Casinos are not much without games, and just as the betting sites compete vigorously against one another so too is the competition between rival software developers stark. Here are some of the finest firms producing slots and table games today, each with its own unique style.

First of the Big Beasts – NetEnt

Sweden certainly punches above its weight when it comes to creating great online betting games, and this is most clearly seen with one of the biggest players in the gambling world – NetEnt. There are many NetEnt casinos that operate as solo developer sites because the sheer number of games (primarily but not entirely slots) that this software firm has in its portfolio is more than extensive enough to furnish a full-blown casino.

NetEnt was recently acquired by live dealer specialist Evolution Gaming, which means its own live dealer options have been streamlined to avoid overlap. However, the firm still has a slots range numbering in the hundreds, including some of the best-known and most popular games there are. Starburst is renowned as ideal for newcomers and those who prefer things nice and simple, but with good payouts, and perennial favorite Gonzo’s Quest has, thanks to the Evolution takeover, been recently revamped with a Megaways edition that has 117,649 ways to win.

On top of all that, NetEnt also has regular table games under its gaming umbrella, catering to the needs of card sharks and roulette fans.

A Slots Juggernaut – Microgaming

There are not many online casino game firms that can go toe-to-toe with NetEnt but one that can is Microgaming, a major player in the betting world. The firm has been around a long time, dating back more than a quarter of a century to 1994, and during that time has amassed a product offering of more than 800 games. Most of these are slots, the biggest draw in online casinos today, but there are also many regular table games and live dealer options too. And, despite being the original online betting game developer, Microgaming has also been swift to embrace new technology, with all its new games designed to work perfectly on a variety of mobile devices. Apps can be used for everything from music to the news, and many casinos now offer them too, making mobile compatibility a great selling point.

Microgaming has been responsible for bringing some of the biggest pop culture franchises into the world of slots, including epic fantasy Game of Thrones, and dino-blockbuster Jurassic Park. But there’s far more to Microgaming than that, as its innovative creations include the 243 ways to win mechanic that helped make Norse-themed adventure Thunderstruck II such a smash hit. And no mention of Microgaming would be complete without mentioning its huge progressive jackpot slots, led by Mega Moolah. A solo developer site powered by Microgaming is more than capable of being a great place to play.

Small but Perfectly Formed – Thunderkick

Thunderkick is a little bit different to the other entries on this list of fantastic software game developers. It cannot be said to rival the others in terms of how many games are on offer, or how long it has been established. But this small Swedish studio does have a lot of heart, coupled with an intriguing and innovative approach to crafting a small number of high quality games, very much going for quality over quantity. And that’s why Thunderkick, despite being much smaller than the other firms, deserves a place on this list.

This attention to detail and quest to make the most exquisite games has seen the software developer adopted by many of the greatest multi-developer sites such as PlayOJO Casino and Casumo. Pirates have always been a popular theme as proven by their attention in musicals and blockbuster films, and the same is true of slots. Arguably Thunderkick’s greatest game, and one with an epic RTP, is 1429 Uncharted Seas. This features an astonishingly good RTP 98.6% and a distinctive art style featuring a nautical map.

Thunderkick is not big enough to act as a lynchpin for a single developer casino, but it does make a fantastic addition to any multi-developer site. The icing on the cake, if you will.

The Formidable Portfolio of Playtech

Last but not least on our list is Playtech, another software firm that is brimming with fantastic games. Dating back to 1999, the distant era when pandemics and financial crises were things that belonged in the past, Playtech has developed a comprehensive range of games more than capable of giving the likes of NetEnt and Microgaming some serious competition.

More than 600 Playtech titles are available to play, and, on top of this, the firm has its own dedicated live casino offering, with virtual sports, bingo, and poker also on its betting menu. One of Playtech’s biggest hits has been the Age of the Gods series, a network of linked slots focusing on Greek and Norse deities with multiple progressive jackpots (the largest of which is at least six figures). There’s also a massive progressive jackpot that comes with Gladiator Road to Rome, a slot based on the Oscar-winning film starring Russell Crowe.

Casino-goers often have their favorite software developer, whether that’s down to artistic style or gameplay mechanics, but many agree that the quartet outlined here provides the most fantastic online casino games available today.