options.

Browse through the platforms, have a look at the competitors, their number of followers, and the rules of the platform itself before you settle on a streaming platform.

Get a ‘good enough’ setup

A top setup is imperative

Streaming takes a fair amount of computing, graphics, and network power to run a streaming channel smoothly. You’ll also need to think about the quality of your webcam and microphone so you can broadcast yourself! It’s best to have a dual-screen setup; one screen for actually playing your game on, and the other for watching your channel to see what’s happening in the chat, stats, etc.

You’ll quickly find that if your setup lags or your mic/webcam combination are low quality, that viewers won’t stick around.

Stream regularly

Twitch rewards creators that stream regularly, and the more regularly you stream, the more repeat viewers you’re likely to attract. If someone likes your style, they’re more likely to come back to your channel at an advertised time, at the same time the next day/week, or at another random time if you’re having mammoth gaming sessions.

Have a tinker around with times to work out when you are getting the most traffic on your channel, then make sure to include these times in your regular streaming schedule.

Don’t just sit there, do something!

Sure, you don’t have to be Kevin Hart to get viewers to stick around on your channel, but big wins aren’t enough to keep people around alone. You’ll also need to become a great commentator of yourself (unless you’re doing a streaming duo with a friend – which could also be a lot of fun!).

While you’ll be doing plenty of commentary on your gameplay, you’ll probably also be chatting about your life, your city, the weather, your dog, the latest movies… anything really. You need to be able to chat on about plenty of topics (hopefully topics that will engage the audience in your chat) over an extended period of time.

If you’re not funny (and you’ve been told this many times), now’s not the time to try and be funny. Maybe you can add fun facts instead.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist…

To become a streamer – although it does take a lot of hard work, dedication, personality, and luck to become a successful streamer and gain a following, and eventual income through advertisements, deals, and donations. It can be easier to make a dime through streaming online gambling as there are more promotions up for grabs with affiliate streamers, but you’ll still need to get a solid audience (and not one that’s just full of bots!).

If you just want to sit around and be paid to play games all day then do realize that streaming is so much more than that – but success could possibly be yours with the right mix of ingredients.