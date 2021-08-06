There are several steps to structure your software development team for long-term success. Importantly, a clearly defined organizational team structure is critical for any development company’s success. Even with the most talented developers, it is difficult to efficiently navigate the SDLC without an organized team structure. Indeed, teams may struggle to stay at high productivity levels, which can potentially slow deployment timelines and reduce profitability. As a software development manager, you need to keep everyone on the same page and boost efficiency in your pipeline. Read on to learn how to structure your software development team for long-term success.

Define A Team That Fits Your Project

First, you need to define a team that fits your project to structure your software team properly. Defining team structure is vital for collaborative mobile application, custom software, or telemedicine app development. For example, your project might get done faster at a higher quality with a generalist team. Typically, these teams handle end-to-end solutions for problems. In the IT industry, this usually consists of full-stack developers. On the other hand, you may benefit from a specialist structure if your project requires more in-depth expertise. Notably, you can assemble smaller, more specialized teams such as quality assurance (QA) teams. Whichever kind of development team you choose, it is essential to define a team that fits your project.

Next, choose tools for your software development team structure based on your project needs. For example, many mobile app, custom software, and video game developers use a JFrog container registry to manage their repositories. Notably, this containerization software allows you to build, store, and manage Docker images for successful, enterprise-ready deployments. In addition, JFrog’s platform covers the full lifecycle of your Docker registry. This way, you can manage development, conduct vulnerability analyses, and perform artifact flow control in your pipeline. Notably, these tools also contain a REST API and CLI smart client. Together, these capabilities can facilitate a fully automated and optimized software delivery.

Determine The Size Of Your Team

In addition, determine the size of your team based on your project and client needs. According to recent studies, small development teams are often more effective than larger ones. Notably, they face considerably less organizational and workflow issues. Additionally, smaller teams are often more dynamic. In other words, you can structure and restructure them as needed for your project. On a small team, it’s often easier to communicate and coordinate efforts between fewer amounts of people as well. Of course, some teams simply have too high of a demand to limit their team between 5 and 7 people. In this case, you could split your larger team into smaller ones, allowing you to handle multiple projects at a time.

Assign Team Roles

Moreover, you should also assign team roles to build a fully functional software development team structure. Typically, software development teams consist of 1 to 2 frontend engineers and 1 to 2 backend engineers. In addition, you should hire a UI/UX designer to create a beautifully designed, functional user interface. Typically, successful teams also have a software quality assurance manager to oversee testing and a project manager to keep track of the project as a whole. Importantly, you may have some variations depending on the type of project you’re working on. For example, consider adding iOS or Android specialists when developing a mobile application. Of course, you can also shuffle your teams as needed for code review or when you’re in between projects.

Take The Lead

Furthermore, you should take the lead as you structure your software development team. Ideally, you should apply stricter management policies during the initial stages of developing your team. Once your team starts to get comfortable working together, you can distribute more responsibilities and delegate among your team members. If you have remote developers on your team, they need to understand what it means to work united as a team before you should consider self-organization. Importantly, they should collaborate with other team members through video conferencing software and collaborative coding platforms. This way, you can ensure everyone on your team is communicating well with one another.

There are several steps to structure your software development team for long-term success. First, you need to define a team that fits your project. Next, choose development tools that match your efficiency and scalability goals. In addition, determine the size of your team based on your project priorities. Moreover, assign a team role on your team to keep tasks organized. Furthermore, take the lead to ensure your employees communicate and collaborate throughout the development process. Follow these steps to learn about how to structure your software development team for long-term success.