Twitter is arguably the biggest and best networking tool that you have at your disposal. It was designed to allow users to create short, engaging posts that could reach a wide audience. It quickly grew into a hugely popular platform where people can interact with other people from all over the world. The Twitterverse is brimming with ideas, discussions, arguments, humour, fun, and news. You can follow other people’s tweets, as well as tweet and retweet as much as you like. You can also beef up your tweets with photos, videos and GIFs, and you can share documents with other Twitter users via messages. And that’s what we’re going to discuss today; how to use Twitter to share media files.

Photos

In the early days of Twitter, the platform wasn’t thought of as a place for imagery. Tweets were all about clever wordplay – thinking out loud, condensed news, jokes, and hashtags. But these days, more and more people are using Twitter to share photos and videos and, of course, GIFs. Before you go mad and start sharing your entire album of holiday photos to your Twitter followers, you should know that there are limits. First of all, you can only attach up to four photos to one Tweet. And you can only send one animated GIF in a Tweet, but you can’t send a GIF in the same Tweet as the one with your photos. So, its photos or GIF -not both.

Photos and GIFs do not count as part of the character limit for Tweets, so you can still write a message to go with your imagery. Photos and animated GIFs can be up to 5MB in size. However, GIFs can increase in size up to 15MG if you’re using the web rather than mobile. The format for your images should be JPG, PNG, or GIF. Twitter does not accept TIFF, BMP, or any other format.

To upload a photo, all you need to do is select the upload image option from below your compose box. This will take you to your gallery where you can select the images you wish to upload. Alternatively, you can use the camera icon in your Tweet box to take a photo and upload it instantly to your Tweet. For GIFs, just select the GIF icon and you will be directed to the GIF library where you can choose the ideal GIF.

Overall, we found that sometimes Twitter will ruin the image quality for the speed and the user experience. This was true also with mobile versions. We assume it is because Twitter optimises loading speed assuming the smartphone screen cannot show all the details anyways. For full quality make sure to check Twitter app upload preferences and if needed, use some of third party image hosting services.

Videos

To share a video, you can either import it from your smartphone or upload it to twitter.com. You can also create live Twitter videos directly via the Twitter app. A Twitter video should be a maximum of 2.20 minutes, and the maximum file size should not exceed 512MB. If you want to upload a video and attach it to your Tweet, simply choose to upload new video from the options below the compose box. You’ll see thumbnails of recent videos in your gallery, and all you need to do is choose the one you wish to share. You’ll be able to trim your video down to the correct size right there in the Twitter app.

If you want to create a live video, just press the camera icon and start recording. Once again, you can trim the video down to the correct length and size if necessary, and you can then add a location and some copy to your video Tweet before posting. If you have a large video and you want your followers to see it in its entirety, you can either chop it up into bite sized pieces that adhere to Twitters size rules, or you can use a file sharing site, which we’ll talk about shortly.

Documents

Rather than constantly have to switch to email when you want to share a document with a fellow Tweeter, you can share your documents directly via Twitter -either publicly or via a private Tweet. However, if you wish to share a document via Twitter, you’ll need to convert your file to the correct format. You can either convert your file to a Web Page or a PDF. It’s easy to convert your file’s format. Just follow these steps:

Step One: Select your document from your folder and open it

Step Two: Click on ‘File’ and select ‘Save As’

Step Three: Scroll down the list of options in the format menu and select Web Page, or select PDF

Step Four: Click Save

Step Four: Open the file in its new format and copy the URL

Step Five: Paste the URL as a link in your Tweet and publish

Keep in mind that your Web Page document will only be available to a recipient that has access to the drive where you saved your file. Your PDF is an image file, so you will need access to an image hosting website or a file sharing website in order to be able to share a short URL as a link.

File Sharing Sites

As we mentioned above, when sharing documents, such as PDFs or Web Page files, you’ll need the short URL to use as a link. To get the short URL, you’ll need to use a file sharing tool. There are several great options for file sharing, including FileSocial.com, Acamin.com, ShareTwitter.com, and TwitFS.com. Here we’ll look at the two most popular sites:

TwitDoc.Com is probably the most popular file sharing sites among Twitter users. It’s easy to use, and you can use it share documents (up to 15MB), as well as large images (up to 10MB) and large videos (up to 25MB). All you need to do is sign in to TwitDoc using your Twitter account, and then upload your file to TwitDoc. You’ll then be able to shorten your URL and post it directly to your Twitter account.

Filetwt.com is a file sharing site that is exclusive for Twitter. You’ll need to use your Twitter username and password to access the site. You’ll be able to write a tweet of up to 114 characters and upload a document, image, or video that is up to 20MG. It is also possible to use Filetwt.com to share your files via private Tweets.