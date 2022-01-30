If you experience unwanted activity on your browser, such as notifications pages that just won’t go away, chances are your browser has been hijacked.

Browser hijacking is a serious security concern that alters your regular browsing activity and gives hijackers access to sensitive information stored in your browser. Moreover, browser hijackers can introduce your system to additional infections and prevent you from using your browser normally.

How Does It Work?

One of the easiest ways for hijackers to infect your browser is through carelessly downloaded software that is assumed to be safe. Often, the software is bundled with malware, but other times, websites trick users into accepting additional downloads packed with malware.

Regardless of how you are tricked into it, unwanted software application downloads are the leading cause of browser hijacking and allow hijackers to make changes to your system without your consent. How hijackers modify your system settings or infect your computer varies from hijacker to hijacker.

So, learn how to identify a browser hijacker and remove it from your system.

Unknown Homepage

Changes to the homepage and URL redirecting are one of the most common signs of browser hijacking. When you launch your browser and display an unfamiliar website, a commonly fake advertisement, or a pornographic site, understand that your browser has been hijacked.

If you enter a keyword or try to open websites that you regularly visit, but your browser keeps redirecting you to another website, it indicates that a hijacker has infected your system.

Apart from altering browsing activity and homepage settings, browser hijackers can also disrupt your DNS setting and slow down your browser by clogging it with ads and popups. You can’t reset homepage settings or relaunch websites to make your browser revert to the same state.

To resume normal activity and prevent your system from further breaches, you will have to remove the hijacker.

Uncontrollable Pop-Ups

Popup windows are often ignored as a mere nuisance. However, they are one of the most common forms of malware, especially because they are (almost) unstoppable.

Browsers that are hijacked display flurries of ads, and you can’t stop them from clogging the browser even by installing popup blockers. Once they infect your system, browser hijackers can even deactivate the popup blocker.

But what is the purpose of this overwhelming number of ads? The goal is to make the browser accidentally click on them to infect the system further. Popup links redirect you to spam and malicious websites.

Fake Alerts

Another common sign of browser hijacking is receiving security alerts from websites or applications that you do not recognize. The display of generic security threats attempts to make the browser conscious about their system and unintentionally click the links out of curiosity.

If you are receiving any such messages, carefully analyze them before clicking on them. Verify if the message you have received is from a security solution that you have installed or not. The chances are that you will not recognize the software, and the messages you are receiving are the work of a hijacker.

Check Browser Extensions

Chrome allows you to add extensions to enhance security and functionality. But weak extensions can also allow hijackers to sneak into your browser in the form of an undesired toolbar or add-on.

To check, go to your settings to verify the list of extensions installed in your browser. If there is anything you don’t seem to have installed, remove it from your browser. You can also use the “Report Abuse” feature to let Google know about malicious extensions.

Dangers of Browser Hijacking

Browser hijackers generally hijack systems to clog them with useless junk that is less severe compared to other malware threats. However, browser hijacking exposes systems to critical cybersecurity threats.

Because browser hijackers control your browsing activity and search engine settings, they can easily redirect you to any website that may introduce new threats and expose your system to new viruses.

One of the most sophisticated threats of browser hijacking is redirecting activity without even a click and automatically driving downloads without any user control or consent. By doing so, hijackers can install malicious programs and infect your machine.

Insidious hijackers allow cybercriminals to monitor your online activity and go through your sensitive data. By installing “keylogger” programs that record everything you type, hijackers can read your messages, uncover passwords, and access sensitive financial details, such as credit card or banking details.

In extreme cases, browser hijackers can commit identity theft by misusing your personal information. They can gain control of your system to download and install botnet malware or ransomware as well.

If your system has been compromised, it is challenging to secure your sensitive data and gain full control of your system again. So, to protect your browser from hijackers, it is important to invest in an intelligent security solution such as Guardio.

Guardio prevents browser hijackers from contaminating your system by protecting your data, blocking harmful websites, and notifying you when an application is not safe to download. If your data is compromised or lost, you can try Magic FAT Data Recovery, which is an excellent way to rescue your lost or erased files.

Removing Browser Hijackers

Using programs and software solutions specializing in removing spyware is required to reverse the damage caused by browser hijackers effectively. Other methods may include:

Uninstall Problematic Apps and Programs

One of the simplest ways to remove browser hijackers is to uninstall apps and programs that may be causing the problem. However, the problem with this method is that most people cannot identify apps and programs that are causing the problem. You may uninstall apps you downloaded just before the problem started.

Start Your System in Safe Mode

If the malware has deeply infected your system, simply uninstalling apps may not be possible. In such cases, Safe Mode can help you install malware removal tools to get rid of the hijacker and prevent malware from exposing your system to additional threats in the process.

Clear Cache

Once you have removed the malignant apps and installed malware removal software, refresh your browser by restoring the settings and clearing the cache.