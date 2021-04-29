Because of emerging technologies and the advancement in how we work, we now face huge amounts of data to manage, with increased smartphone usage. People nowadays work day and night and generate many data in their hustle but often fail to manage it properly, leading to data losses.

But, as Dave Chappelle once said, “Modern Problems require modern solutions.”

iBeesoft iPhone data recovery could be a potential solution to your data loss worries.

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery: What does it do?

iBeesoft iPhone data recovery is the easiest all-in-one solution to restore your deleted files and information from iOs devices, including iPhone, iPad, or iPods. The good news is, with iBeesoft, no matter what info or data you are worryingly searching for, it will be recovered with 100% surety. Also, it allows data recovery from iCloud and iTunes backups.

In this iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery review, we will be taking a look at what the app has to offer by highlighting the following:

Compatibility with devices

How does it function

Features

Pricing plans

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery: Compatibility with devices

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery is compatible with iOS 14/13/12/11/10/9/8.

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery: How does it function?

iBeesoft iPhone data recovery is a free downloading software program that recuperates the lost information from iPhone, iPad, and iPod contacts, iTunes, and iCloud reinforcement records, making it the all-powerful iPhone recovery solution.

There are plenty of data recovery options that iBeesoft provides you:

Messages (both WhatsApp and text).

Videos and app videos.

Kik messages.

Media files (photos and videos)

Contact and call logs

Misc. types of data

iBeesoft iPhone Data recovery works in three simple steps:

Step 1– Establish a connection of your iOs device with the computer

Step 2 -Run a scan of your device

Step 3 – From a list of lost files, select the ones you want to recover and press the “Recover” button

The information gathered becomes accessible through itemized reports on the application’s dashboard. If you want to know more, check the detailed guide to using iBeesoft iPhone Data recovery.

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery main features

Here are some of the powerful “data recovery” features that uMobix offers:

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery iPhone/iPad/iPod touch Data Recovery in Various Scenarios

iBeesoft iPhone data recovery assures and supports all your data lost due to any scenario. It recovers your data from iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. Some of the features are mentioned below.

Accidental deletion

System crash

Virus attack

Stolen or damaged

Unable to synchronize

Locked without password

Stuck at the apple logo.

Reset to factory setting or iOS update.

Data Recovery for 20+ File Types on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch

iBeesoft iPhone data recovery works with a whopping 20+ file Types on all iOs devices and platforms.

Highest Data Recovery Rate

In comparison to the other iPhone data recovery software currently available, iBeesoft Data recovery boasts the highest data recovery rate. It can help get back more amount of data than any other tool.

iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery Pricing

iBeesoft offers different subscription plans for its users depending on their needs.

You can purchase iBeesoft iPhone Data Recovery for $39.95. Still, if you want a wider range of data recovery options, you can opt for iBeesoft Windows Data Recovery at $16 and get both utilities for $55.95, with a total discount of 60%.

Note: Both options come with a 60 Days Money Back Guarantee, Free Lifetime Upgrades, and Free Lifetime Technical Support.

Final Thoughts

Data Recovery made simple and straightforward

According to a report, there are a whopping 1.5 billion iOs devices in the world, and yours could be one of them. Data recovery may not be a regular occurrence, but when it happens, you need iBeesoft by your side so that you don’t end up losing your wits.

