Online gambling is rapidly gaining popularity all over the world. Unfortunately, the number of people experiencing problems with gambling increases, too. According to reports from the UK’s National Health System, about 350,000 people in the country suffer from gambling addiction and need help.

The negative impact of gambling is not new. One of the main reasons why we continue to encounter it is that players cannot accept gambling as a mere means of entertainment.

There are, however, tools that aim to combat the adverse effects of gambling and control the situation. One of these is GamStop.

GamStop is a self-exclusion program designed to help gambling addicts in the UK. It is operated by The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited. All participating Internet sites provide an opportunity to restrict their participation in online games or completely block their access to online casinos.

The prospect of being blocked at all online casinos seems too radical a measure, which is why many players are in no rush to join the program.

UK casinos vs casinos not with GamStop

At the end of 2020, a public debate about gambling-related problems began in the UK. This discussion was prompted by an Urbanmatter study, which claimed that just over 2.4% of British adults have problems with self-control when it comes to gambling of any kind. Consequently, the UKGC decided to introduce new measures that would make the process of playing online slots less intense, thereby reducing the prevalence of gambling addiction in the UK.

These new restrictions have caused many Britons to seek out other casinos. However, dozens of British casinos not with GamStop restrictions are accepting UK self-excluded players on a daily basis. These casino sites have incredible advantages over official gambling platforms!

Bonuses and loyalty schemes

In all fairness, most gambling sites have similar product libraries. At live tables, the industry is dominated by Riga-based Evolution Gaming, while the highest quality slot machines come with about a dozen spinning reel vendors. Naturally, the games are supplied by other companies, but most of the top operators prefer to use the proven options. So, bonuses are what really make online casinos different. Promotions are the backbone of this sector, and they play a critical role in the fact that players prefer one site to all others.

Lately, they’ve also focused on developing loyalty programs to keep players staying and playing. These are schemes that involve collecting points based on wagering. The more players place bets, the more points they accumulate and the better they receive prizes for their patronage.

It is important for the player to understand where he is. Therefore, before you start having fun, it is worth exploring the site that provides these entertainment. Going down to the “basement” of the casino, or in the information section on the site, you can always find:

name of the legal entity of the company;

registration;

license number;

information about the regulators who issued the license;

certificates and other documents that can confirm the brand of the gaming operator.

If a person is gambling, how does the operator work with him?

In the gaming industry, there is a concept of a “vulnerable player”. This is, for example, a person with low income and / or prone to addiction. Anyone can fall into the vulnerable category. Therefore, the task of the playground is to create conditions in which the player will not dare to lose funds that he cannot afford to lose.

How is it done?

Anywhere on the site, there should always be a “responsible gambling” page within a click.

The playground site provides details on responsible gambling. This is a dedicated page with specific information on a topic. The main goal is to provide enough information about the game and the establishment so that the players can assess the risks.

There you can always see a list of organizations with links, contacts, where you can turn if you have problems with gambling. These are real organizations that have been in the subject for a long time, psychologists and other specialists work there. According to a well-known publication in Responsible gambling they help people who fall into the category of vulnerable or may fall, and suggest what to do to make the game as safe as possible.

Sites that do not care about the player’s comfort, as a rule, do not have such information, or there are broken links, unreal organizations.

Helping players and support in solving gambling problems

All online casinos these days must have live chat support. It’s a small window in the lower right corner of the user’s screen. This allows you to instantly access a site representative who will answer all your pressing questions. The next best thing is email support, which should be answered in less than 24 hours. However, in order to help players solve their problems on their own while reducing the burden on support staff, a quality platform should also have a decent FAQ page. These three elements, chat, email and FAQ section are the sweet spot for online gambling support.

It is also worth noting that gambling sites take care of gamblers by helping them get help regarding their coercion into gambling and sports betting. All UK casinos participate in a mandatory self-exclusion program called GamStop. They also provide links to services such as:

GamCare BeGambleAware.

Gaming sites not featured in GamStop also promote responsible gaming. They are site-specific self-exclusion and allow players to set deposit/loss limits.