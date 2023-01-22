With the constantly-demanding lifestyle of many people, it has never been easier than now to find a free mobile game to kill some time on your device. Idle games have become immensely popular over the years, and for good reason – they are addictive, provide hours of entertainment, and are perfect for when you have a couple of minutes to spare.

There are many idle games 2023 that can be enjoyed on Android or iOS devices, and they can serve as a great way to kill time while you are waiting or bored. Some of the top mobile idle games have a wide variety of strategies, objectives, and content that can keep you entertained for hours on end. Let’s see what else top idle games have to offer.

Idle Game Features to Attract Your Attention

Idle games Android are perfect for mobile gaming as they allow players to take a break and kill some time without having to worry about the game impacting their school, work, or other responsibilities. iOS idle games can be played on players' iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks allowing them to enjoy the same game on different devices. The majority of idle games offer a free trial so that players can explore the game before deciding if it is worth purchasing. Many PC idle games offer in-game economies where players can earn coins, energy, and other valuable items that can be used to purchase new upgrades or games. Some idle games PC also offer social features so that players can connect with other players online and chat about the game.

Top Trending Idle Games to Check Out

Idle games can be played on your phone without any additional apps – there are plenty of free online games and free top dollar slots to play now in the app stores. Chances are, if you are reading this article, you probably play idle games on your phone at least once a day. So, without further ado, here are the top 10 idle games for mobile players:

1. Cat Condo (released in 2018)

Benefits: This is a new and innovative online game that caters to cat enthusiasts everywhere. The aim of the game is to help your kitty grow, discovering as many furry friends as possible on the way. The game is cleverly designed to keep cats engaged and stimulated, making good use of their natural instincts.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,7 (Google Play), 4,8 (App Store)

What should be improved: It is purrfect all the way!

2. Idle Zoo Tycoon (released in 2019)

Benefits: The game has players taking control of their very own zoo. As the zoo manager, players must make sure all of their animals are fed, watered, and safe while making enough money to keep the zoo running. It can help you learn how to manage a business, help you learn about animal behaviour and conservation, and teach you fundamentals of zoology and ecology.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 3,6 (Google Play), 4,7 (App Store)

What should be improved: It could be less battery-consuming.

3. Raid: Shadow Legends (released in 2018)

Benefits: If you are looking for a free idle game that’s sure to keep you entertained, check out this addictive strategy game. Here you play as one of the four legendary heroes who must battle against the dark forces of the underworld. The gameplay is simple as you move your character around the screen and use your skills to defeat the enemies. As you play, you will unlock new characters, weapons, and spells, which will help you in the quest for victory.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,6 (Google Play), 4,7 (App Store)

What should be improved: Some game enhancements could be free.

4. Egg Inc. (released in 2016)

Benefits: Designed by a small independent company based in the USA, the game is an addictive mix of sim, strategy and puzzle games. You play as a young farmer trying to build the most successful egg farm in the world as you unlock eggs, build new buildings, hire new employees, commission ground-breaking research, space expeditions, and much more!

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,7 (Google Play), 4,8 (App Store)

What should be improved: It is overburdened with ads popping up every now and then.

5. AFK Arena (released in 2018)

Benefits: This game is a gem. It is free to play but the in-depth strategy and mechanics will only make sense to those that are experienced, and it is a bit hard for a noob to get things going. But if you are a seasoned player, you will find a lot of enjoyment here. There are also a ton of different ways to play, as well as progression systems.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,5 (Google Play), 4,7 (App Store)

What should be improved: Few paid features that may not work.

6. Fallout Shelter (released in 2015)

Benefits: Here you have to build a shelter while monitoring the equipment and the inhabitants and constantly keeping their spirits up. For the shelter to function properly, people should be assigned to work on the appropriate premises and sent on expeditions.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,5 (Google Play), 4,8 (App Store)

What should be improved: The game is old now but it is still very fun to play.

7. Animal Restaurant (released in 2019)

Benefits: The concept of this game is really cute, and it is easy to play even for children of elementary school age. There are a lot of different kinds of animals that you can encounter in the game, and they all have their own features and benefits. If you manage to attract a new animal to your restaurant, you can build a friendship.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,7 (Google Play), 4,9 (App Store)

What should be improved: All the bugs have been fixed in the recent update.

8. Run Godzilla (released in 2021)

Benefits: Over the last few years, we have seen a lot of games based on this iconic theme. And this new idle title has already become trending due to the quality of graphics and gameplay convenience.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,3 (Google Play)

What should be improved: Mobile compatibility could show better performance.

9. Hamster Tycoon: Cake Maker (released in 2020)

Benefits: You will be able to build your bakery with different cakes and refrigerators hiring a team of expert hamsters to help you grow this business.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,6 (Google Play), 4,8 (App Store)

What should be improved: Too many ads that spoil all the fun.

10. Idle Barber Shop Tycoon (released in 2021)

Benefits: Here you will run a hair service business while interacting with a variety of other characters. the main task is to earn points to upgrade the tools and interior design to keep clients coming back. The game is easy to play, and you will be able to spend hours playing it without getting bored.

Play mode: Free to download

Ratings: 4,0 (Google Play), 4,4 (App Store)

What should be improved: lesser ads

Final Thoughts

There is something about idle games that just makes us feel good. Whether we are zoning out and trying to relax after a long day or filling in some time before a long night, idle games are a great way to pass the time. We recommend you these top idle games for Android because they are: accessible from any device (phone, computer, tablet); simple to understand and easy to play; affordable; challenging; and adaptable.