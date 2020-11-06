9 Tips on How to Write an Effective Essay

Writing an essay often seems like a terrible task for school and college students. Whether an essay is given as school homework or perhaps for a competition, many students often find it challenging to deal with this task. Many young people give in and buy college essays at https://essayshark.com/ or from other students instead of mastering their own skills. However, there are many different ways that a student can do this to simplify the essay writing process. Our tips and tricks can help you write an effective essay faster than you have done before.

Start with a Draft

If you are limited in time for writing your work, you can use a draft. Start with planning the structure of your text and write down the main thoughts. This will help you write your essay faster and not to make a mistake in the final version.

Stick to a Structure

Follow the general structure recommendations and do not exceed the volume of each section.

Be Laconic

Express your thoughts briefly, without going deep into the speculation.

Use Arguments

Provide clear statements when expressing your or someone else’s point of view on the topic. Draw the conclusions based on these arguments.

Stick to a Formal Style

The formal style of presentation is the best option for an essay unless otherwise stated. Abbreviations, slang, and colloquial expressions should not be used.

Use Linking Words

Special words will help you express your thoughts consistently, lead the reader to a conclusion, and build the right structure in the text.

Use Various Grammatical and Lexical Structures

While an essay is written in a formal style, it wouldn’t hurt to add a little bit of brightness to give the text a touch of character. If appropriate, use synonyms and beautiful words. As far as grammar and compound sentences are concerned, use them only if you are sure of your knowledge. Otherwise, mistakes or the wrong use of tenses will not play into your hands.

Be Tolerant

Frequently, the topics for an essay are acute social issues, and people’s opinions on them can be sharply contradictory. When expressing your thoughts on controversial topics, you should be as careful as possible and not forget about elementary delicacy, tolerance, and politeness.

Check for Mistakes

It’s obvious, but a very important piece of advice. Review the completed essay to test it for all sorts of errors and misprints. If you have an opportunity to use various tools online, you should not neglect them. Thus, Grammarly and Languagetool can be quite handy in checking your essay for mistakes.

General Recommendations

Remember that you are writing an essay for another person who is not your friend or colleague, which means that you should be neutral, use standard phrases, and do not jump from one idea to another.

Do not overuse adjectives, exclamation points and avoid general words ( all, any, every). Also, do not use phrase verbs (put it, get off, etc.) and abbreviations (can’t instead of cannot, don’t instead of do not, etc.). Stick to an academic style of presentation: avoid personal pronouns ( I, my, we, ours ) and give preference to active voice over passive voice.

To ensure that the essay is objective, express an opinion on the topic with impersonal constructs ( It is believed that…; It cannot be argued that … etc.) and non-rigorous verbs ( suggest, suppose, claim, etc.). Words such as apparently, arguably, and other adverbs will help you to express your opinion correctly.

Divide the main part of the text into paragraphs in the sense that can be interrelated and complement each other. Do not overload the paragraphs with sentences and make them all roughly the same in length. At the beginning of a paragraph, it is better to use linking words, which will help to continue the thought expressed earlier.

If you give examples or quotes in the text, refer to the source and date of the publication. This can be done in parentheses, indicating the author and year.

Quick Quiz

We have prepared a list of questions that you should ask yourself before handing in an essay. In case you have answered “no” to several questions, you should continue working on your work: